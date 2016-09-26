7-Day Heart-Healthy Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

Take care of your heart and lower your cholesterol levels with this 7-day meal plan.

It has long been understood that a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best weapons to protect against heart disease. Research shows that eating healthfully, exercising more, maintaining a healthy weight and not smoking can help reduce heart disease-related deaths by 50 percent. Adopting heart-healthy eating habits just got easier with the help of this delicious 7-day, 2,000-calorie meal plan. The meals and snacks in this plan incorporate heart-healthy foods: fiber-rich fruits, vegetables and whole grains, lean protein and heart-healthy fats like olive oil and avocado. Dishes are seasoned with just a little salt and lots of herbs and spices, to keep things flavorful without adding too much sodium.

We made sure that each day is within the recommended limits established by the American Heart Association for sodium, saturated fat and added sugars-nutrients to limit in a heart-healthy diet. Reducing your risk of heart disease is about more than just your diet. Talk to your doctor about adding in an exercise program and other healthy lifestyle factors (think, not smoking or decreasing daily stress).

Not sure if this is the plan for you? We offer a variety of meal plans for different health conditions, needs and diets. Find the meal plan that works best for you.

Watch: How to Make Cauliflower Chicken Fried "Rice"

Day 1

Pictured Recipe:

Seared Salmon with Green Peppercorn Sauce

Breakfast (403 calories)

Egg & Avocado Toast

• 1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted

• 2 large eggs, cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive oil or coat pan with a thin layer of cooking spray (1-second spray). Season with a pinch each of salt and pepper.

• 1/2 medium avocado, mashed

• 1/4 cup pico de gallo or salsa

Top toast with avocado, eggs and salsa.

A.M. Snack (249 calories)

3 Tbsp. almonds

1 medium apple

Lunch (500 calories)

Chickpea & Veggie Salad

• 2 cups mixed greens

• 3/4 cup veggies of your choice (try cucumbers and tomatoes)

• 1 cup chickpeas, rinsed

• 2 Tbsp. Cheddar cheese

Combine ingredients and top salad with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil and red-wine vinegar, and freshly ground pepper.

• 1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (192 calories)

1 multigrain rice cake

1 1/2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (636 calories)

1 servingSeared Salmon with Green Peppercorn Sauce

1 cup steamed green beans

1 baked large red potato, drizzled with 2 tsp. olive oil, 1/4 tsp. garlic powder and a pinch of pepper.

Day 2

Pictured Recipe:

3758338.jpg

Meal Prep Tip:

Pack up the leftovers from dinner tonight to take for lunch on Day 3.

Breakfast (448 calories)

• 1 1/4 cups nonfat plain Greek yogurt

• 1 cup blueberries

• 3 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds

• 2 tsp. honey

Top yogurt with blueberries, almonds and honey.

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup hummus

3/4 medium red bell pepper, sliced

3 medium carrots

Lunch (495 calories)

Veggie-Hummus Sandwich

• 2 slices whole-grain bread

• 2 1/2 Tbsp. hummus

• 1/2 avocado, mashed

• 1/4 cup cucumber slices

• 1/4 medium red bell pepper, sliced

• 1/3 cup shredded carrots

• 1 cup mixed greens

Spread bread with hummus and avocado and layer on vegetables.

• 1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (105 calories)

• 1 medium banana

Dinner (637 calories)

2 cupsRoasted Tofu & Peanut Noodle Salad

2 Tbsp. peanuts, chopped and sprinkled over noodle salad

2 cups mixed greens topped with 1 Tbsp. red-wine vinegar and 2 tsp. sesame oil

Evening Snack (101 calories)

• 2 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips

Day 3

Pictured Recipe:

Grilled Romaine with Avocado-Lime Dressing

Meal Prep Tip:

Cook and extra 3 oz. of chicken tonight at dinner to have for lunch on Day 4.

Breakfast (419 calories)

Egg & Avocado Tostadas

• 2 corn tortillas

• 1/2 medium avocado, mashed

• 2 large eggs, cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive oil or coat pan with a thin layer of cooking spray (1-second spray). Season with a pinch each of salt and pepper.

• 1 Tbsp.pico de gallo or salsa

Top tortillas with avocado, eggs and salsa.

A.M. Snack (223 calories)

1 cup sliced cucumber

3 Tbsp. hummus

2 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Lunch (487 calories)

• 2 cups Roasted Tofu & Peanut Noodle Salad

• 1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (200 calories)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup sliced strawberries

2 tsp. honey

Dinner (647 calories)

1 servingGrilled Romaine with Avocado-Lime Dressing

5 oz. chicken breast, cooked in 1 Tbsp. olive oil and seasoned with 1/4 tsp. cumin and a pinch each of kosher salt and pepper.

