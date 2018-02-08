The One Formula You Need to Make the Perfect Lunch Bowl

For me, packing healthy lunches for work is a must. Lunch is a time to refocus and refuel during a busy day. If you're one of those people who eats lunch out every day, because you don't think you have the time to pack your own, rethink that strategy! All you need is 30 minutes to an hour on the weekend to prep your bowls using this simple formula for endless healthy lunch-bowl combos-you'll want to try a new bowl every week. You'll eat healthier and you might even save some cash too.

1. Prep Your Ingredients

Pictured Recipe: Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl with Cauliflower Rice

Before assembling your bowls for the week, cook up batches of protein, grains and veggies (see our suggestions below). Or use whatever leftovers you have from dinner. Also, make sure you're well-equipped. For grab-and-go bowls, you'll need bowls with tight-fitting lids or airtight containers.

2. Lay Down the Whole-Grain Base

Pictured Recipe: Roasted Veggie Brown Rice Buddha Bowl

Start with 1/2 cup of cooked whole grains per serving for a satisfying fiber punch.

Quinoa

Bulgur

Brown rice

Farro

Barley

3. Add Your Veggies

Shoot for 1 cup of vegetables (or 2 cups of leafy greens) in each lunch bowl. You can leave them raw or sauté, grill or roast your vegetables.

Dark leafy greens (like kale and spinach)

Asparagus

Cherry tomatoes

Eggplant

Zucchini

Cucumber

Onion

Shredded cabbage

Cauliflower

Sweet potatoes

Broccoli

Beets

Squash

Carrots

Avocado

4. Add Your Protein Source

Fill each bowl with 3-4 ounces of lean, cooked protein.

Chicken

Pork

Beef

Shrimp

Tofu

Beans

5. Sauce It Off

Pictured Recipe: Vegan Buddha Bowl

The sauce is what really sets the stage for a flavorful lunch bowl-add 2 to 4 tablespoons of sauce per bowl. For packable lunches, keep your sauce or dressing in a separate container, then drizzle and toss when you're ready to eat!

Romesco

Salsa

Pesto

Hummus

Miso

Sriracha

Hot sauce

Vinaigrette

6. Jazz It Up with a Garnish

Pictured Recipe: Rainbow Buddha Bowl

Not only do the final toppings add flavor and texture, they also make your lunch bowl totally Instagrammable. Sprinkle on to taste.