Thanksgiving Week Meal Plan

With the big Thanksgiving feast ahead of you, the last thing you need to worry about is planning dinner the rest of the nights this week. In this 7-day meal plan, we chose stress-free recipes that come together easily for a week of healthy meals. For the days surrounding the holiday, the dinners are light, refreshing and practical. Each recipe is 400 calories or less (not including sides), and takes 35 minutes or less to prep. For Thanksgiving day, we suggest some of our favorite holiday dishes like the Herb Roasted Turkey, and the Buttermilk-Sage Mashed Potatoes. And to use up that leftover turkey, Friday's dinner is the delicious Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup.

Don't miss the Ultimate Budget-Friendly Thanksgiving Menu! We mapped out a full Thanksgiving feast and included step-by-step instructions to get an impressive dinner on the table with ease.

Sunday: Crispy Chicken Schnitzel with Herb-Brown Butter

Crispy Chicken Schnitzel with Herb-Brown Butter: This healthy recipe for crispy chicken schnitzel involves coating the chicken breasts with fresh whole-wheat breadcrumbs and oven "frying" using a mist of olive oil cooking spray instead of frying in lots of oil. Serve on a bed of mixed greens for a light and satisfying meal, ready in just 30 minutes.

Monday: Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata

Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata: This vegetable-studded frittata recipe comes together quickly in 20 minutes. Serve the frittata with a big tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette.

Tuesday: Spaghetti Carbonara with Peas

Spaghetti Carbonara with Peas: Our healthy spaghetti carbonara recipe is lower in calories than a traditional spaghetti carbonara recipe, plus it boasts 9 more grams of fiber per serving from whole-wheat pasta. Ready in 30 minutes, this satisfying dinner is great for a busy week.

Wednesday: Prosciutto-Wrapped Shrimp with Arugula Salad

Prosciutto-Wrapped Shrimp with Arugula Salad: This recipe for jumbo shrimp wrapped in thin strips of prosciutto and served on a lemony bed of arugula is a practically effortless dish that's sure to impress. This recipe only takes 30 minutes to make, but to speed things up even more, you can wrap your shrimp and make the dressing ahead of time. Serve with toasted whole-wheat baguette sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.

Thanksgiving Day: Herb Roasted Turkey & Sides

Day 6: Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup

Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup: This is a healthier twist on a classic creamy turkey and wild rice soup that hails from Minnesota. It's the perfect recipe to use up leftover Thanksgiving turkey. Whip this soup up in a quick 35 minutes and serve with a crisp romaine salad and a slice of toasted whole-grain bread.

Day 7: Apple & Fennel Salad with Blue Cheese

Apple & Fennel Salad with Blue Cheese: Apples and blue cheese are a heavenly match in this fennel and apple salad recipe dressed with a tangy cider-vinegar dressing. This flavorful and satisfying salad makes for a refreshing dinner, ready in 15 short minutes.

Day 3: Spaghetti Carbonara with Peas

Day 5: Herb Roasted Turkey

