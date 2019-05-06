7 Healthy Spring Dinners to Make This Week

The change in season has us excited for new and fresh things. In this week's meal plan, enjoy 7 days of delicious spring dinner recipes that feature fresh ingredients and exciting flavors. The Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Tacos make for an mouthwatering vegetarian meal even meat-eaters will love, and the Korean Chicken Skewers are a crowd-pleasing favorite you'll find yourself making again and again.

Greek-Style Spinach Salad with Paprika-Herb Rubbed Chicken: Turn this healthy spinach salad recipe into a hearty dinner with the addition of satisfying paprika-herb chicken. The salad calls for green garlic, which is a milder version of traditional garlic. Look for it at the farmers' market in late spring, or use ¼ cup finely chopped scallions plus 1 small minced garlic clove as a substitute. Paired with the flavorful rubbed chicken, this dinner is sure to please.

Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Tacos: In this vegetarian taco recipe, cauliflower is tossed with a smoky-tangy sauce made with honey, lime juice and chipotles in adobo sauce before being roasted. If you like your tacos extra spicy, serve with more hot sauce.

Grilled Summer Vegetables with Shallot-Herb Vinaigrette and Curried Shrimp & Potato Kebabs: Enjoy the summer's vegetable bounty with this easy grilled vegetable recipe. The shallot-herb dressing is spectacular over any grilled veggies, so use whatever you have on hand. The curried potato and shrimp kebab recipe cooks in less than 5 minutes on the grill and is the perfect addition to round out your meal. Pile any leftover veggies on a crusty baguette with melted fontina or mozzarella for lunch the next day.

Black Bean, Mango & Kale Wheat Berry Salad: Wheat berries add great texture to this healthy grain-salad and change things up from your traditional quinoa or pasta salad. The chopped kale can be swapped for any dark leafy green, such as spinach or chard. Make extra of this salad and pack it up for a healthy lunch work for tomorrow!

Pan-Fried Cod with Green Chile Tamari Sauce: The sauce for this super-simple Korean fish recipe gets a kick from the spicy chile. Serve the cod over brown rice or thin rice noodles and steamed greens to round out the meal.

Pulled Pork Tenderloin with Vidalia Onion BBQ Sauce: Use your slow cooker to transform lean pork tenderloin into moist and tender meat ready for shredding in this healthy BBQ recipe. Serve the pulled pork as part of a BBQ platter with pickles and cornbread or pile it on a soft bun to make a delightfully messy sandwich.

