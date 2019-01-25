Veggie-Packed Clean-Eating Meal Plan

Healthy dinners are headed your way with this week of delicious clean-eating recipes.

Healthy dinners are headed your way with this week's delicious clean-eating meal plan. The recipes in this plan feature wholesome ingredients like fiber-rich beans and legumes, lean protein, calcium-rich dairy, healthy fats and hearty whole grains and are overflowing with colorful, nourishing vegetables (each dinner has at least 1 1/2 cups of veggies per serving). These 7-days of satisfying dinners will hopefully energize your eating habits and encourage you to eat whole, clean foods for weeks to come.

cauliflower soup

Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup: In this healthy cauliflower soup recipe, roasting the cauliflower first adds depth and prevents the florets from turning to mush. The addition of carrots, onions, russet potatoes and sweet potatoes make this a veggie-packed soup. A little tomato sauce and coconut milk give the broth a rich, silky texture. Serve with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt, if desired.

4027898.jpg

Winter Salad with Halloumi "Croutons": Halloumi, a firm Greek cheese, softens but doesn't completely melt when heated. In this healthy recipe, halloumi is cubed, marinated and broiled, turning it into crouton-like bites to top a mix of warm roasted veggies and crisp fresh escarole.

3759232.jpg

Za'atar-Roasted Chicken Tenders & Vegetables with Couscous: Za'atar (or zaatar)-a Middle-Eastern spice blend that's a mix of thyme, sumac, salt, sesame seeds and sometimes other herbs-gives this sheet-pan roast chicken recipe tons of flavor. Quick-cooking chicken tenders and a big serving of pretrimmed green beans make this a super-fast, satisfying dinner.

4293534.jpg

Romaine Salad with Grapefruit & Shrimp: The juicy sweetness of red grapefruit is a great partner for the perfectly salted cooked shrimp. In this healthy salad recipe, we use romaine lettuce and red cabbage, but a handful of peppery arugula or watercress would be a nice addition as well.

3758525.jpg

Spaghetti Squash & Meatballs: With this spaghetti squash and meatballs recipe, you can reduce the carbohydrates and increase the vegetable servings by skipping pasta and serving the Italian-seasoned turkey meatballs and quick, homemade marinara sauce over thin strands of cooked spaghetti squash instead. Cooking the squash first in the microwave and then in a skillet to cook off the extra moisture, gives the squash a more spaghetti-like texture.

white bean ratatouille

Ratatouille with White Beans & Polenta: Tons of lightly cooked vegetables combine with white beans in this hearty vegetarian dinner recipe. Here we serve it with polenta rounds, but it can also be served over bread, like a bruschetta.

7-Day Superfood Dinner Plan

Falafel Salad with Lemon-Tahini Dressing: Deep-fried falafel can be a total grease bomb. But these pan-seared falafel still get crispy in just a few tablespoons of oil with equally satisfying results. Served over a colorful bed of crisp veggies and drizzled with a tangy lemon-tahini dressing, this vegan salad makes for a filling and delicious dinner.

Watch: How to Make Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup