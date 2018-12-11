​7-Day Meal Plan: Easy 10-Minute Breakfasts​

Think you don't have enough time for breakfast? These easy 10-minute recipes will change your mind.

Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal: Make a big batch of this homemade oatmeal mix to keep on hand and cook up just the amount you need-in only 10 minutes-when you're ready for a hot breakfast. Packed with whole grains, one serving of this cereal contains 6 grams of fiber-almost a quarter of your daily quota-which helps to keep hunger at bay all morning long.

Fig & Ricotta Toast: You can never have too many breakfast toast recipes-especially ones ready in 5 minutes, like this Fig & Ricotta Toast. Mix up your morning breakfast routine with this beautiful mediterranean-inspired recipe.

Blueberry-Cranberry Smoothie: Kefir is a fermented milk drink that tastes like drinkable yogurt and delivers calcium and probiotics-great for making healthy smoothies! In this 4-ingredient smoothie recipe, banana, blueberries, cranberries and kefir blend together for a colorful and nutritious breakfast.

Pesto, Mozzarella & Egg Breakfast Sandwich: Cooking your egg in the microwave might sound weird, but it tastes great and means you can make this healthy vegetarian egg sandwich in just 5 minutes. Roasted red peppers, pesto and mozzarella cheese add a delicious twist to your typical egg-and-cheese breakfast sandwich.

Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl: Frozen mango is an ingredient we love to keep in the freezer for making quick, healthy breakfast smoothies-without any added sugar. Whir it up with yogurt and milk to create a sweet frosty base for a smoothie bowl. Then top with your choice of fruit, nuts and seeds.

Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal: Overnight oats are a healthy no-cook breakfast idea you can make the night before. Just mix equal portions of old-fashioned oats and water along with a pinch of salt in a jar, cover and refrigerate overnight. Then in the morning, sprinkle with your favorite toppings and voilà, breakfast is served!

Salsa Scrambled Eggs: Premade salsa adds a boost of color and metabolism-boosting capsaicin in this easy 5-ingredient breakfast scramble. Spoon the scramble over warm corn tortillas and top with fresh cilantro for a satisfying breakfast, ready in just 10 minutes. Add a side of fruit to round out this meal.

