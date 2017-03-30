How Much Sugar Is in Your Favorite Easter Candy?

Easter food brings to mind family brunches, eggs (of course!) and baskets filled with Easter candy. Those pastel-wrapped treats and egg-shaped chocolates are certainly tempting, but they can pack on the added sugar. The recommended daily limit on added sugars is 10 percent of calories, or about 6 teaspoons of sugar for women and 9 teaspoons for men. Consistently eating too much sugar can cause your insulin to spike and over time may ramp up your risk for diabetes and obesity. And most of us get way too much sugar—the average American gets 270 calories each day from added sugars, the equivalent of almost 17 teaspoons of sugar. Of course, eating too much sugar isn't ideal but there are some occasions (like holiday) where the amount of sugar you are eating should not be front-of-mind. That said, a little planning can go a long way to help your sugar intake in check.