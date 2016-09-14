14-Day Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

Following a gluten-free diet is easy and delicious with this 14-day, 2,000-calorie meal plan. We've done the hard work of planning for you and mapped out 14 full days of meals and snacks that are free of gluten and gluten-containing ingredients and are balanced for a healthy diet. Because gluten-free diets can be lacking in certain nutrients like fiber, niacin, folate and vitamin B12, we made sure to include plenty of healthy foods to help you meet your daily nutrient needs. To be safe, always double check the labels of packaged foods and watch out for hidden sources of gluten, especially if you have celiac disease (an allergy to gluten).

Not sure if this is the plan for you? We offer a variety of meal plans for different health conditions, needs and diets. Find the meal plan that works best for you.

Shopping Tips: Choose a gluten-free bread that is around 70 calories per slice. When shopping for gluten-free crackers, choose ones with a high fiber content that provide 10% or more of the daily value for fiber. People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use oats that are labeled "gluten-free," as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.

Day 1:

Breakfast (440 calories)

• 1 cup gluten-free oats cooked in 2 cups water

• 1/2 cup raspberries

• 2 Tbsp. sliced almonds

• 1 tsp. drizzle of honey

Cook oats and top with raspberries, almonds and honey.

A.M. Snack (228 calories)

(228 calories) 1 serving gluten-free crackers.

3 Tbsp. hummus

Lunch (496 calories)

Apple-Cheddar Cheese Toast

• 2 slices gluten-free bread

• 1 medium apple, sliced

• 4 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese

Top bread with apple slices and cheese; toast until the cheese begins to melt.

• 2 cups mixed greens topped with 1 Tbsp. each red-wine vinegar and olive oil

P.M. Snack (210 calories)

(210 calories) 1 medium banana

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (614 calories)

(614 calories) 1 serving Roast Salmon with Chimichurri Sauce

1 cup cooked brown rice

1 cup steamed broccoli

Day 2:

Breakfast (433 calories)

(433 calories) 2 slices gluten-free bread

1 1/2 Tbsp. peanut butter

1 medium banana

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

A.M. Snack (166 calories)

(166 calories) 1/2 medium red bell pepper, sliced

2 medium carrots

1/2 cup hummus

Lunch (480 calories)

Toaster-Oven Quesadillas

• 2 corn tortillas

• 1/4 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

• 1/2 medium avocado, mashed

• 1/2 medium bell pepper, sliced

• 1/4 cup salsa

• 3 Tbsp. sour cream

Cover half of each tortilla with cheese, avocado and bell pepper. Fold the tortillas in half and toast until the cheese begins to melt. Top with salsa, sour cream, and if desired, hot sauce.

P.M. Snack (165 calories)

(165 calories) 1 medium orange

2 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Dinner (600 calories)

(600 calories) 1 serving Chickpea & Potato Hash

1 slice gluten-free bread, toasted

2 cups mixed greens topped with 1 Tbsp. each red-wine vinegar and olive oil

Evening Snack (156 calories)

• 1 oz. dark chocolate

Day 3:

Breakfast (455 calories)

(455 calories) 2 slices gluten-free bread

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (260 calories)

(260 calories) 1 1/2 oz. Cheddar cheese

1 medium apple

Lunch (456 calories)

Tuna & White Bean Spinach Salad

• 2 cups spinach

• 2 1/2 oz. chunk light tuna in water, drained

• 1/2 cup canned white beans, rinsed

• 1 cup veggies of your choice (try cucumbers & tomatoes)

Combine ingredients and top salad with 1 Tbsp. each balsamic vinegar & olive oil.

• 1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (232 calories)

(232 calories) 1/2 cup fresh raspberries

1 1/2 cups unsweetened almond milk

3 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Dinner (613 calories)

(613 calories) 5 oz. pork chop, cooked with 2 tsp. olive oil and seasoned with a pinch each of salt and pepper

1 cup cooked mushrooms and onions, cooked in 1 tsp. oil and 1/4 tsp. dried thyme, to top pork chop

1 cup Garlic Rosemary Smashed Potatoes

1 cup steamed broccoli

Meal Prep Tip: Make the White Bean Spread with Fennel & Carrot Slaw tonight to have for lunch tomorrow.

Day 4:

Garlic Shrimp with Cilantro Spaghetti Squash

Breakfast (438 calories)

• 2 corn tortillas

• 2 scrambled eggs cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive or cooking spray (1-second spray)

• 1/2 avocado, diced

• 1/4 cup salsa

Top tortillas with eggs, avocado and salsa.

A.M. Snack (94 calories)

(94 calories) 1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (482 calories)

(482 calories) 1 serving White Bean Spread with Fennel & Carrot Slaw

1 medium orange

1 cup mixed greens topped with 2 tsp. each olive oil and red wine vinegar

P.M. Snack (272 calories)

(272 calories) 1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted peanuts

1/2 oz. Cheddar cheese

Dinner (621 calories)

(621 calories) 1 serving Garlic Shrimp with Cilantro Spaghetti Squash

2 cups salad greens topped with 1 Tbsp. each red-wine vinegar and olive oil

2 slices gluten-free bread, toasted and topped with 2 tsp. butter

Evening Snack (101 calories)

• 2 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips

Meal Prep Tip: Hard-boil an egg for tomorrow's snack.

