7-Day High Fiber Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

The best plan to help you poop better, lose weight, get a healthier gut, eat for a healthy heart and lower your risk of diabetes.

Fiber is a nutrition rock star with some pretty amazing health benefits. Research credits eating more fiber with weight loss, healthier gut bacteria, more regularity in your gut (aka better poops), a healthy heart and decreased risk of diabetes. So if fiber can do all that, why are 95% of Americans still not getting enough? On average, Americans only eat 16 grams of fiber a day-far from the 28 grams recommended in the 2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Planning out your meals and snacks each week to meet the recommended amount of fiber can be a challenge. In this 7-day high-fiber meal plan, it's all planned for you to make it simpler and still delicious to get your fill every day. The meals and snacks in this plan include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds; not only that, but the foods in each category are known to have the highest fiber content-think raspberries, broccoli, oatmeal, black beans and chia seeds. Whether you follow this meal plan exactly, or just take a few ideas from here and there, you'll have a much easier time getting the fiber you need to feel better and stay healthy.

If you're not used to eating high-fiber foods, introduce them into your diet slowly and drink extra water throughout the day. Eating too much fiber, too quickly can lead to stomach cramping.

Not sure if this is the plan for you? We offer a variety of meal plans for different health conditions, needs and diets. Find the meal plan that works best for you.

Day 1

Avocado & Shrimp Chopped Salad

Meal Prep Tip: Set aside an extra 1/2 cup black beans at breakfast to take for lunch on Day 2, and another 3/4 cup for breakfast on Day 4.

Breakfast (433 calories, 11 grams fiber)

Southwestern Egg Breakfast

• 2/3 cup canned black beans, rinsed and heated

• 2 large eggs, cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive oil or coat pan with a thin layer of cooking spray (1-second spray)

• 2 Tbsp. pico de gallo or salsa

• 2 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese

• 1/4 medium avocado, diced

Top beans with eggs, pico de gallo (or salsa), cheese, and avocado. Top with hot sauce, if desired.

A.M. Snack (270 calories, 12 grams fiber)

(270 calories, 12 grams fiber) 1 cup raspberries

1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Lunch (500 calories, 9 grams fiber)

Turkey & Cheese Melt

• 2 slices whole grain bread, toasted

• 2 tsp. Dijon mustard

• 4 slices low-sodium deli turkey

• 4 slices tomato

• 1 1/2 slices Cheddar cheese

Spread 1 slice of bread with mustard and layer on turkey, tomato and cheese. Toast until the cheese begins to brown and melt. Top with other slice of toast.

• 2 medium carrots

P.M. Snack (189 calories, 6 grams fiber)

(189 calories, 6 grams fiber) 1 medium pear

1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt with 1 tsp. honey

Dinner (603 calories, 11 grams fiber)

(603 calories, 11 grams fiber) 2 1/2 cupsAvocado & Shrimp Chopped Salad

2 diagonal slices baguette (1/4 inch thick), preferably whole-wheat, drizzled with 2 tsp. olive oil.

1 medium orange to enjoy after dinner

Day 2

Mac & Cheese with Collards

Breakfast (447 calories, 10 grams fiber)

• 3/4 cup rolled oats, cooked in 1 1/2 cups 1% milk

• 1/2 cup raspberries, fresh or frozen

• 1 tsp. honey

Cook oats and top with raspberries, honey and a pinch of cinnamon.

A.M. Snack (237 calories, 5 gram fiber)

(237 calories, 5 gram fiber) 1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds

1 medium plum

Lunch (493 calories, 17 grams fiber)

Southwestern Salad

• 2 cups mixed greens

• 1/2 cup canned black beans, rinsed

• 1/2 medium green bell pepper, chopped

• 5 cherry tomatoes, halved

• 1/2 medium avocado, diced

• 2 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese

Combine salad ingredients and top with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil and red-wine vinegar and a pinch each of salt and pepper.

P.M. Snack (62 calories, 3 grams fiber)

• 1 medium orange

Dinner (651 calories, 12 grams fiber)

(651 calories, 12 grams fiber) 1 2/3 cupsMac & Cheese with Collards

1 cup green beans cooked in 1 tsp. olive oil. Top with a pinch each of salt and pepper.

Evening Snack (101 calories, 1 gram fiber)

• 2 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips

Day 3

Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

Meal Prep Tip: If you want to save some time later in the week, cook an extra 1/2 cup of quinoa tonight at dinner and save it for dinner on Day 6.

Breakfast (437 calories, 9 grams fiber)

(437 calories, 9 grams fiber) 1 servingPeanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt with 2 tsp. honey

A.M. Snack (256 calories, 6 grams fiber)

(256 calories, 6 grams fiber) 1/2 medium bell pepper, sliced

1 medium carrot

1/4 cup hummus

1 oz. Cheddar cheese

Lunch (496 calories, 7 grams fiber)

Fig & Cheese Toasts with a Side Salad

• 3 diagonal slices baguette (1/4 inch thick), preferably whole-wheat, toasted

• 1 1/2 oz. goat cheese

• 5 dried figs, coarsely chopped

• 2 tsp. honey

Spread baguette with cheese. Top with figs and honey.

