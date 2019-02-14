1-Day High-Protein Meal Plan

Protein does your body a lot of good. It builds healthy cells and repairs ones that are damaged, keeps your immune system in tip-top shape, and helps you to feel full and satisfied after a meal. In this 1-day meal plan, meals and snacks feature healthy protein sources, including chicken, Greek yogurt, eggs, edamame and chickpeas, that combine to deliver a whopping 98 grams of satisfying protein for the day.

While protein has many benefits, healthy eating is really about maintaining the right balance of carbohydrates, fat and protein. Eat too much protein and too few carbs, and you'll end up missing out on the important nutrients that come from carbohydrate-containing foods-niacin, fiber and magnesium, to name a few. We maintain a healthy balance in this 1,800-calorie meal plan by following the recommended Macronutrient Distribution Range-a guide for balanced eating established by the Institute of Medicine. It suggests that protein make up 10-35% of total daily calories, carbohydrates fall within 45-65%, and fats be within the 20-35% range. By eating within this range, you should get all the essential vitamins and minerals you need each day, and plenty of protein to keep you feeling full and satisfying all day long.