7-Day Meal Plan: High-Protein Spring Dinners

As the weather warms up and the days get longer, we're craving fresh spring flavors. The recipes in this meal plan bring together the best flavors of the season for a week of healthy dinners. Featuring some of our favorite spring ingredients like artichokes, asparagus and peas, these meals also provide at least 15 grams of protein per serving to help you feel satisfied.

Day 1:

(21 grams protein)

Bacon Mango-Tango Sliders: With a touch of sweet from the mango, savory from the bacon, plus a creamy avocado spread, this healthy slider recipe with takes burgers to a whole new level. Double the avocado mayo and use it later in the week for a BLT for lunch.

Day 2:

(17 grams protein)

Greek Salad with Edamame

Greek Salad with Edamame: Edamame adds protein to the classic Greek salad: fresh romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, feta and olives. Serve with toasted pita brushed with olive oil and sprinkled with dried oregano or za'atar.

Day 3:

(36 grams protein)

Chicken & Sun-Dried Tomato Orzo

Chicken & Sun Dried Tomato Orzo: Sun-dried tomatoes and Romano cheese pack a flavorful punch along with the tantalizing aroma of fresh marjoram in this rustic Italian-inspired dish. This recipe calls for frozen artichoke hearts, rather than fresh, which are much easier to prepare. Serve with sautéed fresh spinach or steamed broccolini to round out the meal.

Day 4:

(27 grams protein)

Chimichurri Grilled Steak Salad

Chimichurri Grilled Steak Salad: Chimichurri sauce is a zingy Argentinean sauce made with garlic, parsley, vinegar and oil. Here chimichurri sauce doubles as marinade for flank steak and as salad dressing for this grilled steak salad recipe.

Day 5:

(30 grams protein)

containers

Salmon & Avocado Poke Bowl: Poke (pronounced poh-kay), the bite-size marinated fish salad famous in Hawaii, has become the meal-in-a-bowl du jour, served in eateries from Los Angeles to New York. It's just as easy to make at home with this quick recipe. Serving it over a brown rice salad makes it a satisfying meal.

Day 6:

(24 grams protein)

Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders with Cucumber-Ranch Dressing

Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders with Cucumber-Ranch Dressing: Asparagus and bacon are wrapped around spiced chicken tenders in this quick and healthy chicken dinner. Serve with a leafy green salad tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette or make extra cucumber-ranch dressing and use it on top of your salad.

Day 7:

(16 grams protein)

Seafood Paella with Spring Vegetables