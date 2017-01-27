Here are some healthier versions of your favorite Super Bowl dishes, from potato skins to guacamole.

Unless my team is playing, the Super Bowl is all about the food. I want to be able to eat and serve foods that my friends will love, but are still healthier than your typical store-bought or takeout options, which can be sky-high in calories and sodium. Cooking at home means I get to control the ingredients and sneak in vegetables when possible.

Everyone still gets to enjoy classic game-day eats, like guacamole, wings, chili, pizza and dip. Plus, if someone's on a specific diet, they can still enjoy some of the spread. Here are my favorite copycat recipes with something for everyone to enjoy on game day.

Chicken Wings: Soy-Lime Baked Buffalo Wings

These baked wings not only save you in calories, but they also slash some major sodium: around 598 mg compared to traditional deep-fried wings. Get the recipe for these Soy-Lime Baked Buffalo Wings.

Guacamole: Jason Mraz's Guacamole

Avocados are a good source of heart-healthy fats. Serve with veggie dippers like red bell pepper, carrots, celery and cucumber and some tortilla chips. Get the recipe for Jason Mraz's Guacamole. (For a low-calorie guac, you can also try this Skinny Guacamole, which mixes in zucchini.)

Potato Skins: Sweet Potato Skins with Guacamole

Sweet Potato Skins with Guacamole

Three words: sweet, potato, skins. Skip the takeout or freezer version and make these healthy sweet potato skins that everyone is sure to love. Top them with cheese, guacamole and a little tomato, onion and cilantro. You could leave the cheese off to make these bites vegan, Whole30 and Paleo. Get the recipe for Sweet Potato Skins with Guacamole.

Buffalo Wings: Sriracha-Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

Two Foods Every Super Bowl Party Needs More Of: Buffalo Sauce + Cauliflower

These spicy cauliflower bites are a delicious take on the game-day favorite, Buffalo wings. They are an irresistible way to serve up veggies at your party. Get the recipe for Sriracha-Buffalo Cauliflower Bites.

7-Layer Dip: Southwestern Layered Bean Dip

A classic 7-layer dip with a healthy twist. Here, we use black beans, fresh vegetables and reduced-fat sour cream to create a lighter yet satisfying dip. Get the recipe for Southwestern Layered Bean Dip.

Nachos: Loaded Sweet Potato Nacho Fries

Loaded Sweet Potato Nacho Fries

Swap in sweet potatoes for tortilla chips to make these gluten-free skillet nachos that are perfect for serving a crowd. The nachos are topped with a hearty dose of vegetables and baked until the cheese is melted and gooey. Get the recipe for Loaded Sweet Potato Nacho Fries.

Chili: Easy Vegetarian Chili

Ready in 30 minutes, this super-quick chili will please your vegetarian and omnivore friends alike. Get the recipe for Easy Vegetarian Chili.

Pizza: Sausage, Pepper & Mushroom Pizza

