Eat the Rainbow with This Healthy Hummus Recipe Made 4 Ways!

The only thing better than a big bowl of creamy homemade hummus is 4 big bowls of homemade creamy hummus in all the colors of the rainbow. That's right-vibrant, colorful hummus all naturally dyed by vegetables. We're always looking for new ways to eat more veg, and this may be our favorite yet! Roasted red peppers, beets, avocado and cilantro don't just add color, they also add tons of flavor and silkiness to this healthy snacking favorite!

Step 1: Start with a Basic Hummus Recipe

To make a stunning display of eye-catching dips, start with our basic Garlic Hummus recipe. Canned chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice and olive oil make a creamy base for each hummus. Then add roasted veggies and/or fresh herbs to get the colors you want. Take your rainbow to the next level and present your hummus spread with colorful crudités, such as fresh rainbow carrots, sliced bell peppers, crisp cucumbers, colorful cauliflower and radishes for dipping.

rainbowhummus_all4.jpg

Step 2: Add Vegetables for a Healthy Pop of Color

To Make Orange Hummus: Add a jar of roasted red peppers for orange hummus. Just make sure to thoroughly dry the peppers before adding them to the food processor so you don't end up with a runny dip. Get the recipe for Roasted Red Pepper Hummus.

To Make Pink Hummus: For a bright and fun pink hummus, add roasted beets. The trick here is to look for very deep purple beets; anything lighter will result in a duller pink than the vibrant color you see here. Get the recipe for Roasted Beet Hummus.

To Make Green Hummus: Add avocado for extra creaminess plus fresh cilantro for a bright green hue. One cup of cilantro may seem like a lot, but trust us-this will make the color and flavors shine through! Get the recipe for Avocado Hummus.

Step 3: Dig In!

Create a pretty arrangement with all four bowls and serve with colorful raw vegetables and whole-grain pita chips.

More Delicious Ideas: