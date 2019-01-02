7-Day Meal Plan: High-Protein Dinners

Kiss late night snacking goodbye with this week's deliciously-satisfying high-protein dinner plan. Protein digests slowly, which helps you to feel fuller for longer after a meal.

Kiss late night snacking goodbye with this week's deliciously-satisfying high-protein dinner plan. Protein digests slowly, which helps you to feel fuller for longer after a meal. The recipes in this plan include healthy protein sources, such as chicken, lean beef, seafood, tofu, beans and lentils, and deliver at least 16 grams of protein per serving. On a daily basis, women need about 46 grams of protein, whereas men need closer to 56 grams. These protein-rich recipes combined with fiber-rich whole grains and plenty of vegetables, will have you feeling satisfied all evening long.

35 grams protein per serving

4293510.jpg

Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips: The spice blend in this healthy beef stew recipe infuses flavor into the chuck steak as it cooks in the slow cooker to create a mouthwateringly tender dinner main. High in protein and low in fat, the chuck steak delivers a hefty amount of protein in this filling dinner without delivering as much saturated fat as you'd get from other cuts of meat. Serve the steak and vegetables over creamy polenta or buttered whole-wheat egg noodles to round out the meal.

Day 2: Easy Vegetarian Chili

16 grams protein per serving

bowl of vegetarian chili

Easy Vegetarian Chili: Canned tomatoes and protein-rich beans make this quick vegetarian chili recipe ready to go in just 30 minutes. Serve over brown rice or with tortilla chips for added crunch, and add extra toppings as you see fit-sliced scallions, chopped fresh cilantro, diced avocado and sliced jalapeños are all tasty choices.

32 grams protein per serving

3 Ways to Limit Processed Foods (& The Ones You Should Keep In Your Diet)

Superfood Chopped Salad with Salmon & Creamy Garlic Dressing: Curly kale forms the base, and a multitude of chopped veggies get added, such as broccoli, cabbage and carrots, to create a superfood salad packed with nutrients. Top this salad with protein-rich salmon and a drizzle of creamy yogurt dressing to bring it all together.

33 grams protein per serving

Sheet-Pan Chicken & Vegetables with Romesco Sauce

Sheet-Pan Chicken & Vegetables with Romesco Sauce: Made with roasted peppers, nuts, garlic and olive oil, the Mediterranean romesco sauce in this recipe is a delicious accompaniment to just about everything. Here we use the creamy sauce to add flavor to easy sheet-pan roasted chicken and vegetables. Delivering 33 grams of protein per serving, this healthy dinner will keep you feeling satisfied all evening long.

16 grams protein per serving

Cilantro Bean Burgers with Creamy Avocado-Lime Slaw

Cilantro Bean Burgers with Creamy Avocado-Lime Slaw: This healthy black-bean burger delivers plant-powered protein plus fiber-a satisfying combination that is sure to satisfy. Topped with the creamy avocado-lime slaw, these vegetarian bean burgers will quickly become a favorite in the dinner line-up.

Day 6: Shrimp Pad Thai Salad

34 grams protein per serving

4293504.jpg

Shrimp Pad Thai Salad: Shrimp is a great option for a fast cooking protein in this healthy take on traditional pad thai. We swapped in sliced cabbage in place of rice noodles, mixed up a tasty dressing, added fresh mint and peanuts as garnishes and finally topped it all of with the shrimp to create this healthy dinner salad.

Day 7: Pork Paprikash with Cauliflower Rice

31 grams protein per serving

Pork Paprikash with Cauliflower Rice

Pork Paprikash with Cauliflower Rice: In this simple 30-minute dinner recipe, lean pork tenderloin cooks with a flavorful mixture of onions, paprika and diced tomatoes creating a delicious dish that's ready in no time. Served over riced cauliflower, you get an extra serving of veggies by skipping the rice.

Watch How to Make High-Protein Chopped Superfood Salad

Don't Miss!