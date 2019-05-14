1-Day Vegetarian No-Sugar-Added Meal Plan

There's nothing wrong with eating some sugar, but eating too much can be dangerous to your health. In recent decades we've seen the rates of obesity, heart disease, and diabetes skyrocket in people of all ages, and research has shown it's directly connected to too much sugar in the diet. The American Heart Association recommends no more than 6 teaspoons of added sugar daily for women, and no more than 9 teaspoons for men, but most Americans end up eating twice that amount.

Cutting down on your daily sugar intake isn't as hard as you may think. This 1-day meal plan will show you just how easy it can be to eat a day's worth of delicious meals totally free of added-sugars. You'll still see naturally occurring sugar from things like fruits and dairy, but these aren't the sugars you need to worry about-you'd have to eat a whole lot to eat too much sugar, plus they provide important vitamins and minerals that help to keep us healthy. Once you conquer this 1-day plan, move on to our 7-Day Clean-Eating Vegetarian Meal Plan at 1200 calories

Meal-Prep Tips

Follow these easy meal-prep tips for making things ahead of time.

1. Make the Tex-Mex Black-Bean & Quinoa Bowl and divide between four containers for lunch this week.

2. Make the Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato-you can freeze what you won't eat this week for a later time.

Breakfast

Breakfast (299 calories)

• 1 medium orange

A.M. Snack

A.M. Snack (96 calories)

10 cucumber slices

3 tbsp. hummus

Lunch

Tex-Mex Black Bean & Quinoa Bowl

Lunch (479 calories)

P.M. Snack

Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter

P.M. Snack (193 calories)

• 1 serving Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter

Dinner

Spicy Weight-Loss Cabbage Soup

Dinner (338 calories)

• 1 serving Mexican Cabbage Soup (1 1/2 cups)

• 1 slice sprouted grain bread, toasted

Drizzle toast with 2 tsp. of olive oil finish with a pinch of flaky sea salt.

Evening Snack

Lime & Parmesan Popcorn

Evening Snack (113 calories)