EatingWell Holiday Gift Guide: Presents Your Healthy Friends and Family Will Love
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Here are some gift ideas for people on your list who are always on top of latest health trends and love to take good care of themselves. Help spread the healthy cheer this holiday season with a fun color-blocked (and insulated) water bottle, a gift set of small-batch-farmed tea, the Test Kitchen's favorite spiralizer and a kit to make your own kombucha.
My Hydro by Hydroflask customizable-color bottle, starting at $29
Rosali Tea Gift Box, $29
Paderno World Cuisine Tri-Blade Vegetable Spiralizer, $29
padernousa.com, amazon.com and elsewhere