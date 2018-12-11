Veggie-Packed Breakfast Meal Plan

With at least 1 cup of veggies per serving, these healthy breakfasts will help you get the nutrients you need.

Most Americans fall short when it comes to getting the recommended servings of veggies each day-about 90 percent of us don't get enough! Start your day right by adding more produce to your morning meal, like we did in this week's breakfast meal plan. Fruit is often the go-to for breakfast, but don't forget about veggies. The recipes in this plan contain at least 1 cup of vegetables to help you get up to the daily recommended goal of at least 2 1/2 cups of vegetables per day.

Baked Eggs, Tomatoes & Chiles (Shakshuka)

Baked Eggs, Tomatoes & Chiles (Shakshuka): In this healthy breakfast skillet recipe, you get one full serving of veggies per serving between the tomato, onion and pepper mixture that makes up the saucy base. The eggs add a serving of satisfying protein and bake right in the skillet. We recommend serving this dish with a slice of crusty whole-grain bread to mop up any remaining sauce.

Day 2: Green Piña Colada Smoothie

3759448.jpg

Green Piña Colada Smoothie: Traditional piña colada flavors of pineapple and coconut sweeten up dark leafy greens in this healthy fruit smoothie recipe that deliciously sneaks a serving of vegetables into your day.

3933413.jpg

Avocado Toast with Egg, Spinach & Salsa: 2 cups of spinach are sauteed with garlic and cooked down to make a veggie-packed base for this riff on avocado toast. Top with a soft-cooked egg and colorful salsa for a satisfying savory breakfast.

Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Quinoa & Strawberries

Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Quinoa & Strawberries: Fruit, whole grains and greens for breakfast? Yes, please! Start your day off right with this breakfast salad recipe and you'll knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.

3758976.jpg

Egg-in-a-Hole with Spinach & Bacon: In this breakfast version of an open-faced sandwich, the middle of the bread is hollowed out and filled with bacon, egg and a generous amount of cooked spinach. Each serving uses four cups of raw spinach (that's two servings) and makes for a hearty and veg-heavy morning meal. You can vary this recipe by using kale, Swiss chard or whatever hearty green you have on hand.

4019478.jpg

Peanut Butter-Strawberry-Kale Smoothie: This PB&J-inspired smoothie includes a whole cup of chopped kale, which counts as a 1/2 cup serving of vegetables, to help you fill your daily vegetable quota. This recipe comes together quickly for a healthy breakfast you can easily take on the go.

3757948.jpg

Potato, Asparagus & Mushroom Hash: Made with asparagus, roasted red pepper and mushrooms, this veggie-packed hash has a fresh and light flavor that will leave you feeling energized. Serve with hearty whole-grain toast and an egg or two on top to round out the meal.

