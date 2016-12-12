Meal-Prep Sunday Dinner Plan

Want to stick to a healthy eating plan? Spend a little extra time on Sunday to get organized and prep your meals for the week ahead to save some serious time and stress on busy weeknights. For this 7-day meal plan, we list simple steps you can do on Sunday to get a head start on your dinners for the week, as well as convenient tips throughout the week and suggestions for quick breakfasts and packable lunches. You got this.

How to Make Moroccan-Lentil Soup in Your Slow-Cooker

Sunday To-Do List = 2 hours

Make Slow-Cooker Moroccan Lentil Soup and cook for 4 to 5 hours on High or 8 to 10 hours on Low. Once the soup is done, allow to cool and freeze. The prep work for this recipe will take about 30 minutes. Remember to take the soup out of the freezer on Wednesday so that it has time to defrost in the refrigerator Make the meatballs for the Meatball Banh Mi recipe and freeze. It will take about 30 minutes to make the meatballs. Once they have cooled, store in the freezer in an airtight container. Remember to take the meatballs out of the freezer on Thursday night and defrost in the fridge for Saturday's dinner. Make the Mexican-Cabbage Soup for tonight's dinner. It will take 40 minutes to prep this recipe. As the soup cooks, spiralize the sweet potatoes for Monday's Sweet Potato Carbonara with Spinach & Mushrooms recipe. Hold the noodles in the refrigerator until ready to use. It will take about 25 minutes to finish this step.

Prep time: 40 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

May we suggest...

Breakfast: Strawberry-Almond Smoothie

Strawberry-Almond Smoothie Lunch: Veggie Egg Salad

Mexican-Cabbage Soup: Based on a popular weight-loss plan, this healthy cabbage soup recipe gets tons of flavor and a metabolism-boosting kick from spicy chiles. This is a great recipe to make on a Sunday and take for lunch during the work week.

Cook time: 15 minutes

May we suggest...

Sweet Potato Carbonara with Spinach & Mushrooms: Loaded with veggies, this spiralized sweet potato vegetable noodles recipe-our healthy take on a traditional carbonara recipe-achieves superfood status with the addition of spinach and mushrooms. Look for large, straight sweet potatoes to make the longest veggie noodles. Prepping the sweet potatoes take the most time, so if you already have them spiralized, this recipe will come together quickly in 15 or so minutes.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

May we suggest...

3759384.jpg

Jalapeño-Popper Stuffed Chicken: Stuff all the flavors of fried jalapeño poppers into a creamy filling for stuffed chicken breasts. Serve this easy healthy baked chicken recipe with a side of green beans to round out the meal.

Prep for Wednesday's Dinner: While tonight's chicken is in the oven, cook an extra 8 ounces of chicken for the Classic Sesame Noodles with Chicken dinner tomorrow. Take the Slow-Cooker Moroccan Lentil Soup out of the freezer and defrost in the refrigerator for dinner on Thursday.

Remaining prep: 20 minutes

May we suggest...

Breakfast: Raspberry Overnight Museli

Raspberry Overnight Museli Lunch: Tomato & Provolone Sandwiches

3759402.jpg

Classic Sesame Noodles with Chicken: Classic sesame noodles become a healthy meal with lean chicken and tons of veggies in this quick recipe for Asian noodles. Be sure to rinse the spaghetti until it's cold, then give it a good shake in the colander until it's well drained. Are you a spiralizing pro? Swap 5 cups of raw zucchini, carrot or other veggie "noodles" for the cooked pasta.

Remaining cook time: 10 minutes

May we suggest...

Slow-Cooked Moroccan Lentil Soup

Slow-Cooker Moroccan Lentil Soup: Like most soups, this Moroccan lentil soup recipe gets better with time as the complex seasonings have time to develop, which is why it's a great recipe for the slow-cooker. Once the soup has defrosted, heat it back up on the stovetop on low heat for 10 minutes. Stir in the cilantro and lemon juice just before eating, and serve with a warm piece of naan bread.

Prep for Friday's Dinner: As you heat up the soup, make the sauce for the Strip Steaks with Smoky Cilantro Sauce & Roasted Vegetables recipe and hold in the refrigerator until tomorrow. You can also pre-chop the sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts and hold in the fridge to save even more time tomorrow. Remember to take the meatballs for the Meatball Banh Mi recipe out of the freezer and place in the refrigerator to defrost.

Cook time: 25 minutes

May we suggest...

containers

Strip Steaks with Smoky Cilantro Sauce & Roasted Vegetables: In this healthy dinner recipe, a cast-iron pan does double duty by searing the steaks and roasting the vegetables. Having already made the sauce and prechopped the vegetables last night, all that is left is to cook everything together for a highly flavorful and satisfying dinner.

Saturday: Meatball Banh Mi

Remaining prep: 20 minutes

3757974.jpg

Meatball Banh Mi: This banh mi (Vietnamese sandwich) is filled with a zingy slaw and chicken-and-pork meatballs spiked with fresh herbs. Look for chile-garlic sauce and fish sauce near other Asian ingredients in most supermarkets. Since you already made the meatballs, all that is left to do is make the slaw and assemble the sandwiches. In a quick 20 minutes, this mouthwatering asian-inspired dinner will be ready to be devoured.