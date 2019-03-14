3-Day Diabetes Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Healthy eating is the cornerstone of diabetes management and can make all the difference in balancing your blood sugar and preventing the long-term effects of diabetes. In this healthy 1,500-calorie meal plan, delicious diabetes-friendly ingredients make balancing your blood sugar simple. Meals and snacks feature fiber-rich complex carbohydrates (like whole grains, fruits and vegetables), lean protein and healthy fats while limiting refined carbs (like white bread, white rice and added sugars), saturated fats and sodium-a combination recommended for diabetes.

The carbohydrates are balanced throughout the day, with each meal containing around 3 carb servings (45 grams of carbohydrates) and each snack containing around 1 to 2 carb serving (15-30 grams of carbohydrates). The calorie and carbohydrate totals are listed next to each meal and snack so you can swap foods with similar nutrition in and out as you like. Whether you follow this plan exactly as it's laid out, or simply use it as inspiration for building your own meal plan for diabetes, you'll find that eating with diabetes doesn't need to be restrictive or complicated-this meal plan proves you can still enjoy delicious foods while keeping your blood sugar balanced. Don't miss the helpful "Diabetes Tips" throughout for more information on eating with diabetes.

Day 1

3956252.jpg

Breakfast (369 calories, 29 g carbs)

1 servingAvocado-Egg Toast

1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup raspberries

Diabetes Tip: The carbohydrate and fiber content of store-bought breads can vary greatly. Aim for a bread that delivers around 1 carbohydrate serving (15 grams of carbs) and upwards of 20 percent of the daily value for fiber for one slice.

A.M. Snack (62 calories, 15 g carbs)

• 1 medium orange

Lunch (436 calories, 43 g carbs)

1 servingTomato, Cucumber & White-Bean Salad with Basil Vinaigrette

8 seeded crackers

1/4 cup hummus

Diabetes Tip: Beans deliver a combination of a fiber, carbs and protein-a mix that helps to keep blood sugar balanced and helps you feel more satisfied.

P.M. Snack (157 calories, 12 g carbs)

1/2 cup blueberries

1 oz. Cheddar cheese

Dinner (480 calories, 52 g carbs)

1 servingSmoky Maple-Mustard Salmon

1 cup steamed green beans

1 servingEasy Whole-Wheat Couscous

2 tsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. sliced almonds

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

Combine couscous with oil, almonds and parsley. Season with a pinch each of salt and pepper.

Daily Totals: 1,504 calories, 80 g protein, 152 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 70 g fat, 15 g sat. fat, 1,632 mg sodium.

Day 2

4593401.jpg

Breakfast (306 calories, 46 g carbs)

• 1 serving Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey

• 1/4 cup muesli

Diabetes Tip: Rather than buying sugary flavored yogurt, add honey or maple syrup to plain yogurt-this allows you to control the amount of sugar you're getting. Or go with a "light" option made with zero-calorie sweeteners. And rather than granola, which is often made with added sugar, go for sugar-free muesli as an alternative.

A.M. Snack (161 calories, 16 g carbs)

• 2 1/2 cups air-popped popcorn tossed in 2 tsp. olive oil and seasoned with salt to taste (1/8 tsp.)

Lunch (357 calories, 41 g carbs)

• 1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (178 calories, 16 g carbs)

1 cup raspberries

1 oz. Cheddar cheese

Dinner (489 calories, 39 g carbs)

• 1 serving Roast Chicken with Parmesan-Herb Sauce

Diabetes Tip: Pairing carbohydrates with protein and fiber slows down the digestion and absorption process, helping to keep your blood sugar from rising too quickly. Here we pair chicken with brown rice and broccolini for a balanced diabetes-friendly dinner.

Daily Totals: 1,492 calories, 94 g protein, 156 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 56 g fat, 13 g sat. fat, 1,527 mg sodium.

Day 3

Cheap Healthy Lunches for Work

Breakfast (331 calories, 46 g carbs)

1/2 cup rolled oats cooked in 1/4 cup 2% milk and 3/4 cup water

1/2 medium apple, chopped

2 Tbsp. unsalted almonds, chopped

Ground cinnamon

Top oats with apple, almonds and ground cinnamon to taste (1/8 tsp.)

Diabetes Tip: Oats are a great high-fiber option for breakfast. The less processed the oat, the higher the fiber content-instead of instant oats, try old-fashioned, rolled or steel-cut oats. Old-fashioned oats take 10 minutes or so to cook, with heartier oats taking longer. If you're feeling rushed in the mornings, try this recipe for overnight oats that can be heated up in the microwave or pull out your crock pot to make a bigger batch of creamy oats.

A.M. Snack (90 calories, 23 g carbs)

1/2 medium apple, sliced

1/2 cup blueberries

Lunch (446 calories, 47 g carbs)

1 servingChipotle Ranch Egg Salad Wraps

10 seeded crackers

1/4 cup hummus

P.M. Snack (161 calories, 16 g carbs)

• 2 1/2 cups air-popped popcorn tossed in 2 tsp. olive oil and seasoned with salt to taste (1/8 tsp.)

Dinner (468 calories, 28 g carbs)

• 1 serving Pork Paprikash with Cauliflower "Rice"

• 2 cups mixed salad greens dressed with 2 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette

Diabetes Tip: While brown rice and other whole grains are healthy options for people with diabetes, cauliflower rice is a fun low-carb alternative.

Daily Totals: 1,496 calories, 64 g protein, 161 g carbohydrates, 39 g fiber, 72 g fat, 12 g sat. fat, 1,936 mg sodium.

