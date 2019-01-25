Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This clean-eating meal plan for spring features the best of the season, while limiting added sugar and processed foods.

Eating clean is how we do things here at EatingWell—it's a simple, healthy approach to eating that focuses on foods that do the body good, while limiting the not-so-helpful items. In this clean-eating meal plan for spring, you'll find nutrient-rich foods like fruits and veggies, lean protein, whole grains and healthy fats and limited amounts of processed foods, refined grains, salt, added sugar and alcohol. We included seasonal ingredients like green beans, zucchini and greens, that make for a week of fresh dinners. Don't worry about counting calories or eliminating certain food groups altogether-simply choose wholesome ingredients and see how delicious and easy clean eating can be.

You can even make some of these meals ahead of time. Store them in our favorite air-tight glass containers from Amazon to keep them fresh.

Glass Meal-Prep Containers $44.99 shop it Amazon

Day 1: Green Veggie Bowl with Chicken & Lemon-Tahini Dressing

5327223.jpg

Green Veggie Bowl with Chicken & Lemon-Tahini Dressing: For this healthy 30-minute dinner, treat your veggies like pasta and cook until al dente, or just done. Served with brown rice and lean chicken, the finishing touch to this delicious dinner is the tangy Lemon-Tahini Dressing.

Day 2: Greek Salad with Edamame

greek-salad-with-edamame.jpeg

Greek Salad with Edamame: Edamame adds lean protein to the classic Greek salad made with romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, feta and olives. This simple, but exciting salad makes for satisfying and delicious clean-eating dinner.

Day 3: Shrimp Piccata with Zucchini Noodles

Shrimp Piccata with Zucchini Noodles

Shrimp Piccata with Zucchini Noodles: The tangy lemon-caper sauce in this healthy Italian-inspired recipe is a natural with shrimp. The zucchini noodles sneak in an extra serving of veggies in this delicious makeover meal. To make zoodles at home, you'll need a spiralizer. (We love this one from Amazon, $23.)

Day 4: Taco Lettuce Wraps

taco lettuce wraps

Taco Lettuce Wraps: Don't limit yourself to just iceberg or romaine lettuce for this delicious taco lettuce wrap recipe-any fresh green sturdy enough to wrap around ½ cup of filling works. Try cabbage, kale or whatever you have on hand as an alternative. Top with diced onion, avocado, salsa or any topping of your choice.

Day 5: Salmon & Crab Cakes

salmon crab cakes

Salmon & Crab Cakes: In this easy fish cake recipe, salmon and crab combine with lemon, onion and celery to create a flavorful patty. Coated in breadcrumbs and lightly fried, these delicious fish cakes make for a delicious dinner. Serve over a large pile of arugula dressed in Parsley-Lemon Vinaigrette.

Day 6: Garden-Fresh Asparagus Soup

asparagus soup

Garden-Fresh Asparagus Soup: This lemony asparagus soup is spiced with a touch of curry and gets added richness from "lite" coconut milk and creamy red potatoes. Top it with a dollop of crème fraîche or plain yogurt and serve with the Tomato-Cucumber & White Bean Salad with Basil Vinaigrette.

Day 7: Skillet Steak with Mushroom Sauce

skillet steak

Skillet Steak with Mushroom Sauce: This steak, broccoli rabe and pea dinner is a one-skillet meal that will be on your table in just 25 minutes! The pan drippings combine with mushroom, broth and grainy mustard to make a thick and delicious sauce. Serve with Easy Brown Rice to round out the meal.