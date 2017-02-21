7-Day Healthy Blood Pressure Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

According to the Centers for Disease Control, about 75 million American adults have high blood pressure (that's 1 in 3 adults). Some people may not even know they're included in this statistic, because this condition usually presents with no symptoms. Untreated, high blood pressure (also known as hypertension) can lead to heart attack and stroke.

Fortunately, eating a balanced diet and leading an overall healthy lifestyle can help to keep blood pressure levels in check. The meals and snacks in this 7-day 1,200-calorie meal plan follow both the DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) eating pattern and the American Heart Association recommendations for a heart-healthy diet. You'll find plenty of fiber-rich fruits, vegetables and whole grains, lean protein, low-fat dairy and healthy fats like olive oil and avocado. We included lots of high-potassium foods, such as cantaloupe, sweet potatoes and white beans, and seasoned dishes with just a little bit of salt-a combination that works together to keep blood pressure balanced. Lowering your blood pressure can sometimes be about more than just your diet. Talk to your doctor about adding in an exercise program and other healthy lifestyle factors (think: not smoking or decreasing daily stress).

Day 1

Breakfast (266 calories)

Salsa & Egg Toast

• 1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted

• 1 large egg, cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive oil or coat pan with a thin layer of cooking spray (1-second spray). Season with a pinch each of kosher salt and pepper.

• 2 Tbsp. salsa

Top toast with egg and salsa.

• 1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (63 calories)

• 3/4 cup blueberries

Lunch (343 calories)

White Beans & Veggie Salad

• 2 cups mixed greens

• 3/4 cup veggies of your choice (try cucumbers and tomatoes)

• 1/3 cup white beans, rinsed

• 1/2 avocado, diced

Combine ingredients and top salad with 1 Tbsp. red-wine vinegar, 2 tsp. olive oil and freshly ground pepper.

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

• 1 medium orange

Dinner (449 calories)

(449 calories) 1 servingGarlic Roasted Salmon & Brussels Sprouts

1/2 cup cooked lentils seasoned with a pinch each of kosher salt and pepper

Day 2

Plan Ahead: Prepare the Roasted Beet Salad through Step 4 and refrigerate overnight.

Breakfast (268 calories)

Strawberry Oatmeal

• 1/2 cup rolled oats, cooked in 1 cup skim milk

• 1/2 cup sliced strawberries

Cook oats and top with strawberries and a pinch of cinnamon.

A.M. Snack (109 calories)

• 2 cups cubed cantaloupe

Lunch (318 calories)

Veggie-Hummus Sandwich

• 2 slices whole-wheat bread

• 3 Tbsp. hummus

• 1/4 avocado, mashed

• 1/4 medium red bell pepper, sliced

• 1/4 cup cucumber slices

• 1 cup mixed greens

Spread each slice of bread with hummus and avocado. Top one slice with vegetables and press the slices together to make a sandwich.

P.M. Snack (50 calories)

• 2 medium carrots

Dinner (472 calories)

(472 calories) 1 servingSpaghetti Squash with Roasted Tomatoes, Beans & Almond Pesto

1 diagonal slice baguette (1/4 inch thick), preferably whole-wheat, topped with 2 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese and toasted

Day 3

Plan Ahead: Cook an extra 3 oz. of chicken tonight and pack it up with 2/3 cup of the Roasted Beet Salad for lunch tomorrow.

Breakfast (270 calories)

Blueberry & Almond Yogurt Parfait

• 3/4 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

• 1/4 cup blueberries

• 1 1/2 Tbsp. slivered almonds

Top yogurt with blueberries and almonds.

• 1 2/3 cups cubed cantaloupe

A.M. Snack (50 calories)

• 2 medium carrots

Lunch (347 calories)

Mixed Greens with Lentils & Sliced Apple

• 1 1/2 cups mixed greens

• 1/2 cup cooked lentils

• 1 apple, sliced

• 1 1/2 Tbsp. crumbled feta cheese

Top greens with lentils, 1/2 of the apple slices and feta. Dress the salad with 1 Tbsp. red-wine vinegar and 2 tsp. olive oil. Serve the remaining apple slices on the side.

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

• 1 medium orange

Dinner (448 calories)

(448 calories) 1 1/3 cupsRoasted Beet Salad

4 oz. chicken breast, cooked in 1 tsp. olive oil and seasoned with 1/4 tsp. cumin and a pinch each of kosher salt and pepper

Day 4

Plan Ahead: Tonight, set aside 2 extra tortillas, 1/2 cup beans and 1/2 cup corn at dinner to have for lunch tomorrow.

