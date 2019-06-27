7-Day Paleo Meal Plan

The paleo diet suggests the solution to modern-day health issues, such as obesity and other chronic diseases, is to revert back to the eating habits of our ancestors (during the Paleolithic time period), when neither processed food, nor chronic disease existed. What we like about the diet is that it encourages lots of fruits and veggies, wild-caught seafood and grass-fed meats, keeping added sugar and salt to a minimum and cutting out processed foods. These are all great ways to maintain a healthy diet. But where the paleo diet plan falls flat is that it calls to eliminate beans and lentils, dairy and whole grains—foods that deliver valuable nutrients like fiber, calcium and magnesium. Unless you have an allergy or intolerance, removing them from your diet can cause more harm than good.

While we don't agree with all aspects of the paleo diet, we can get behind some of its healthy principles. In this paleo diet meal plan, we chose 7 days of dinners that meet the diet guidelines and are also flavorful and healthy options even if you're not eating paleo. We also included healthy paleo recipe ideas as inspiration for breakfast and lunch to help balance out your day.

Day 1: Garlic Shrimp with Cilantro Spaghetti Squash

Garlic Shrimp with Cilantro Spaghetti Squash

Garlic Shrimp with Cilantro Spaghetti Squash: Garlicky shrimp are served on top of buttery, cilantro-flecked spaghetti squash in this quick, healthy dinner recipe inspired by shrimp scampi. Pair with a side of sautéed greens, such as kale, collards or spinach to round out this simple paleo meal.

Day 2: Guacamole-Stuffed Poblano Peppers

Guacamole-Stuffed Poblano Peppers

Guacamole-Stuffed Poblano Peppers: Fresh poblano peppers are roasted and then filled with guacamole and shredded lettuce to create a delicious paleo dinner. Serve this healthy stuffed-pepper recipe with a mixed green salad dressed with Citrus Vinaigrette and topped with a handful of pumpkin seeds.

Day 3: Curried Chicken with Sweet Potatoes & Snap Peas

Curried Chicken with Sweet Potatoes & Snap Peas: The slow cooker makes easy work of this colorful coconut-curry dinner. Made with coconut milk, curry powder, ginger and garlic, the mouthwatering sauce makes the meal. Reserve the bell peppers and snap peas and wait to add until the end to keep the vegetables crisp. A well-rounded and delicious paleo-friendly dinner, we guarantee you'll end up making this recipe again soon.

Lunch: Guacamole Chopped Salad topped with 2 sliced cooked, crumbled bacon

Day 4: Zoodles with Tomato Sauce & Sausage

Zoodles with Tomato Sauce and Sausage

Zoodles with Tomato Sauce & Sausage: Using spiralized zucchini noodles instead of pasta keeps this recipe paleo-friendly. A quick homemade tomato sauce and chicken sausage top the tender zoodles to finish the dish.

Day 5: Salmon & Asparagus with Lemon-Garlic Butter Sauce

Salmon & Asparagus with Lemon-Garlic Butter Sauce

Salmon & Asparagus with Lemon-Garlic Butter Sauce: Not only is this dish healthy and delicious, this sheet-pan dinner is also easy to make and a breeze to clean up. Serve the salmon over Cauliflower Rice-a tasty paleo-friendly alternative to brown rice that doubles as an extra serving of veggies.

Day 6: Green Eggs & Ham Soup

Green Eggs & Ham Soup

Green Eggs & Ham Soup: This paleo-friendly soup is super-flavorful thanks to pureed veggies topped with crispy ham and a perfectly poached egg.

Lunch: Orange-Avocado Salad topped with cooked salmon

Day 7: Paprika Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts

Paprika Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts

Paprika Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts: In this healthy chicken recipe, paprika-rubbed chicken thighs are nestled into Brussels sprouts and shallots and roasted on a sheet pan in the oven for an easy paleo dinner. As the chicken thighs roast, the garlicky drippings flavor the Brussels sprouts and shallots-yum!

Lunch: Simple Vegan Pesto Zoodles topped with cooked shrimp

Watch How to Make One-Pan Paprika Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts