Learn more about coconut aminos including where to buy it, the ingredients, nutrition and substitutes.

For a tasty change of pace from soy sauce, try coconut aminos, a salty-sweet condiment with a buttery finish. This sauce rose to popularity through the paleo diet, but with its unique flavor, it's worth the shelf space in any kitchen, paleo or not.

102864881_630.jpg

What Are Coconut Aminos?

You may be wondering what ingredients are in coconut aminos. The sauce is made from the "sap" (actually coconut-blossom nectar) of coconut palms. The sap is fermented and then blended with sea salt.

Where Can You Buy Coconut Aminos?

Many grocery stores sell coconut aminos. You can buy them at large retailers like Kroger and Publix. You can also buy them in natural food stores and online from websites like Amazon and Thrive Market.

Are Coconut Aminos Good for You?

Coconut aminos have 73 percent less sodium than soy sauce. And for people with allergies or food sensitivities, it's a soy- and gluten-free way to add a hit of umami to dishes. But be skeptical of health claims. Health blogs love to say that this sauce has 17 amino acids and is rich in B-vitamins. While the sap has vitamins and amino acids, each serving of the final product has relatively small amounts of these nutrients.

Do Coconut Aminos Taste Like Soy Sauce?

Unlike soy sauce, the flavor of coconut ­aminos is slightly sweet (think: thinner teriyaki sauce). While it's not a perfect swap for soy sauce, this sauce works well in salad dressings, dipping sauces and tofu or steak marinades.

What Can You Substitute for Coconut Aminos?