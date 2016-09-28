Now It's Easier to Save and Share the Recipes You Love on EatingWell.com!

Michelle Edelbaum
September 28, 2016
Advertisement
https://static.onecms.io/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2016/12/27195402/38793881.jpg

Over the past few months we've been working hard to bring you a better EatingWell.com and we started with the recipes first. We wanted to make it easier for you to discover, save and share recipes you love.

• We redesigned our recipe pages with bigger, bolder images and easier sharing on Facebook and Pinterest.

• We created a new recipe box, called Favorites, for site members to collect favorite dishes all in one place.

• And we created hundreds of new recipe collections to help you find exactly what you're looking for-from drinks to dessert and much, much more.

Check out what's new! And if you're not already a member, join today!

What's New: Bigger Beautiful Recipe Images

Check out our top recipes:

Chicken Chili with Sweet Potatoes (pictured above)

Garlic Roasted Salmon & Brussels Sprouts

Shrimp Ceviche

Chicken Enchilada-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

What's New: Hundreds of New Recipe Collections to Inspire You

Check out our top new recipe collections:

50+ Cheap Healthy Lunch Ideas for Work

Quick & Easy Dinner Recipes

Healthy Smoothie Recipes

Our Best 30-Day Meal Plan to Get Healthy

Clean-Eating Recipes for Weeknights

Healthy Soup Recipes

What's New: Save the Recipes You Love in Your Favorites

See Your Favorites

What's New: Personalize Your Profile

Personalize Your Profile

What's New: Easy to Share on Pinterest & Facebook

Create your profile and start cooking today!

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com