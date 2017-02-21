How to Get More Magnesium (and Why You Should Care)

Give your heart some love by eating more magnesium-rich foods. Too little of this necessary nutrient could raise your risk of dying from heart disease, says new research in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Unfortunately, most Americans fail to hit the target magnesium intakes (310-420 mg per day for adults, depending on age and gender). The study didn't explain how magnesium may protect your heart, but other research suggests that this mineral may help lower blood pressure.