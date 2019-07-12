8 Foods With More Potassium Than a Banana

When it comes to potassium, bananas may seem like the go-to food to get your fill of this mineral—one medium banana has around 420 mg, that's 12 percent of your daily value. Potassium is found mainly in fruits and vegetables, helping you ward off muscle cramps. It's also important for keeping your heart healthy and your blood pressure in a healthy range. That's because potassium helps counteract the blood pressure-raising effect of sodium. But bananas aren't the only potassium superstars. Here are eight potassium-rich foods with more potassium per serving than a banana and flavorful recipes to enjoy them.

1. Salmon

Edamame & Salmon Stir-Fry with Miso Butter

Salmon: 4 ounces = 15 percent daily value.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends at least 8 ounces of fish per week for adults based on a 2,000-calorie diet. Plus, eating fish like salmon is known as a heart-healthy food because it is rich in omega-3s. The potassium in salmon also helps your heart, so there is even more reason to reach for this fish.

2. Avocado

Jason Mraz's Guacamole

1/2 cup mashed avocado = 16 percent daily value.

Avocados are also known for having heart-healthy fats. One serving is 1/3 of an avocado, which delivers 75 calories, 7 grams of fat, 4 grams of carbohydrate, 3 grams of fiber and 1 gram of protein. Research points out that including avocados as part of the meal may promote satiety (aka the feeling of fullness) and reduce hunger. Other studies noted the weight-loss benefits of eating avocados regularly. People who regularly eat avocado (about a half of one daily, which contains more potassium than a whole banana) are more likely to have smaller waists and weigh less, say researchers who analyzed over 17,000 American diets.

3. Yogurt

Raspberry Yogurt with Dark Chocolate

1 cup non-fat plain yogurt = 18 percent daily value.

In addition to potassium, yogurt also delivers probiotics. Probiotics are good bacteria that help keep your gut healthy. When you buy yogurt, choose plain over flavored to save yourself lots of added sugar.

4. Baked Acorn Squash

Moroccan Chickpea-Stuffed Acorn Squash

1 cup cubed acorn squash = 26 percent daily value.

Acorn squash is high in fiber, an excellent source of vitamins A and C, and also provides vitamin B6, folate, vitamin K and potassium.

5. Dried Apricots

Chocolate-Dipped Apricots

1/2 cup dried apricots = 22 percent daily value.

This humble and sweet dried fruit is a great way to get in your potassium. Dried apricots are easy to find, unlike fresh, which have a very short season. Every half cup of dried apricots also delivers 5 grams of heart-healthy fiber.

6. Baked Potato (with skin)

Roasted Chicken Thighs, Potatoes & Scallions with Herb Vinaigrette

1 medium potato = 26 percent daily value.

Potatoes have a bad reputation, but they are delicious and nutrient-packed vegetables, especially if you eat the skin. One medium potato has only 160 calories and delivers the minerals magnesium and phosphorus in addition to potassium.

7. White Beans

White Bean Salad with Cheddar, Bacon & Walnuts

1/2 cup white beans = 17 percent daily value.

Beans are a great source of plant-based protein and are also high in fiber. Protein and fiber are both satisfying and help fill you up.

8. Dark Leafy Greens

One-Pot Italian Sausage & Kale Pasta

1 cup cooked spinach = 24 percent daily value.