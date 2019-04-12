7-Day Heart-Healthy Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Keep your heart healthy and lose weight with this delicious 1,200-calorie meal plan.

Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.
Updated December 12, 2019
A healthy diet and lifestyle are the best weapons to protect against heart disease. In fact, incorporating heart-healthy foods, exercising more, maintaining a healthy weight and not smoking can help reduce cardiovascular disease-related deaths by 50 percent. With this simple 1,200-calorie meal plan, you'll protect your heart and lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week in the process.

The meals and snacks in this diet plan feature heart-healthy foods recommended for a cardiac diet, like fiber-rich fruits, vegetables and whole grains, lean protein and fats like olive oil and avocado (see our full list of top 15 heart-healthy foods to eat). Saturated fat, added sugars and sodium (nutrients that can harm your heart in large amounts) are kept to a minimum and instead, dishes are seasoned with lots of herbs and spices to keep things flavorful and exciting.  With this simple meal plan, you'll have healthy meals for the week at the ready!

Looking for a different calorie level? See this same meal plan at 1,500 and 2,000 calories.

How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals

  1. Meal prep the Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5. Store the salad in an air-tight container (To buy: amazon.com, $26 for 5) and the dressing separately in a small container (To buy: amazon.com, $12 for 8).

Day 1

Breakfast (271 calories)

A.M. Snack (84 calories)

  • 1 cup blueberries

Lunch (374 calories)

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

  • 1 medium orange

Dinner (457 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,224 calories, 60 g protein, 142 g carbohydrates, 28 g fiber, 52 g fat, 11 g sat. fat., 828 mg sodium

Day 2

Breakfast (265 calories)

  • 1 cup bran cereal
  • 1 cup skim milk
  • 1/4 cup blueberries

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

  • 1 medium apple

Lunch (374 calories)

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

  • 1medium orange

Dinner (429 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,225 calories, 75 g protein, 148 g carbohydrates, 39 g fiber, 50 g fat, 9 g sat. fat., 1,363 mg sodium

Day 3

Breakfast (297 calories)

  • 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
  • 3/4 cup blueberries
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp. slivered almonds
  • 2 tsp. honey

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

  • 1 cup raspberries

Lunch (374 calories)

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

  • 1 medium orange

Dinner (416 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,212 calories, 70 g protein, 132 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 51 g fat, 9 g sat. fat., 1,332 mg sodium

Day 4

Breakfast (265 calories)

  • 3/4 cup bran cereal
  • 3/4 cup skim milk
  • 1/2 cup blueberries

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

  • 1 medium apple

Lunch (374 calories)

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

  • 1 medium orange

Dinner (427 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,223 calories, 67 g protein, 170 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 39 g fat, 9 g sat. fat., 1,284 mg sodium

Day 5

Breakfast (333 calories)

  • 1/2 cup rolled oats, cooked in 1 cup milk
  • 1 cup raspberries

Cook oats and top with raspberries and a pinch of cinnamon.

A.M. Snack (102 calories)

  • 1 medium bell pepper, sliced
  • 3 Tbsp. hummus

Lunch (374 calories)

P.M. Snack (84 calories)

  • 1 cup blueberries

Dinner (304 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,198 calories, 77 g protein, 120 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 48 g fat, 9 g sat. fat., 1,405 mg sodium.

Day 6

Breakfast (328 calories)

  • 1 cup bran cereal
  • 1 cup skim milk
  • 1 cup blueberries

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

  • 1 medium orange

Lunch (296 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Save a serving of the tuna salad to have for lunch on Day 7.

P.M. Snack (64 calories)

  • 1 cup raspberries

Dinner (457 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,206 calories, 55 g protein, 187 g carbohydrates, 55 g fiber, 39 g fat, 8 g sat. fat., 1,203 mg sodium.

Day 7

Breakfast (355 calories)

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

  • 1 cup raspberries

Lunch (366 calories)

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

  • 1 medium orange

Dinner (374 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,220 calories, 64 g protein, 132 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 51 g fat, 9 g sat. fat., 1,275 mg sodium.

