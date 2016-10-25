7-Day Meal Plan: No-Sugar-Added Dinners

Hit the refresh button this week with 7 days of clean, no-sugar-added dinners. Featuring fresh produce, flavorful herbs and spices, and satisfying lean protein, the recipes in this meal plan highlight the natural flavors of the ingredients to make for a week of delicious meals-just what you need to feel healthy, reinvigorated, and ready for whatever the week may bring.

Watch How to Make Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

Day 1: Sausage-Stuffed Apples

Sausage-Stuffed Apples: In this healthy stuffed apple recipe, sage and poultry seasoning flavor the homemade turkey-and-pork sausage. Serve the stuffed apples for dinner with a big leafy green salad with vinaigrette.

Day 2: Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette: In this quick vegetarian dinner recipe, you can skip boiling the gnocchi-they'll cook through while roasting on the sheet pan with the rest of the ingredients. Using Meyer lemons in this dish gives it a distinctive sweet-tart taste. If you can't find Meyer lemons, use 1 small regular lemon in Step 2 and use 4 teaspoons lemon juice and 2 teaspoons orange juice in Step 4.

Day 3: Beet & Shrimp Winter Salad

Beet & Shrimp Winter Salad: This healthy dinner salad recipe gets its staying power from protein-packed shrimp and fiber-rich barley. With a simple red-wine vinaigrette, this quick salad makes just one serving but is easy to double or triple. Look for precooked beets with other prepared vegetables in the produce department.

Middle Eastern Chicken & Chickpea Stew: This quick, protein-rich chicken stew recipe gets great flavor from cumin, lemon juice and garlic. Make a double batch and freeze half for a quick healthy dinner another night. Serve the stew with whole-wheat couscous and steamed broccoli.

Ratatouille with White Beans & Polenta: Tons of lightly cooked vegetables combine with white beans in this hearty vegetarian dinner recipe. Eat the dish on its own, or serve it over toasted baguette slices.

Day 6: Quick Pasta Bolognese

Quick Pasta Bolognese: Who doesn't love pasta with a quick meat sauce? This healthy spaghetti Bolognese recipe uses fresh, whole ingredients and is ready and on the table in just 40 minutes.

Day 7: Smoked Turkey, Kale & Rice Bake

Smoked Turkey, Kale & Rice Bake: This hearty one-skillet dish is loaded with celery, kale, tomatoes and quick-cooking brown rice, which come together to make a warming, flavorful dinner. It's easy to make the recipe vegetarian by substituting smoked tofu for the turkey.