1-Day Vegetarian No-Sugar-Added Meal Plan
This no-sugar-added meal plan makes it easy to give up sugar.
There's nothing wrong with eating some sugar, but eating too much can be dangerous to your health. In recent decades we've seen the rates of obesity, heart disease, and diabetes skyrocket in people of all ages, and research has shown it's directly connected to too much sugar in the diet. The American Heart Association recommends no more than 6 teaspoons of added sugar daily for women, and no more than 9 teaspoons for men, but most Americans end up eating twice that amount.
Related: 6 Surprising Sources of Sugar
Cutting down on your daily sugar intake isn't as hard as you may think. This 1-day meal plan will show you just how easy it can be to eat a day's worth of delicious meals totally free of added-sugars. You'll still see naturally occurring sugar from things like fruits and dairy, but these aren't the sugars you need to worry about-you'd have to eat a whole lot to eat too much sugar, plus they provide important vitamins and minerals that help to keep us healthy. Once you conquer this 1-day plan, move on to our 7-Day Clean-Eating Vegetarian Meal Plan at 1200 calories
Meal-Prep Tips
Follow these easy meal-prep tips for making things ahead of time.
1. Make the Tex-Mex Black-Bean & Quinoa Bowl and divide between four containers for lunch this week.
2. Make the Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato-you can freeze what you won't eat this week for a later time.
Breakfast
Breakfast (299 calories)
• 1 serving Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato (2 quiches)
• 1 medium orange
A.M. Snack
A.M. Snack (96 calories)
- 10 cucumber slices
- 3 tbsp. hummus
Lunch
Lunch (479 calories)
• 1 serving Tex-Mex Black-Bean & Quinoa Bowl (1 1/4 cup)
P.M. Snack
P.M. Snack (193 calories)
• 1 serving Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter
Dinner
Dinner (338 calories)
• 1 serving Mexican Cabbage Soup (1 1/2 cups)
• 1 slice sprouted grain bread, toasted
Drizzle toast with 2 tsp. of olive oil finish with a pinch of flaky sea salt.
Evening Snack
Evening Snack (113 calories)
• 1 serving Lime & Parmesan Popcorn (2 cups)