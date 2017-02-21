How to Get More Magnesium (and Why You Should Care)
Give your heart some love by eating more magnesium-rich foods. Too little of this necessary nutrient could raise your risk of dying from heart disease, says new research in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Unfortunately, most Americans fail to hit the target magnesium intakes (310-420 mg per day for adults, depending on age and gender). The study didn't explain how magnesium may protect your heart, but other research suggests that this mineral may help lower blood pressure.
Featured recipe: Date & Pine Nut Oatmeal
Here's how to get more magnesium: Start your day with a magnesium-packed breakfast of 1 cup cooked oatmeal topped with ¼ cup sliced almonds and 1 medium banana for 150 mg of magnesium (or try this recipe for Date & Pine Nut Oatmeal). Get the rest of your fix with pumpkin seeds (156 mg per ounce), cooked spinach (157 mg per cup) and low-fat yogurt (42 mg per cup).
Check out more magnesium-rich recipes, each with over 100 mg of this nutrient per serving.
Veggie Burger Hash (136 mg magnesium)
Lemon-Caper Black Cod with Broccoli & Potatoes (110 mg magnesium)
Butternut Squash & Black Bean Tostadas (128 mg magnesium)
Black Bean & Mango Salad (111 mg magnesium)
Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie (116 mg magnesium)
Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Quinoa & Strawberries (131 mg magnesium)
Roast Pork, Asparagus & Cherry Tomato Bowl (135 mg magnesium)
Beet and Shrimp Winter Salad (147 mg magnesium)
January/February 2017