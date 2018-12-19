1-Day High-Fiber Weight-Loss Meal Plan

There are so many good reasons to eat fiber, including reduced risks of heart disease and diabetes. Fiber also helps you feel full on fewer calories, which is great if you're trying to lose weight or maintain your current weight. How much fiber do you need in a day? According to the 2015 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, women should aim for at least 25 grams of fiber each day (36 grams for men). In total, this 1,600-calorie meal plan contains 47 grams of fiber, (that's 168% of your daily recommendation!) and features high-fiber foods like raspberries, whole-wheat bread and chickpeas. Follow this plan and feel energized and satisfied all day long with fewer cravings.