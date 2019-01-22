Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Learn more about coconut aminos including where to buy it, the ingredients, nutrition and substitutes. Plus, find out how if it's healthier than soy sauce.

For a tasty change of pace from soy sauce, try coconut aminos, a salty-sweet condiment with a buttery finish. This sauce rose to popularity through the paleo diet, but with its unique flavor, it's worth the shelf space in any kitchen, paleo or not.

What is coconut aminos?

You may be wondering what ingredients are in coconut aminos. The sauce is made from "sap" (actually coconut-blossom nectar) from coconut palms. The sap is fermented and then blended with sea salt.

Where can you buy coconut aminos?

Many grocery store are selling coconut aminos. You can buy them at large retailers like Kroger and Publix. You can also buy them in natural food stores and online at Amazon and Thrive Market.

Is coconut aminos healthier?

Coconut aminos has 73 percent less sodium than soy sauce. And for people with allergies or food sensitivities, it's a soy- and gluten-free way to add a hit of umami to dishes. But be skeptical of health claims. Health blogs love to say that this sauce has 17 amino acids and are rich in B-vitamins. While the sap has vitamins and amino acids, each serving of the final product has relatively small amounts of these nutrients.

How do I use coconut aminos?

Unlike soy sauce, the flavor of coconut ­aminos is slightly sweet (think: thinner teriyaki sauce). While it's not a perfect swap for soy sauce, this sauce is still a natural to incorporate into salad dressings, dipping sauces and tofu or steak marinades.

What can you substitute for coconut aminos?

More often coconut aminos are used as a substitute for soy sauce in recipes. But if you find yourself out of coconut aminos and need to substitute something you can use soy sauce or tamari (tamari is a gluten-free option). You can also try Liquid Aminos. Braggs Liquid Aminos is gluten-free but it is made with soy. (Get more information on soy-sauce substitutes.)