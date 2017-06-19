The EatingWell Guide to Camping Kitchen Essentials

Whether you're a car camper, hard-core backpacker or like to go glamping in style, you need to eat out there! And we've got you covered when it comes to cooking, eating and drinking at your campsite.

Whether you're a car camper, hard-core backpacker or like to go glamping in style, you need to eat out there! And we've got you covered when it comes to cooking, eating and drinking at your campsite. These camping finds will help you stock your outdoor "kitchen" with everything from the basics to the fun upgrades that make your life easier out in the woods. All you have to do is pick your next campsite and get ready for a delicious adventure.

To keep everything ice-cold for as long as possible, we love YETI®. This medium-size cooler is on the smaller side, so it's easier to carry from car to campsite. It's also bear-resistant.

A set of durable, lightweight enamelware is a classic campground staple. This Pioneer Camp Set includes 4 cups, 4 bowls, 4 large plates, a coffee pot, kettle and lid, and frypan.

This ultra-lightweight camping table is great for eating, drinking or playing cards by the campfire. It's super-easy and quick to set up and packs up into a compact carrying case. Two cupholders keep beverages safe from spilling.

These solar-powered inflatable lanterns are great for lighting up the dinner table and helping you get around the campsite after dark. An optional USB port allows you to charge the lantern faster, without sunlight. They are waterproof, can float and deflate into a small compact size. We also love the company's Give Light Program that allows you to sponsor a light for an individual in need when you buy a lantern for yourself.

This insulated coffee flask is perfect for any adventure to keep you caffeinated all day long. Beverages stay the perfect temperature-iced coffee drinks stay cold for up to 24 hours and hot coffee will stay hot for up to six hours. The 20-oz. flask is available in a variety of colors.

The 1.4-liter X-Pot keeps packs light and food evenly cooked through its collapsible design and aluminum bottom.

This grill tumbler keeps grilled food evenly cooked and marinated. The tumbler is nonstick and makes for easy cleanup after dinner by the fire.

This propane grill can save you if your fire pit is a rain puddle (it happens!) or you want to make a quick breakfast before adventuring for the day. You can make everything from bacon and eggs to grilled classics on this grill.

For both morning coffee and evening whiskey, these multipurpose mugs make us smile with every sip.

This silicone tool is great for handling hot pots and protecting surfaces. It can be wiped clean if it gets dropped in the dirt, and can be popped in the dishwasher once you're back home. We also love Le Creuset's Cool Tool® Handle Sleeve ($16) for handling hot pot handles.

This handy pocket knife is great for glamping and picnics with its built-in corkscrew. You can cut bread and cheese and pop open a bottle of wine all with one compact tool. Its anti-corrosive modified stainless-steel blade makes it low-maintenance and durable. If you are looking for something a little more rugged (and can live without the corkscrew), we also love Opinel's N°08 Outdoor Pocket Knife ($39), with a sturdy polyamide handle and built-in survival whistle.

The only thing we don't love doing while camping: dishes. This nifty little pot scraper cuts down the effort considerably. It helps dishwashing go faster and also keeps all those food scraps out of your campsite, because bears!

