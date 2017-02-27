Instant Pot and More: The Best Electric Pressure Cookers to Buy

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Looking for the best pressure cookers to invest in this year? We reviewed some of the biggest names in electric pressure cookers to find the greatest options. Here are our top four picks.

A machine that can do it all? Sign us up! Multicookers and electric pressure cookers, like the Instant Pot, designed to cook food in different ways all in one pot and completely hands off, are so hot right now. Sauté in your slow cooker. Slow-cook in your pressure cooker. Bake a cake in your rice cooker. We even tested machines with functions like Yogurt and Ferment. Though we discovered there isn't a single perfect machine, we did find a few that come awfully close. Depending on the type of cooking you do most often, here are our picks.

If you're also looking to buy an air fryer: Ninja Foodi

ninja foodi

The Instant Pot better watch out—this popular multicooker claims to do it all. The Ninja Foodi can both pressure cook and crisp food in the Air Fry function all in one pot. It seems impossible, but with two different lids (a pressure lid and a crisper lid) it's you really can have it all. Pressure cook to get your dishes ready as fast as possible, then switch to air frying to crisp everything up. A multicooker dream come true!

What It Does: Air Fry, Pressure Cook, Slow Cook, Sauté, Steam, Bake, Roast, Broil

Buy It: Ninja Foodi (6.5-quart), $112

If you're on a budget: Instant Pot Duo

Instant Pot Duo appliance Credit: Amazon

The now-iconic Instant Pot is the multicooker that started it all. This popular choice is well-loved for good reason. It has seven functions all in one pot, but it's really best for it's pressure cooker function. It's easy to use, fast and hands-off—perfect for weeknight meals. Plus, it's the most affordable, dependable choice on our list.

What It Does: Pressure Cook, Slow Cook, Sauté, Steam, Simmer, Rice and Yogurt

Buy it: Instant Pot Duo (6-quart), $70

If you're a speed demon: Zavor Lux Multicooker

zavor lux multi cooker

In addition to pressure-cooking unsoaked dry beans in 20 minutes or making green bean casserole in 4 minutes, this multicooker has specific settings for risotto, brown rice and yogurt. Plus it has an easy-to-use control panel and a release valve that keeps your fingers at a safe distance from the steam.

What It Does: Slow Cook, Sauté, Steam, Simmer, Ferment, Pressure Cook, Rice & Yogurt

Buy it: Zavor Lux Multicooker (6-quart), $130

tiger multi cooker

Cook rice or grains while steaming fish, meat or vegetables in the "cooking plate" insert with the synchro-cooking setting. Your whole meal-done! It also has fermentation and bread functions with the ideal temperatures for rising and baking.

What It Does: Slow Cook, Sauté, Steam, Simmer, Ferment, Bake, Rice & Grains