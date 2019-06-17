Healthy Proteins to Add Some Power to Your Salad
Salads are a great way to eat more veggies, but greens alone do not make a satisfying meal. They'll just leave you feeling hungry. To make it more filling, these healthy proteins can help power up any salad. Protein-rich foods like chicken, eggs and chickpeas can beef up even the simplest base of leafy greens. Protein helps to build muscles and keeps you feeling full for longer after you've eaten to help you feel energized. High-protein diets have been linked to healthier weights and smaller waist size, a common measure of risk for metabolic disorder.
Pictured recipe: Chicken Caprese Pasta Salad Bowls
Start with some greens, sprinkle in chopped veggies for color and crunch, add your protein, some whole grains, salad dressing and you're good to go. Use this list of healthy high-protein salad toppers as a guide for how much protein to add to your salad.
Salads with Staying Power: High-Protein Salad Recipes
1. Cooked Chicken Breast
3 ounces = 26 grams of protein
2. Chickpeas
1/2 cup = 7 grams of protein
3. Black Beans
1/2 cup = 7 grams of protein
4. Sliced Turkey
3 ounces = 19 grams of protein
5. Cooked Egg
1 large egg = 6 grams of protein
6. Cooked Shrimp
4 ounces = 23 grams of protein
7. Tofu
2 ounces = 10 grams of protein
8. Shredded Cheddar
1/3 cup shredded cheese = 6 grams of protein
10. Salad Dressing
Don't forget the dressing! You can make your own dressing or buy a store-bought dressing with a short ingredient list. Using ingredients like yogurt, tahini, seeds or nut butter can help up the protein in your salad dressing.
