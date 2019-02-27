5-Ingredient Spring Dinners

The healthy recipes in this meal plan use just 5 ingredients and feature fresh spring flavors to make for an easy and delicious week of dinners.

Want an easy way to beat the dinner rush? Simplify. The healthy dinners in this meal plan use just 5 ingredients-not including staples like water, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper-to make for an easy week of meals and a short shopping list. Spring foods, like asparagus, zucchini and greens keep the meals feeling fresh and totally delicious.

Day 1: Chicken Enchilada Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Chicken Enchilada Stuffed Spaghetti Squash: This healthy 5-ingredient spaghetti squash recipe is an impressively easy dinner, especially when served in the spaghetti squash shell. We use store-bought enchilada sauce to keep things fast and simple. When grocery shopping, look for an enchilada sauce with less than 300 mg of sodium per serving.

Day 2: Spring Pizza

Spring Pizza: Asparagus, chives and fontina cheese top this easy spring pizza recipe. Serve with baby greens tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette to finish the meal.

Day 3: Seared Salmon with Green Peppercorn Sauce

Seared Salmon with Green Peppercorn Sauce: A simple sauce of tangy green peppercorns, lemon juice and butter top this seared salmon recipe. Serve the with smashed red potatoes and sautéed kale to round out the meal.

Roasted Cherry Tomato & Goat Cheese Tartine

Roasted Cherry Tomato & Goat Cheese Tartine: Roasting cherry tomatoes concentrates their sweetness in this easy open-face sandwich recipe. Try stirring fresh or dried herbs into the goat cheese spread for even more variety, and don't skimp on the capers. They add a delicious lemony, salty bite. Serve with a leafy green salad with vinaigrette.

Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette: The picture his quick 5-ingredient dinner recipe, you can skip boiling the gnocchi-they'll cook through while roasting on the sheet pan with the rest of the ingredients.

Warm Chicken Salad with Peas & Polenta

Warm Chicken Salad with Peas & Polenta: Jarred pesto, tubed polenta and cooked chicken breast (which you can find in the deli section), make for a super quick dinner. These healthy store-bought items go a long way to make this 5-ingredient dinner full of flavorful.

Day 7: Brown Butter Seared Scallops

Brown Butter Seared Scallops: Get perfectly cooked scallops every time with this easy method. Scallops are sautéed in butter that turns deliciously nutty as it cooks, to make a super-fast, special dinner. A splash of lemon juice and fresh herbs finish the dish. Round out the meal with steamed broccoli and Easy Brown Rice or whole-wheat orzo.