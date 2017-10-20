7-Day Dinner Plan: Low-Calorie Comfort Foods

A week of lightened-up classic comfort foods that are just as delicious as the original.

In this week's meal plan, we've lightened-up classic comfort foods and created healthier alternatives that are just as delicious as the original. Enjoy warming meals such as Slow-Cooker Stout & Chicken Stew, Loaded Twice-Baked Potatoes and Creamy Fettuccine with Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms. Full of flavor, these 7 low-calorie comfort-food dinners hit the spot without going overboard on calories and salt.

Day 1: Spinach & Tuna Noodle Casserole

3759132.jpg

Spinach & Tuna Noodle Casserole: Homemade mushroom sauce kicks the can of soup out of the picture in this veggie-centric, healthy riff on a classic tuna-noodle casserole recipe. Serve this tasty casserole with steamed green beans.

Day 2: Acorn Stuffed Squash with Chard & White Beans

stuffed acorn squash

Acorn Stuffed Squash with Chard & White Beans: Acorn squash's natural shape makes it just right for stuffing. This filling has Mediterranean flair: olives, tomato paste, white beans and Parmesan cheese. Serve with a mixed green salad with radicchio and red onion and crisp white wine, such as Pinot Grigio.

Day 3: Slow-Cooker Stout & Chicken Stew

3757921.jpg

Slow-Cooker Stout & Chicken Stew: Chicken thighs can take plenty of cooking without getting tough or drying out, which makes them perfect for the slow cooker. Here we braise them in Guinness stout along with plenty of hearty vegetables, and just the right amount of bacon for added savoriness.

Day 4: Creamy Fettuccine with Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms

containers

Creamy Fettuccine with Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms: Sliced Brussels sprouts and mushrooms cook quickly and cling to the pasta in our fall version of pasta primavera with creamy cheese sauce. Look for presliced mushrooms to cut prep time and serve with a tossed salad to round out the meal.

Day 5: White Turkey Chili

3758427.jpg

White Turkey Chili: This healthy white turkey chili recipe is gorgeous, with flecks of green from zucchini, oregano and green chiles. To keep the total calories in check, we use one pound of ground turkey and add whole-grain bulgur to boost the volume and fiber in this chili recipe. After adding all the ingredients to the pot, we like to slowly simmer our chili for close to an hour to develop the best flavor, but if you're in a hurry, reduce the liquid by half and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes.

Day 6: Loaded Twice-Baked Potatoes

Loaded Twice-Baked Potatoes

Loaded Twice-Baked Potatoes: Potatoes are one of the great comfort foods, especially when stuffed with a satisfying mixture of lean ground beef and broccoli florets plus reduced-fat sour cream and Cheddar cheese. Add a tossed salad and you have a healthy and hearty meal that satisfies.

Day 7: Cauliflower Soup with Smoked Gouda

Cauliflower Soup with Smoked Gouda