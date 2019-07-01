7-Day Vegan Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Eating vegan is associated with a decreased risk for diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer. Plus, at 1,200 calories, this vegan weight loss meal plan sets you up to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week.

Following a vegan diet, or even just including more plant-based foods in your routine, can be a healthy and delicious approach to eating. Research has shown that cutting back on animal products and eating more beans, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds is associated with a decreased risk for diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer. Plus, you may have an easier time losing weight on a vegan diet, thanks to fiber-rich foods, which help you feel full and satisfied throughout the day.

At 1,200 calories, this vegan meal plan sets you up to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week and includes a variety of nutritious foods and balanced meals to make sure you're getting the nutrients you need each day. Whether you're a full-time vegan or just looking for healthy vegan recipe ideas, this plant-based meal plan makes for a week of wholesome eating.

How to Meal Prep You Week of Meals:

Make a batch of the Vegan Pancakes to have for breakfast on Days 1, 5 and 7. Store the cooked pancakes in a single layer in an air-tight container (To buy: amazon.com, $38) and freeze until ready to eat; reheat in the microwave. Cook a batch of Basic Quinoa to have for lunch on Day 2 and dinner on Day 5. Make the Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix to have on Day 4. Store the dry mix in an airtight container (To buy: amazon.com, $17) for up to 1 month.

Day 1

Breakfast (296 calories)

2 Vegan Pancakes

1/4 cup blackberries

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Mix peanut butter with 1 tsp. warm water (or more, as needed, to thin out the peanut butter). Drizzle over pancakes.

A.M. Snack (150 calories)

3/4 cup edamame pods, seasoned with a pinch of salt

Lunch (245 calories)

1 serving White Bean & Avocado Toast

1 cup sliced cucumber

P.M. Snack (30 calories)

1 small plum

Dinner (499 calories)

1 serving Falafel Salad with Lemon-Tahini Dressing

Daily Totals: 1,221 calories, 50 g protein, 137 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 59 g fat, 1,586 mg sodium

Day 2

containers

Breakfast (262 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

A.M. Snack (100 calories)

1/2 cup edamame pods, seasoned with a pinch of salt

Lunch (360 calories)

4 cups White Bean & Veggie Salad

If you're taking this salad to go, pack it up in this handy meal-prep container, specifically made to keep your greens fresh and dressing separate until you're ready to eat.

Dinner (500 calories)

2 cups Black-Bean Quinoa Buddha Bowl

Daily Totals: 1,220 calories, 48 g protein, 153 g carbohydrates, 46 g fiber, 53 g fat, 1,370 mg sodium

Day 3

cauliflower soup

Breakfast (266 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana Toast

A.M. Snack (114 calories)

2 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

Lunch (325 calories)

4 cups serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

2 cups air-popped popcorn

Dinner (446 calories)

1 1/2 cups Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup

1/2 small whole-wheat pita, toasted

1/3 cup hummus

Meal-Prep Tip: Save 1 serving of the Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup in a leakproof meal-prep container for lunch on Day 4.

Daily Totals: 1,213 calories, 49 g protein, 132 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 57 g fat, 1,760 mg sodium

Day 4

Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing

Breakfast (296 calories)

1/3 cup Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix cooked with 1 1/4 cups unsweetened soymilk

Meal-Prep Tip: Make the Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix and store in an airtight container for up to 1 month.

A.M. Snack (30 calories)

1 small plum

Lunch (309 calories)

1 1/2 cups Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup

1/2 small whole-wheat pita, toasted

P.M. Snack (114 calories)

2 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

Dinner (472 calories)

1 serving Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing

Daily Totals: 1,222 calories, 51 g protein, 177 g carbohydrates, 40 g fiber, 40 g fat, 1,327 mg sodium

Day 5

chickpea curry

Breakfast (296 calories)

2 Vegan Pancakes

1/4 cup blackberries

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Mix peanut butter with 1 tsp. warm water (or more, as needed, to thin out the peanut butter). Drizzle over pancakes.

Lunch (325 calories)

1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

P.M. Snack (100 calories)

1/2 cup edamame pods, seasoned with a pinch of salt

Dinner (487 calories)

1 cup Chickpea Curry

1 cup Basic Quinoa

Daily Totals: 1,208 calories, 44 g protein, 149 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 50 g fat, 1,253 mg sodium

Day 6

spaghetti squash

Breakfast (262 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

A.M. Snack (17 calories)

1/4 cup hummus

2 medium celery stalks, cut into sticks

Lunch (308 calories)

1 serving Vegan Bistro Lunch Box

2 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

Dinner (525 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,211 calories, 51 g protein, 118 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 65 g fat, 2,065 mg sodium

Day 7

plate full of fresh veggies

Breakfast (296 calories)

2 Vegan Pancakes

1/4 cup blackberries

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Mix peanut butter with 1 tsp. warm water (or more, as needed, to thin out the peanut butter). Drizzle over pancakes.

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 medium orange

Lunch (325 calories)

4 cups serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

P.M. Snack (93 calories)

3 cups air-popped popcorn

Dinner (434 calories)

1 serving Rainbow Veggie Spring Roll Bowl

Daily Totals: 1,209 calories, 45 g protein, 144 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 51 g fat, 1,732 mg sodium

You Did It!

Congratulations on finishing this vegan weight-loss meal plan. Maybe you followed along with every single meal and snack or perhaps just used it as an inspirational guide for following a vegan diet. Either way, we hope you found this plan interesting, delicious and informative. Following a plant-based diet meal plan is a healthy way to lose weight and keep it off. Keep up the good work and try one of our other healthy vegan meal plans or vegetarian meal plans.