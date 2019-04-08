7-Day DASH Diet Meal Plan
This 1,200-calorie DASH Diet meal plan to help lower your blood pressure, lose weight and prevent diabetes.
Voted the "Best Diet Overall" for eight years in a row (from 2009 till 2017) by U.S. News & World Report, the DASH diet can help you meet and maintain your health goals. The original intention of the DASH Diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) was to help lower high blood pressure (or hypertension), which research shows it does well. But even if you don't have high blood pressure, you might benefit from trying the DASH Diet, as research also shows it promotes weight loss and combats diabetes, all while being easy to follow and nutritious.
Don't Miss: Healthy DASH Diet Recipes
The focus of the DASH Diet is more about what you can eat, rather than cutting foods out, like many trendy diets do these days, such as Whole30 and the ketogenic diet, which call to eliminate certain food groups altogether. The basic idea is to load up on fruits and veggies, choose whole grains over refined, include calcium-rich dairy items, and eat modest amounts of lean meat and fish. By including plenty of healthy whole foods each day, you naturally eliminate some of the not-so-great foods (like added sugars and unhealthy fats). With this week's meal plan, we make it even easier to follow the DASH Diet with 7 days of healthy and delicious meals and snacks.
Related: How to Follow the DASH Diet
Day 1
Breakfast (266 calories)
Egg Toast with Salsa
- 1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted
- 1 egg, cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive oil
- Pinch each of salt and pepper
- 2 Tbsp. pico de gallo or salsa
Top bread with the egg, salt, pepper and pico de gallo.
- 1 medium banana
A.M. Snack (102 calories)
- 1 pear, sliced topped with cinnamon
Lunch (325 calories)
- 1 serving Veggie-Hummus Sandwich
P.M. Snack (48 calories)
- 3/4 cup raspberries
Dinner (450 calories)
- 1 serving Lemon-Herb Salmon with Caponata & Farro
Daily Totals: 1,192 calories, 60 g protein, 161 g carbohydrates, 37 g fiber, 40 g fat, 1,438 mg sodium
Day 2
Breakfast (258 calories)
Fig & Honey Yogurt
- 2/3 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 5 dried figs, chopped
- 2 tsp. chia seeds
- 1 1/2 tsp. honey
Top yogurt with figs, chia seeds and honey.
A.M. Snack (52 calories)
- 1/2 cup grapes
Lunch (350 calories)
White Bean & Avocado Salad
- 2 cups mixed greens
- 3/4 cup chopped veggies, such as cucumber and cherry tomatoes
- 1/3 cup canned white beans, rinsed
- 1/2 avocado, diced
- 2 Tbsp. All-Purpose Vinaigrette
Top salad greens with veggies, beans, avocado and vinaigrette. Toss to combine.
P.M. Snack (35 calories)
- 1 clementine
Dinner (489 calories)
- 1 serving Curried Cauliflower Steaks with Red Rice & Tzatziki
- 1 serving Chocolate & Nut Butter Bites, to enjoy after dinner
Daily Totals: 1,184 calories, 41 g protein, 155 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 53 g fat, 818 mg sodium
Day 3
Breakfast (266 calories)
- 1 serving Peanut-Butter Cinnamon Toast
A.M. Snack (64 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
Lunch (342 calories)
- 1 serving Salmon Pita Sandwich (save the other half of the pita for lunch on Day 5)
- 1 cup grapes
P.M. Snack (102 calories)
- 1 medium pear, sliced topped with cinnamon
Dinner (437 calories)
- 1 serving Mediterranean Chicken with Orzo Salad
- 1 clementine, to enjoy after dinner
Daily Totals: 1,212 calories, 69 g protein, 164 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 35 g fat, 1,234 mg sodium
Day 4
Breakfast (251 calories)
Yogurt with Nuts & Raspberries
- 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup raspberries
- 5 walnuts, chopped
- 1 tsp. honey
Top yogurt with raspberries, walnuts and honey.
A.M. Snack 951 calories)
- 1 medium apple, sliced sprinkled with cinnamon
Lunch (332 calories)
- 1 serving White Bean & Avocado Toast
- 1 1/2 cups mixed greens
- 1/2 cup cucumber slices
- 2 Tbsp. grated carrot
- 1 Tbsp. All-Purpose Vinaigrette
Top salad greens with cucumber, carrot and vinaigrette. Toss to combine.
P.M. Snack (30 calories)
- 1 medium plum
Dinner (472 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,181 calories, 58 g protein, 176 g carbohydrates, 46 g fiber, 36 g fat, 976 mg sodium
Day 5
Breakfast (266 calories)
- 1 serving Peanut-Butter Cinnamon Toast
A.M. Snack (70 calories)
- 2 clementines
Lunch (332 calories)
Green Salad with Pita Bread & Hummus
- 2 cups mixed greens
- 1/4 cup grated carrot
- 1/2 cup sliced cucumber
- 2 Tbsp. All-Purpose Vinaigrette
- 1/2 large whole-wheat pita round
- 1/4 cup hummus
Top greens with carrot, cucumber and vinaigrette. Serve with pita bread and hummus
- 1 medium plum
P.M. Snack (104 calories)
- 1 cup grapes
Dinner (412 calories)
- 1 1/2 cups Chicken Chili with Sweet Potatoes
- 1/4 avocado, diced
- 1 Tbsp. nonfat plain Greek yogurt
Top chili with avocado and yogurt.
Meal-Prep Tip: Save 1 1/2 cups of the chili for lunch on Day 7.
Daily Totals: 1,184 calories, 50 g protein, 166 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 42 g fat, 1,322 mg sodium
Day 6
Breakfast (258 calories)
Fig & Honey Yogurt
- 2/3 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 5 dried figs, chopped
- 2 tsp. chia seeds
- 1 1/2 tsp. honey
Top yogurt with figs, chia seeds and honey.
A.M. Snack (64 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
Lunch (342 calories)
Turkey & Pear Pita Melt
- 1/2 large whole-wheat pita round (save the other half of the pita for a snack on Day 7)
- 3 1/2 oz. low-sodium deli turkey
- 1 medium pear, sliced
- 1 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 cup mixed greens
Stuff pita pocket with turkey, half of the pear slices and cheese. Toast in a toaster oven until the cheese starts to melt. Add greens to the pita just before eating. Serve the remaining pear slices on the side.
P.M. Snack (83 calories)
- 1 medium plum
- 4 walnuts halves
Dinner (469 calories)
- 1 serving Lemon-Garlic Shrimp over Orzo with Zucchini
- 1 clementine plus 1 serving Chocolate & Nut Butter Bites, to enjoy after dinner
Daily Totals: 1,216 calories, 80 g protein, 162 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 31 g fat, 1,290 mg sodium
Day 7
Breakfast (266 calories)
Egg Toast with Salsa
- 1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted
- 1 egg, cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive oil
- Pinch each of salt and pepper
- 2 Tbsp. pico de gallo or salsa
Top bread with egg, salt, pepper and pico de gallo.
- 1 medium banana
A.M. Snack (136 calories)
- 1/2 large whole-wheat pita round, toasted
- 2 Tbsp. hummus
Lunch (324 calories)
- 1 1/2 cups Chicken Chili with Sweet Potatoes
P.M. Snack (32 calories)
- 1/2 cup raspberries
Dinner (448 calories)
- 1 1/3 cups Creamy Fettuccine with Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms
- 1/2 ounce dark chocolate, to enjoy after dinner
Daily Totals: 1,205 calories, 62 g protein, 171 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 36 g fat, 1,754 mg sodium
Don't Miss!