Fresh & Delicious Clean-Eating Meal Plan

The recipes in this clean-eating meal plan provide plenty of wholesome ingredients to make for a delicious week of dinners.

Clean eating doesn't have to be complicated, or include lots of expensive "superfoods." Simply cut down on things like refined grains, added sugars and excess salt-ingredients that can cause damage when we eat too much-and instead choose unprocessed, nourishing foods like fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean protein and healthy fats. Brimming with good-for-you nutrients, whole foods provide the fuel our bodies needs to stay healthy. The recipes in this clean-eating meal plan provide plenty of wholesome ingredients to make for a delicious week of dinners.

Day 1: Spaghetti with Quick Meat Sauce

4473510.jpg

Spaghetti with Quick Meat Sauce: Instead of opening a jar of sauce, try this easy spaghetti with meat sauce on a weeknight. Made with fresh onion, carrot and celery, mixed in with canned crushed tomatoes and plenty of tasty herbs, this delicious dinner is also super-easy to whip up. Serve with a generous serving of steamed broccoli to round out the meal.

Day 2: Vegan Roasted Vegetable Quinoa Bowl with Creamy Green Sauce

Vegan Roasted Vegetable Quinoa Bowl with Creamy Green Sauce

Vegan Roasted Vegetable Quinoa Bowl with Creamy Green Sauce: In a vegan riff on green goddess dressing, cashews provide a creamy base with tons of flavor from herbs and apple-cider vinegar. Drizzle it all over this bowl of quinoa and roasted vegetables to make a satisfying vegan dinner that is ready in just 30 minutes. Make extra of the sauce to use later in the week in the Green Goddess Salad with Chicken recipe on Day 4.

Slow-Cooker Curried Shrimp with Cauliflower & Chickpeas

Slow-Cooker Curried Shrimp with Cauliflower & Chickpeas: In this delicious main dish, cauliflower is slow-cooked with curry powder and aromatic vegetables, and shrimp and chickpeas are added in towards the end of the cooking time. Served over brown basmati rice and sprinkled with cilantro and peanuts, this dish will get a thumbs up from anyone eating it!

Day 4: Green Goddess Salad with Chicken

Green Goddess Salad with Chicken

Green Goddess Salad with Chicken: This healthy salad recipe with cucumber, tomato, Swiss cheese and chicken features a healthy green goddess dressing made from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. If you have leftover vegan green goddess dressing from the Vegan Roasted Vegetable Quinoa Bowl with Creamy Green Sauce recipe from Day 2, feel free to use that instead.

8-Layer Taco Salad

8-Layer Taco Salad: This gorgeous and colorful 8-layer taco salad recipe is made healthier by using ground turkey in place of beef, adding Greek yogurt, and bumping up the amount of vegetables. Serve this salad in a clear glass bowl and you'll have an eye-catching party-worthy dinner in just 30 minutes.

Day 6: Seared Salmon with Green Peppercorn Sauce

Seared Salmon with Green Peppercorn Sauce

Seared Salmon with Green Peppercorn Sauce: A simple sauce of green peppercorns, lemon juice and butter top this seared salmon recipe. Green peppercorns come from the same plant as black ones, but are harvested before they mature. Typically packed in vinegar, they have a refreshingly sharp flavor. Serve with smashed red potatoes and sautéed kale.

Day 7: Sicilian Olive Chicken

Sicilian Olive Chicken

Sicilian Olive Chicken: This saucy one-skillet chicken dish is full of tomatoes, spinach, olives and capers. Try Kalamata olives in place of the green Sicilians or a combination of both. Serve over whole-wheat egg noodles with a mixed green salad on the side.

Watch: Clean-Eating 8-Layer Taco Salad