3-Day Diabetes Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

Healthy eating is the cornerstone of diabetes management and can make all the difference in balancing your blood sugar and preventing the long-term effects of diabetes. In this healthy 2,000-calorie meal plan, delicious diabetes-friendly ingredients make balancing your blood sugar simple. Meals and snacks feature fiber-rich complex carbohydrates (like whole grains, fruits and vegetables), lean protein and healthy fats while limiting refined carbs (like white bread, white rice and added sugars), saturated fats and sodium-a combination recommended for diabetes.

The carbohydrates are balanced throughout the day, with each meal containing between 3 to 4 carb servings (45 to 60 grams of carbohydrates) and each snack containing around 1 to 2 carb serving (15-30 grams of carbohydrates). The calorie and carbohydrate totals are listed next to each meal and snack so you can swap foods with similar nutrition in and out as you like. Whether you follow this plan exactly as it's laid out, or simply use it as inspiration for building your own meal plan for diabetes, you'll find that eating with diabetes doesn't need to be restrictive or complicated-this meal plan proves you can still enjoy delicious foods while keeping your blood sugar balanced. Don't miss the helpful "Diabetes Tips" throughout for more information on eating with diabetes.

Looking for more? Don't miss our Best 7-Day Diabetes Meal Plan.

Day 1

3956252.jpg

Breakfast (542 calories, 36 g carbs)

• 2 servings Avocado-Egg Toast

Diabetes Tip: The carbohydrate and fiber content of store-bought breads can vary greatly. Aim for a bread that delivers around 1 carbohydrate serving (15 grams of carbs) and upwards of 20 percent of the daily value for fiber for one slice.

A.M. Snack (275 calories, 36 g carbs)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup raspberries

1/4 cup muesli

Top yogurt with raspberries and muesli.

Lunch (458 calories, 47 g carbs)

1 servingTomato, Cucumber & White-Bean Salad with Basil Vinaigrette

10 seeded crackers

1/4 cup hummus

Diabetes Tip: Beans deliver a combination of a fiber, carbs and protein-a mix that helps to keep blood sugar balanced and helps you feel more satisfied.

P.M. Snack (176 calories, 16 g carbs)

1 oz. Cheddar cheese

1 medium orange

Dinner (537 calories, 64 g carbs)

1 servingSmoky Maple-Mustard Salmon

1 cup steamed green beans

1 cupEasy Whole-Wheat Couscous

2 tsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. sliced almonds

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

Combine couscous with oil, almonds and parsley. Season with a pinch each of salt and pepper.

Daily Totals: 1,987 calories, 109 g protein, 200 g carbohydrates, 49 g fiber, 92 g fat, 19 g sat. fat, 1,916 mg sodium.

Day 2

4593401.jpg

Breakfast (416 calories, 67 g carbs)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup blueberries

1/2 cup muesli

1 tsp. honey

Top yogurt with blueberries, muesli and honey.

Diabetes Tip: Rather than buying sugary flavored yogurt, add honey or maple syrup to plain yogurt-this allows you to control the amount of sugar you're getting. Or go with a "light" option made with zero-calorie sweeteners. And rather than granola, which is often made with added sugar, go for sugar-free muesli as an alternative.

A.M. Snack (219 calories, 19 g carbs)

• 3 cups air-popped popcorn tossed in 1 Tbsp. olive oil and seasoned with salt to taste (1/8 tsp.)

Lunch (465 calories, 57 g carbs)

1 servingTuna, White Bean & Dill Salad

10 seeded crackers

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (315 calories, 33 g carbs)

1 medium banana

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (489 calories, 39 g carbs)

• 1 serving Roast Chicken with Parmesan-Herb Sauce

Evening Snack (95 calories, 25 g carbs)

• 1 medium apple, sliced and sprinkled with cinnamon.

Diabetes Tip: Pairing carbohydrates with protein and fiber slows down the digestion and absorption process, helping to keep your blood sugar from rising too quickly. Here we pair chicken with brown rice and broccolini for a balanced diabetes-friendly dinner.

Daily Totals: 1,999 calories, 102 g protein, 239 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 74 g fat, 11 g sat. fat, 1,588 mg sodium.

Day 3

Cheap Healthy Lunches for Work

Breakfast (423 calories, 69 g carbs)

3/4 cup rolled oats cooked 1 1/2 cups water

1 medium apple, chopped

2 Tbsp. unsalted almonds, chopped

Ground cinnamon

Top oats with apple, almonds and ground cinnamon to taste (1/8 tsp.)

Diabetes Tip: Oats are a great high-fiber option for breakfast. The less processed the oat, the higher the fiber content-instead of instant oats, try old-fashioned, rolled or steel-cut oats. Old-fashioned oats take 10 minutes or so to cook, with heartier oats taking longer. If you're feeling rushed in the mornings, try this recipe for overnight oats that can be heated up in the microwave or pull out your crock pot to make a bigger batch of creamy oats.

A.M. Snack (320 calories, 33 g carbs)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1 cup blueberries

2 Tbsp. unsalted almonds, chopped

Lunch (467 calories, 50 g carbs)

1 servingChipotle Ranch Egg Salad Wraps

10 seeded crackers

1/4 cup hummus

P.M. Snack (261 calories, 20 g carbs)

• 3 cups air-popped popcorn tossed in 1 Tbsp. olive oil and 2 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

Dinner (468 calories, 28 g carbs)

• 1 serving Pork Paprikash with Cauliflower "Rice"

• 2 cups mixed salad greens dressed with 2 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette

Diabetes Tip: While brown rice and other whole grains are healthy options for people with diabetes, cauliflower rice is a fun low-carb alternative.

Evening Snack (62 calories, 15 g carbs)

• 1 medium orange

Daily Totals: 2,001 calories, 96 g protein, 217 g carbohydrates, 49 g fiber, 91 g fat, 14 g sat. fat, 1,913 mg sodium.

You Did It!

Congratulations on finishing this 3-day meal plan for diabetes at 2,000 calories. Whether you made every single meal in this plan or simply used it as a guide for healthy eating, we hope you found it inspirational, exciting and informational. Don't miss our other healthy meal plans for diabetes and collection of delicious diabetes-friendly recipes.

Eat These Foods For Better Blood-Sugar