Learn more about why cabbage is so healthy and get information on benefits including weight loss, inflammation and gut health.

Cabbage isn't always as popular as its cruciferous cousins kale and broccoli, but it should be. Cabbage is a rockstar vegetable: it's affordable, versatile and packs a seriously healthy punch. If you're trying to save money, cabbage is practically a steal at an average of $0.58 per pound for green cabbage (that's $0.25 per cup!). Here's more information on the health benefits of cabbage and why we love this super food vegetable.

Cabbage Nutrition

Here is the nutrition information for 1 cup of raw green cabbage:

22 calories

1g protein

0g fat

5g carbohydrate

2.2g fiber

Cabbage delivers fiber and vitamins K and C, all for very few calories. 1 cup of chopped cabbage delivers 54% of the daily value for vitamin C and 2 grams of fiber for only 22 calories. Savoy and red cabbage also boast healthy amounts of beta carotene.

Vegetarian Stuffed Cabbage

Health Benefits of Cabbage

1. Rich in Anti-Inflammatory Compounds

The vibrant purple hue of red cabbage comes from heart-healthy, anti-inflammatory phytochemicals called anthocyanins. Anthocyanins may also help reduce risk of Parkinson's disease and improve eyesight.

2. Lowers Risk of Cancer

Studies suggest that cabbage may help fight breast, lung, colon and other types of cancer. Cabbage contains potent anti-cancer compounds called isothiocyanates—chemicals that amp up the body's natural detoxification systems. Like all cruciferous vegetables, cabbage contains phytochemicals that can help remove cancerous compounds from the body, scavenge free radicals and increase programmed cell death of cancerous cells, among other functions. Since boiling strips away most of its phytonutrients, we like to sauté, steam and even roast it.

Sautéed Red Cabbage with Shallots & Hazelnuts

Pictured recipe: Sautéed Red Cabbage with Shallots & Hazelnuts

3. Promotes Weight loss

It's all in how you eat cabbage though. If you only eat cabbage doused in mayo-laden dressing as coleslaw it may not help with weight loss. Because it's not expensive and is very versatile it is a great vegetable to add to your diet if you're trying to lose weight.

Most of us don't eat enough vegetables and according to Harvard University research, vegetables are the number one food linked with weight loss. They're low in calories, packed with nutrition and high in fiber. Fiber helps keep us full, so meals leave us more satisfied. Plus, fiber helps us poop more regularly and is good for a healthy and happy gut.

4. Improves Gut Health