• 2 cups mixed greens topped with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil and lemon juice

P.M. Snack (198 calories, 6 grams fiber)

(198 calories, 6 grams fiber) 1 medium apple

2 Tbsp. dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (623 calories, 12 grams fiber)

Salmon, Brussels Sprouts & Quinoa

• 5 oz. roasted salmon, coated with a thin layer of olive-oil cooking spray and seasoned with 1/4 tsp. dried oregano and a pinch each of salt and pepper

• 1 1/2 cups Brussels sprouts, halved and tossed with 2 tsp. olive oil and roasted, seasoned with 1/4 tsp. garlic powder and a pinch each of salt and pepper

• 1 1/4 cups cooked quinoa

Day 4

Cowboy Beef & Bean Chili

Breakfast (412 calories, 9 grams fiber)

Southwestern Egg Breakfast

• 3/4 cup canned black beans, rinsed and heated

• 2 large eggs, cooked in 1 tsp. olive oil or coat pan with a thin layer of cooking spray

• 1/4 cup pico de gallo or salsa

• 2 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese

Top beans with eggs, pico de gallo (or salsa), and cheese. Top with hot sauce, if desired.

A.M. Snack (269 calories, 6 grams fiber)

(269 calories, 6 grams fiber) 3 dried figs

1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Lunch (483 calories, 16 grams fiber)

Veggie Wrap

• 1 8-inch whole-wheat tortilla

• 3 Tbsp. hummus

• 1/2 avocado, mashed

• 1 cup sliced veggies of your choice (try: bell pepper, carrot, cucumber, greens)

• 3 Tbsp. Cheddar cheese

Spread tortillas with hummus and avocado. Layer on veggies and cheese.

P.M. Snack (162 calories, 4 grams fiber)

(162 calories, 4 grams fiber) 1 medium orange

2 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips

Dinner (651 calories, 21 grams fiber)

(651 calories, 21 grams fiber) 2 cupsCowboy Beef & Bean Chili

2 cups mixed greens topped with 1 Tbsp. red-wine vinegar and 2 tsp. olive oil

Day 5

Berry & Flax Smoothie

Breakfast (455 calories, 10 grams fiber)

(455 calories, 10 grams fiber) 1 cupBerry & Flax Smoothie

1 whole-wheat English muffin toasted and topped with 1 Tbsp. peanut butter

A.M. Snack (166 calories, 8 grams fiber)

(166 calories, 8 grams fiber) 1/2 medium bell pepper, sliced

2 medium carrots

1/4 cup hummus

Lunch (472 calories, 17 grams fiber)

(472 calories, 17 grams fiber) 1 1/2 cupsCowboy Beef & Bean Chili

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (256 calories, 8 grams fiber)

(256 calories, 8 grams fiber) 1 medium pear

3 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Dinner (629 calories, 11 grams fiber)

Quick Toaster-Oven Pizzas

• 2 8-inch whole-wheat tortilla

• 1 medium tomato, sliced

• 6 thin slices red onion

• 1 Tbsp. pine nuts

• 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

• 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil or 2 tsp. dried

• 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

Brush each tortilla with 1 tsp. olive oil. Top with tomato, onion and cheese. Toast until cheese begins to melt. Top with basil and balsamic.

Day 6

3759440.jpg

Meal Prep Tip: Cook an extra 5 oz. of chicken tonight to have for dinner on Day 7.

Breakfast (447 calories, 10 grams fiber)

• 3/4 cup rolled oats, cooked in 1 1/2 cup 1% milk

• 1/2 cup raspberries, fresh or frozen

• 1 tsp. honey

Cook oats and top with raspberries, honey and a pinch of cinnamon.

A.M. Snack (154 calories, 7 grams fiber)

(154 calories, 7 grams fiber) 2 medium carrots

1/4 cup hummus

Lunch (475 calories, 8 grams fiber)

Fig & Goat Cheese Salad

• 2 cups mixed greens

• 5 dried figs, coarsely chopped

• 1 1/2 oz. goat cheese, crumbled

• 2 Tbsp. slivered almonds

• Dressing: Combine 1 Tbsp. each olive oil and balsamic vinegar, 1 tsp. honey and a pinch each of salt and pepper.

Combine salad ingredients and top with dressing.

P.M. Snack (239 calories, 5 gram fiber)

• 1 whole-wheat English muffin, toasted and topped with 1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (592 calories, 11 grams fiber)

(592 calories, 11 grams fiber) 2 1/2 cupsChipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl

10 multigrain tortilla chips

Evening Snack (101 calories, 1 gram fiber)

• 2 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips

Day 7

Meal Prep Tip: Use a store bought Caesar dressing tonight at dinner or make your own creamy salad dressing ahead of time. Try EatingWell's Caesar Dressing or one of our other delicious salad dressings.

Breakfast (437 calories, 9 grams fiber)

(437 calories, 9 grams fiber) 1 servingPeanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt with 2 tsp. honey

A.M. Snack (270 calories, 12 grams fiber)

(270 calories, 12 grams fiber) 1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (475 calories, 8 grams fiber)

Quick Toaster-Oven Pizza

• 1 8-inch whole-wheat tortilla

• 5 thin slices tomato

• 3 thin slices red onion

• 2 tsp. pine nuts

• 1/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

• 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil or 1 tsp. dried basil

Brush tortilla with 1 tsp. olive oil. Top with tomato, onion, pine nuts and cheese. Toast until cheese begins to melt. Top with basil.

• 2 cups mixed greens topped with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil & balsamic vinegar.

P.M. Snack (252 calories, 6 gram fiber)

(252 calories, 6 gram fiber) 1 medium apple

1 1/2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (560 calories, 4 grams fiber)

Chicken Caesar Salad

• 2 cups mixed greens

• 5 oz. cooked chicken, chopped

• 6 cherry tomatoes, halved

• 2 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

Combine salad ingredients and top with 2 Tbsp. Caesar dressing, cheese and freshly ground pepper.

• 2 diagonal slices baguette (1/4 inch thick), preferably whole-wheat, toasted and drizzled with 1 tsp. olive oil each

Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, fiber and sodium. If another nutrient is of particular concern, speak with your health-care provider about altering this meal plan to better suit your individual health needs.