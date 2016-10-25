7-Day Meal Plan: No-Sugar-Added Dinners
Hit the refresh button this week with 7 days of clean, no-sugar-added dinners. Featuring fresh produce, flavorful herbs and spices, and satisfying lean protein, the recipes in this meal plan highlight the natural flavors of the ingredients to make for a week of delicious meals-just what you need to feel healthy, reinvigorated, and ready for whatever the week may bring.
Watch How to Make Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
Day 1: Sausage-Stuffed Apples
Sausage-Stuffed Apples: In this healthy stuffed apple recipe, sage and poultry seasoning flavor the homemade turkey-and-pork sausage. Serve the stuffed apples for dinner with a big leafy green salad with vinaigrette.
Day 2: Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette: In this quick vegetarian dinner recipe, you can skip boiling the gnocchi-they'll cook through while roasting on the sheet pan with the rest of the ingredients. Using Meyer lemons in this dish gives it a distinctive sweet-tart taste. If you can't find Meyer lemons, use 1 small regular lemon in Step 2 and use 4 teaspoons lemon juice and 2 teaspoons orange juice in Step 4.
Day 3: Beet & Shrimp Winter Salad
Beet & Shrimp Winter Salad: This healthy dinner salad recipe gets its staying power from protein-packed shrimp and fiber-rich barley. With a simple red-wine vinaigrette, this quick salad makes just one serving but is easy to double or triple. Look for precooked beets with other prepared vegetables in the produce department.
Day 4: Middle Eastern Chicken & Chickpea Stew
Middle Eastern Chicken & Chickpea Stew: This quick, protein-rich chicken stew recipe gets great flavor from cumin, lemon juice and garlic. Make a double batch and freeze half for a quick healthy dinner another night. Serve the stew with whole-wheat couscous and steamed broccoli.
Day 5: Ratatouille with White Beans & Polenta
Ratatouille with White Beans & Polenta: Tons of lightly cooked vegetables combine with white beans in this hearty vegetarian dinner recipe. Eat the dish on its own, or serve it over toasted baguette slices.
Day 6: Quick Pasta Bolognese
Quick Pasta Bolognese: Who doesn't love pasta with a quick meat sauce? This healthy spaghetti Bolognese recipe uses fresh, whole ingredients and is ready and on the table in just 40 minutes.
Day 7: Smoked Turkey, Kale & Rice Bake
Smoked Turkey, Kale & Rice Bake: This hearty one-skillet dish is loaded with celery, kale, tomatoes and quick-cooking brown rice, which come together to make a warming, flavorful dinner. It's easy to make the recipe vegetarian by substituting smoked tofu for the turkey.
Don't Miss!