7-Day Vegan Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Following a vegan diet, or even just including more plant-based foods in your routine, can be a healthy and delicious approach to eating. Research has shown that cutting back on animal products and eating more beans, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds is associated with a decreased risk for diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer. Plus, you may have an easier time losing weight on a vegan diet, thanks to fiber-rich foods, which help you feel full and satisfied throughout the day.
At 1,200 calories, this vegan meal plan sets you up to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week and includes a variety of nutritious foods and balanced meals to make sure you're getting the nutrients you need each day. Whether you're a full-time vegan or just looking for healthy vegan recipe ideas, this plant-based meal plan makes for a week of wholesome eating.
How to Meal Prep You Week of Meals:
- Make a batch of the Vegan Pancakes to have for breakfast on Days 1, 5 and 7. Store the cooked pancakes in a single layer in an air-tight container (To buy: amazon.com, $38) and freeze until ready to eat; reheat in the microwave.
- Cook a batch of Basic Quinoa to have for lunch on Day 2 and dinner on Day 5.
- Make the Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix to have on Day 4. Store the dry mix in an airtight container (To buy: amazon.com, $17) for up to 1 month.
Day 1
Breakfast (296 calories)
Mix peanut butter with 1 tsp. warm water (or more, as needed, to thin out the peanut butter). Drizzle over pancakes.
A.M. Snack (150 calories)
- 3/4 cup edamame pods, seasoned with a pinch of salt
Lunch (245 calories)
- 1 serving White Bean & Avocado Toast
- 1 cup sliced cucumber
P.M. Snack (30 calories)
- 1 small plum
Dinner (499 calories)
- 1 serving Falafel Salad with Lemon-Tahini Dressing
Daily Totals: 1,221 calories, 50 g protein, 137 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 59 g fat, 1,586 mg sodium
Day 2
Breakfast (262 calories)
A.M. Snack (100 calories)
- 1/2 cup edamame pods, seasoned with a pinch of salt
Lunch (360 calories)
- 4 cups White Bean & Veggie Salad
Dinner (500 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,220 calories, 48 g protein, 153 g carbohydrates, 46 g fiber, 53 g fat, 1,370 mg sodium
Day 3
Breakfast (266 calories)
- 1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana Toast
A.M. Snack (114 calories)
- 2 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
Lunch (325 calories)
- 4 cups serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets
P.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 2 cups air-popped popcorn
Dinner (446 calories)
- 1 1/2 cups Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup
- 1/2 small whole-wheat pita, toasted
- 1/3 cup hummus
Daily Totals: 1,213 calories, 49 g protein, 132 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 57 g fat, 1,760 mg sodium
Day 4
Breakfast (296 calories)
- 1/3 cup Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix cooked with 1 1/4 cups unsweetened soymilk
Meal-Prep Tip: Make the Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix and store in an airtight container for up to 1 month.
A.M. Snack (30 calories)
- 1 small plum
Lunch (309 calories)
- 1 1/2 cups Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup
- 1/2 small whole-wheat pita, toasted
P.M. Snack (114 calories)
- 2 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
Dinner (472 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,222 calories, 51 g protein, 177 g carbohydrates, 40 g fiber, 40 g fat, 1,327 mg sodium
Day 5
Breakfast (296 calories)
Mix peanut butter with 1 tsp. warm water (or more, as needed, to thin out the peanut butter). Drizzle over pancakes.
Lunch (325 calories)
- 1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich
P.M. Snack (100 calories)
- 1/2 cup edamame pods, seasoned with a pinch of salt
Dinner (487 calories)
- 1 cup Chickpea Curry
- 1 cup Basic Quinoa
Daily Totals: 1,208 calories, 44 g protein, 149 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 50 g fat, 1,253 mg sodium
Day 6
Breakfast (262 calories)
A.M. Snack (17 calories)
- 1/4 cup hummus
- 2 medium celery stalks, cut into sticks
Lunch (308 calories)
- 1 serving Vegan Bistro Lunch Box
- 2 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
Dinner (525 calories)
- 1 serving Thai Spaghetti Squash with Peanut Sauce
- 1 cup Vegan Thai Cucumber Salad
Daily Totals: 1,211 calories, 51 g protein, 118 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 65 g fat, 2,065 mg sodium
Day 7
Breakfast (296 calories)
Mix peanut butter with 1 tsp. warm water (or more, as needed, to thin out the peanut butter). Drizzle over pancakes.
A.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 medium orange
Lunch (325 calories)
- 4 cups serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets
P.M. Snack (93 calories)
- 3 cups air-popped popcorn
Dinner (434 calories)
- 1 serving Rainbow Veggie Spring Roll Bowl
Daily Totals: 1,209 calories, 45 g protein, 144 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 51 g fat, 1,732 mg sodium
You Did It!
Congratulations on finishing this vegan weight-loss meal plan. Maybe you followed along with every single meal and snack or perhaps just used it as an inspirational guide for following a vegan diet. Either way, we hope you found this plan interesting, delicious and informative. Following a plant-based diet meal plan is a healthy way to lose weight and keep it off. Keep up the good work and try one of our other healthy vegan meal plans or vegetarian meal plans.
