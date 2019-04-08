This 1,200-calorie DASH Diet meal plan to help lower your blood pressure, lose weight and prevent diabetes.

Voted the "Best Diet Overall" for eight years in a row (from 2009 till 2017) by U.S. News & World Report, the DASH diet can help you meet and maintain your health goals. The original intention of the DASH Diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) was to help lower high blood pressure (or hypertension), which research shows it does well. But even if you don't have high blood pressure, you might benefit from trying the DASH Diet, as research also shows it promotes weight loss and combats diabetes, all while being easy to follow and nutritious.

The focus of the DASH Diet is more about what you can eat, rather than cutting foods out, like many trendy diets do these days, such as Whole30 and the ketogenic diet, which call to eliminate certain food groups altogether. The basic idea is to load up on fruits and veggies, choose whole grains over refined, include calcium-rich dairy items, and eat modest amounts of lean meat and fish. By including plenty of healthy whole foods each day, you naturally eliminate some of the not-so-great foods (like added sugars and unhealthy fats). With this week's meal plan, we make it even easier to follow the DASH Diet with 7 days of healthy and delicious meals and snacks.

Day 1

Lemon-Herb Salmon with Caponata & Farro

Breakfast (266 calories)

Egg Toast with Salsa

1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted

1 egg, cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive oil

Pinch each of salt and pepper

2 Tbsp. pico de gallo or salsa

Top bread with the egg, salt, pepper and pico de gallo.

1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (102 calories)

1 pear, sliced topped with cinnamon

Lunch (325 calories)

1 serving Veggie-Hummus Sandwich

P.M. Snack (48 calories)

3/4 cup raspberries

Dinner (450 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,192 calories, 60 g protein, 161 g carbohydrates, 37 g fiber, 40 g fat, 1,438 mg sodium

Day 2

Curried Cauliflower Steaks with Red Rice and Tzatziki

Breakfast (258 calories)

Fig & Honey Yogurt

2/3 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

5 dried figs, chopped

2 tsp. chia seeds

1 1/2 tsp. honey

Top yogurt with figs, chia seeds and honey.

A.M. Snack (52 calories)

1/2 cup grapes

Lunch (350 calories)

White Bean & Avocado Salad

2 cups mixed greens

3/4 cup chopped veggies, such as cucumber and cherry tomatoes

1/3 cup canned white beans, rinsed

1/2 avocado, diced

2 Tbsp. All-Purpose Vinaigrette

Top salad greens with veggies, beans, avocado and vinaigrette. Toss to combine.

P.M. Snack (35 calories)

1 clementine

Dinner (489 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,184 calories, 41 g protein, 155 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 53 g fat, 818 mg sodium

Day 3

Skillet Steak with Mushroom Sauce

Breakfast (266 calories)

1 serving Peanut-Butter Cinnamon Toast

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (342 calories)

1 serving Salmon Pita Sandwich (save the other half of the pita for lunch on Day 5)

1 cup grapes

P.M. Snack (102 calories)

1 medium pear, sliced topped with cinnamon

Dinner (437 calories)

1 serving Mediterranean Chicken with Orzo Salad

1 clementine, to enjoy after dinner

Daily Totals: 1,212 calories, 69 g protein, 164 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 35 g fat, 1,234 mg sodium

Day 4

Berry-Kefir Smoothie

Breakfast (251 calories)

Yogurt with Nuts & Raspberries

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup raspberries

5 walnuts, chopped

1 tsp. honey

Top yogurt with raspberries, walnuts and honey.

A.M. Snack 951 calories)

1 medium apple, sliced sprinkled with cinnamon

Lunch (332 calories)

1 serving White Bean & Avocado Toast

1 1/2 cups mixed greens

1/2 cup cucumber slices

2 Tbsp. grated carrot

1 Tbsp. All-Purpose Vinaigrette

Top salad greens with cucumber, carrot and vinaigrette. Toss to combine.

P.M. Snack (30 calories)

1 medium plum

Dinner (472 calories)

1 serving Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing

Daily Totals: 1,181 calories, 58 g protein, 176 g carbohydrates, 46 g fiber, 36 g fat, 976 mg sodium

Day 5

3879388.jpg

Breakfast (266 calories)

1 serving Peanut-Butter Cinnamon Toast

A.M. Snack (70 calories)

2 clementines

Lunch (332 calories)

Green Salad with Pita Bread & Hummus

2 cups mixed greens

1/4 cup grated carrot

1/2 cup sliced cucumber

2 Tbsp. All-Purpose Vinaigrette

1/2 large whole-wheat pita round

1/4 cup hummus

Top greens with carrot, cucumber and vinaigrette. Serve with pita bread and hummus

1 medium plum

P.M. Snack (104 calories)

1 cup grapes

Dinner (412 calories)

1 1/2 cups Chicken Chili with Sweet Potatoes

1/4 avocado, diced

1 Tbsp. nonfat plain Greek yogurt

Top chili with avocado and yogurt.

Meal-Prep Tip: Save 1 1/2 cups of the chili for lunch on Day 7.

Daily Totals: 1,184 calories, 50 g protein, 166 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 42 g fat, 1,322 mg sodium

Day 6

4552421.jpg

Breakfast (258 calories)

Fig & Honey Yogurt

2/3 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

5 dried figs, chopped

2 tsp. chia seeds

1 1/2 tsp. honey

Top yogurt with figs, chia seeds and honey.

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (342 calories)

Turkey & Pear Pita Melt

1/2 large whole-wheat pita round (save the other half of the pita for a snack on Day 7)

3 1/2 oz. low-sodium deli turkey

1 medium pear, sliced

1 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese

1 cup mixed greens

Stuff pita pocket with turkey, half of the pear slices and cheese. Toast in a toaster oven until the cheese starts to melt. Add greens to the pita just before eating. Serve the remaining pear slices on the side.

P.M. Snack (83 calories)

1 medium plum

4 walnuts halves

Dinner (469 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,216 calories, 80 g protein, 162 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 31 g fat, 1,290 mg sodium

Day 7

containers

Breakfast (266 calories)

Egg Toast with Salsa

1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted

1 egg, cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive oil

Pinch each of salt and pepper

2 Tbsp. pico de gallo or salsa

Top bread with egg, salt, pepper and pico de gallo.

1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (136 calories)

1/2 large whole-wheat pita round, toasted

2 Tbsp. hummus

Lunch (324 calories)

1 1/2 cups Chicken Chili with Sweet Potatoes

P.M. Snack (32 calories)

1/2 cup raspberries

Dinner (448 calories)

1 1/3 cups Creamy Fettuccine with Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms

1/2 ounce dark chocolate, to enjoy after dinner

Daily Totals: 1,205 calories, 62 g protein, 171 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 36 g fat, 1,754 mg sodium