1-Day High-Fiber Weight-Loss Meal Plan
Follow this healthy high-fiber meal plan and feel energized and satisfied all day long.
There are so many good reasons to eat fiber, including reduced risks of heart disease and diabetes. Fiber also helps you feel full on fewer calories, which is great if you're trying to lose weight or maintain your current weight. How much fiber do you need in a day? According to the 2015 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, women should aim for at least 25 grams of fiber each day (36 grams for men). In total, this 1,600-calorie meal plan contains 47 grams of fiber, (that's 168% of your daily recommendation!) and features high-fiber foods like raspberries, whole-wheat bread and chickpeas. Follow this plan and feel energized and satisfied all day long with fewer cravings.
Original reporting done in EatingWell Magazine by Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.
What Does a High-Fiber Day Look Like?
Breakfast
• 2 cups Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie
= 279 calories, 7 g fiber
A.M. Snack
- 1 cup fresh raspberries
- 1 crispbread spread with 1 oz. goat cheese. Top with lemon zest and fresh mint leaves for extra flavor.
= 187 calories, 8 g fiber
Lunch
• 1 serving West Coast Avocado Toast
= 429 calories, 15 g fiber
P.M. Snack
• 1 serving Tropical Fruit & Nuts Snack
= 199 calories, 4 g fiber
Dinner
• 1 serving Falafel Salad with Lemon-Tahini Dressing
= 499 calories, 13 g fiber
Daily Total: 1594 calories; 47g fiber