1 1/4 cup cooked quinoa

Day 4

Pictured Recipe:

3757330.jpg

Breakfast (451 calories)

1 1/2 cup bran cereal

1 1/2 cup skim milk

1 cup blueberries

A.M. Snack (280 calories)

2 multigrain rice cake

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Lunch (500 calories)

Green Salad with Chicken

• 3 cups mixed greens

• 5 oz. leftover cooked chicken breast

• 8 cherry tomatoes, halved

• 1/2 cup cucumber slices

• 1/3 cup shredded carrot

Combine ingredients and top salad with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil & red wine vinegar

P.M. Snack (95 calories)

• 1 medium apple

Dinner (651 calories)

1 servingCod with Tomato Cream Sauce

1 1/4 cups cooked brown rice

2 cups mixed greens topped with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Day 5

Pictured Recipe:

Mango & Kiwi with Fresh Lime Zest

Meal Prep Tip:

Pack up the leftovers from dinner tonight to take for lunch on Day 6.

Breakfast (452 calories)

• 1 cup rolled oats, cooked in 1 cup milk and 1 cup water

• 1 cup sliced strawberries

Cook oats and top with strawberries and a pinch of cinnamon.

A.M. Snack (270 calories)

1/2 bell pepper, sliced

2 Tbsp. hummus

1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Lunch (481 calories)

Toaster-Oven Tostadas

• 3 corn tortillas

• 3/4 cup canned black beans, rinsed

• 1/2 medium bell pepper, sliced

• 3 Tbsp. shredded cheddar cheese

• 3 Tbsp. salsa or pico de gallo

Top tortillas with beans, bell pepper and cheese. Toast until the cheese begins to melt. Top with salsa.

• 1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (142 calories)

3/4 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

2 tsp. honey

Dinner (640 calories)

• 1 1/4 cups Chicken Cauliflower Fried "Rice"

• 3 cups mixed greens

• 1/2 cup cucumber slices

• 1/3 cup grated carrot

Combine salad ingredients and top with 1 1/2 Tbsp. each olive oil & red wine vinegar.

• 3/4 cup Mango & Kiwi with Fresh Lime Zest to enjoy after dinner

Day 6

Pictured Recipe:

Cauliflower Chicken Fried Rice

Breakfast (447 calories)

1 cup bran cereal

1 cup skim milk

2 1/2 Tbsp. slivered almonds

1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (191 calories)

• 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

• 1 cup strawberry halves

• 2 tsp. honey

Top yogurt with strawberries and honey

Lunch (472 calories)

• 1 1/4 cups Chicken Cauliflower Fried "Rice"

• 3 cups mixed greens

• 3/4 cup sliced cucumber

Combine salad ingredients and top with 1 Tbsp. each balsamic vinegar and olive oil.

P.M. Snack (230 calories)

3 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds

2 medium carrots

Dinner (633 calories

Toaster-Oven Tostada

• 3 corn tortillas

• 1/2 cup canned black beans, rinsed

• 2 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese

• 1/2 avocado, diced

• 2 Tbsp. salsa or pico de gallo

Top tortillas with beans and cheese. Toast until the cheese begins to melt. Top with avocado and salsa.

• 2 cups mixed greens, topped with 1 Tbsp. each lime juice and 2 tsp. olive oil.

Day 7

Pictured Recipe:

Breakfast (453 calories

Egg & Tomato Toast

• 1 cup rolled oats, cooked in 1 cup milk and 1 cup water

• 1 cup sliced strawberries

Cook oats and top with strawberries and a pinch of cinnamon.

A.M. Snack (239 calories)

1 cup blueberries

3 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Lunch (487 calories)

Tuna & White Bean Spinach Salad

• 2 1/2 cups baby spinach

• 2.5 oz. chunk light tuna in water, drained

• 1/4 cup canned white beans, rinsed

• 1 cup veggies of your choice (try tomatoes & cucumbers)

• 2 1/2 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Combine ingredients and top salad with 1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. each red-wine vinegar and olive oil.

P.M. Snack (256 calories)

1 medium apple

3 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted peanuts

Dinner (582 calories)

• 1 serving Lemongrass Pork & Spaghetti Squash Noodle Bowl

• 3/4 cup Mango & Kiwi with Fresh Lime Zestand 1 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips to enjoy after dinner

Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, fiber, saturated fat and sodium. If another nutrient is of particular concern, speak with your health-care provider about altering this meal plan to better suit your individual health needs.