Breakfast (270 calories)

White Bean & Avocado Toast

• 1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted

• 1/2 avocado, mashed

• 1/4 cup canned white beans, rinsed and mashed

Top toast with mashed avocado and white beans. Season with a pinch each of kosher salt, pepper and crushed red pepper.

A.M. Snack (50 calories)

• 2 medium carrots

Lunch (341 calories)

Green Salad with Chicken

• 2 cups mixed greens

• 3 oz. leftover cooked chicken breast

• 2/3 cup Roasted Beet Salad

Combine ingredients and top with 2 tsp. each lemon juice and olive oil.

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

• 1 medium orange

Dinner (472 calories)

Black Bean & Corn Tacos

• 2 corn tortillas, warmed

• 1/4 cup canned black beans, rinsed and mashed

• 1/2 cup corn

• 1/2 avocado, diced

• 1/4 cup salsa

Spread tortillas with beans. Top with corn, avocado and salsa.

• 2 cups mixed greens, topped with 1 Tbsp. lime juice, 2 tsp. olive oil and a pinch each of kosher salt and pepper.

Day 5

Breakfast (288 calories)

Blueberry & Almond Yogurt Parfait

• 3/4 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

• 1/4 cup blueberries

• 1 1/2 Tbsp. slivered almonds

Top yogurt with blueberries and almonds.

• 2 cups cubed cantaloupe

A.M. Snack (13 calories)

• 1/2 bell pepper, sliced

Lunch (336 calories)

Toaster-Oven Tostadas

• 2 corn tortillas

• 1/2 cup canned black beans, rinsed

• 1/2 cup corn

• 1/2 bell pepper, sliced

• 2 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese

Top tortillas with beans, corn, bell pepper and cheese. Toast until the cheese begins to melt.

P.M. Snack (42 calories)

• 1/2 cup blueberries

Dinner (428 calories)

(428 calories) 2 1/2 cupsAvocado & Shrimp Chopped Salad

1 diagonal slice baguette (1/4 inch thick), preferably whole-wheat, toasted

Evening Snack (84 calories)

• 2 kiwis

Day 6

Plan Ahead: Pack up 1 1/2 cups of the Chicken Chili with Sweet Potatoes for lunch tomorrow.

Breakfast (266 calories)

Banana Oatmeal

• 1/3 cup rolled oats, cooked in 2/3 cup milk

• 1 medium banana, sliced

Cook oats and top with banana and a pinch of cinnamon.

A.M. Snack (136 calories)

(136 calories) 1 cup blueberries

1 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Lunch (308 calories)

Tuna & White Bean Salad

• 1/2 cup canned white beans, rinsed

• 2 1/2 oz. (about 1/4 cup) chunk light tuna in water, drained

• 8 cherry tomatoes, halved

• 1/2 cucumber, sliced

• 1 Tbsp. red-wine vinegar

• 2 tsp. olive oil

• 2 cups mixed greens

Combine beans, tuna, tomatoes and cucumber. Toss with vinegar, oil and a pinch each of kosher salt and pepper. Serve over greens.

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

• 1 medium orange

Dinner (440 calories)

(440 calories) 1 1/2 cupsChicken Chili with Sweet Potatoes

2 cups mixed greens, topped with 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar, 2 tsp. olive oil and a pinch each of kosher salt and pepper.

Day 7

Breakfast (255 calories)

Egg & Tomato Tortilla

• 1 corn tortilla

• 1 large egg, cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive oil or coat pan with a thin layer of cooking spray (1-second spray). Season with a pinch of pepper.

• 5 cherry tomatoes, halved

Top tortilla with egg and tomatoes.

• 1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (109 calories)

• 2 cups cubed cantaloupe

Lunch (324 calories)

• 1 1/2 cups Chicken Chili with Sweet Potatoes

P.M. Snack (46 calories)

• 1 cup strawberries

Dinner (446 calories)

• 1 serving Stuffed Delicata Squash

• 2 cups mixed greens

• 1/4 cup grated carrot

Top greens with carrot and drizzle with 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar and 2 tsp. olive oil.

Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, fiber, saturated fat, sodium and potassium. If another nutrient is of particular concern, speak with your health-care provider about altering this meal plan to better suit your individual health needs.

