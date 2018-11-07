Day-After Thanksgiving Detox Meal Plan

Still feeling full from yesterday's feast? This refreshing detox meal plan will help you get you back on track with healthy eating.

Sara Haas, RDN
Still feeling full from yesterday's feast? Nurse your food hangover with this whole-foods-packed 1,200-calorie meal plan. This balanced day of eating will help you to feel healthy, refreshed and back to your normal self in no time.

Breakfast

Breakfast (272 calories)

• 1 serving Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait (1 1/4 cups)

A.M. Snack

A.M. Snack (211 calories)

• 1 serving Apple & Cheddar with Jalapeño Slices

Lunch

Lunch (293 calories)

• 1 serving Kale Turkey Wraps (3 wraps)

Dinner

Dinner (347 calories)

• 1 serving Apricot-Rosemary Chicken with Roasted Carrot Salad

Daily Totals: 1,123 calories, 90 g protein, 129 g carbohydrates, 24 g fiber, 30 g fat, 1,077 mg sodium.