Day 5:

Breakfast (432 calories)

• 1 cup gluten-free oats cooked in 1 cup each water and unsweetened almond milk

• 1/2 cup raspberries

• 1 1/2 Tbsp. sliced almonds

Cook oats and top with raspberries and almonds

A.M. Snack (217 calories)

(217 calories) 1 medium orange

1 oz. dark chocolate

Lunch (456 calories)

Tuna & White Bean Spinach Salad

• 2 cups spinach

• 2 1/2 oz. chunk light tuna in water, drained

• 1/2 cup canned white beans, rinsed

• 1 cup veggies of your choice (try cucumbers & tomatoes)

Combine ingredients and top salad with 1 Tbsp. each balsamic vinegar & olive oil.

• 1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (241 calories)

(241 calories) 1 hard-boiled egg

1 oz. Cheddar cheese

5 gluten-free crackers

Dinner (652 calories)

• 2 cups Cornbread-Topped Chili Casserole

Day 6:

Meal Prep Tip: Cook an extra 1/2 cup of quinoa and 4 oz. of chicken tonight at dinner to have for lunch on Day 7.

Breakfast (451 calories)

(451 calories) 2 slices gluten-free bread

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

1 medium pear

A.M. Snack (218 calories)

(218 calories) 1 oz. Cheddar cheese

10 gluten-free crackers

Lunch (490 calories)

Leftovers

• 1 1/2 cups Cornbread-Topped Chili Casserole

P.M. Snack (180 calories)

(180 calories) 1 1/2 cups unsweetened almond milk

1/2 cup raspberries

Dinner (589 calories)

(589 calories) Grilled Romaine with Avocado-Lime Dressing

5 oz. chicken breast, cooked in 1 Tbsp. olive oil and seasoned with 1/4 tsp. ground cumin and a pinch each of salt and pepper

1 cup cooked quinoa

Evening Snack (62 calories)

• 1 medium orange

Day 7:

Breakfast (422 calories)

• 1 corn tortilla

• 2 scrambled eggs cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive oil or cooking spray (1-second spray)

• 1/2 avocado, diced

• 2 Tbsp. salsa

• 2 Tbsp. sour cream

Top tortilla with eggs, avocado, salsa and sour cream.

A.M. Snack (179 calories)

(179 calories) 3 medium carrots

1/4 cup hummus

1 oz. Cheddar cheese

Lunch (498 calories)

Green Salad with Chicken & Quinoa

• 2 cups mixed greens

• 5 cherry tomatoes, halved

• 4 oz. cooked chicken, leftover from last night's dinner

• 1/2 cup cooked quinoa, leftover from last night's dinner

• 1 Tbsp. feta cheese

Combine ingredients and top with 1/2 Tbsp. each red-wine vinegar and olive oil.

P.M. Snack (249 calories)

(249 calories) 2/3 cup fresh raspberries

4 Tbsp. dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (653 calories)

(653 calories) 5 oz. cod, cooked in 1 Tbsp. olive oil and seasoned with 1/2 Tbsp. fresh parsley and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

1 large red potato, topped with 2 tsp. butter and a pinch each of salt and pepper

1 cup steamed green beans

1 serving Gluten-Free Pretzels with Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter to enjoy after dinner

Day 8:

Breakfast (451 calories)

• 1 cup gluten-free oats cooked in 2 cups unsweetened almond milk

• 1/2 cup raspberries

• 1 Tbsp. slivered almonds

Cook oats and top with raspberries and almonds

A.M. Snack (214 calories)

• 1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted peanuts

Lunch (484 calories)

(484 calories) 3/4 cup Veggie Egg Salad

1 serving gluten-free crackers

1 oz. Cheddar cheese

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (219 calories)

(219 calories) 3/4 cup blueberries

1 oz. dark chocolate

Dinner (617 calories)

(617 calories) 1 serving Grilled Portobellos with Chopped Salad

1 cup cooked brown rice

2 cups mixed greens topped with 1/2 Tbsp. each olive oil & balsamic vinegar

Day 9:

Meal Prep Tip: Cook and extra 1/2 cup of beans and 1 cup of veggies tonight at dinner to have on Day 11.

Breakfast (451 calories)

• 1 cup gluten-free oats cooked in 2 cups unsweetened almond milk

• 1/2 cup raspberries

• 1 Tbsp. slivered almonds

Cook oats and top with raspberries and almonds

A.M. Snack (169 calories)

(169 calories) 1 medium orange

2 Tbsp. unsalted, dry-roasted peanuts

Lunch (471 calories)

Leftovers

• 1 serving Grilled Portobellos with Chopped Salad

• 2 cups mixed greens topped with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil & balsamic vinegar

P.M. Snack (261 calories)

(261 calories) 10 gluten-free crackers

3 Tbsp. hummus

2 medium carrots

Dinner (656 calories)

Black Bean & Quinoa Bowl

• 1 cup cooked quinoa

• 1/2 cup cooked black beans

• 2 cup veggies of your choice (try peppers & onions), cooked in 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil seasoned with 1/4 tsp. ground cumin and a pinch each of salt and pepper

• 1/4 cup salsa

• 3 Tbsp. Cheddar cheese

• 1/2 avocado, diced

Combine quinoa, beans and veggies together and top with salsa, cheese and avocado. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Day 10:

Breakfast (451 calories)

(451 calories) 2 slices gluten-free bread

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

1 medium pear

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

• 1/4 cup unsalted, dry-roasted almonds

Lunch (484 calories)

(484 calories) 3/4 cup Veggie Egg Salad

1 serving gluten-free crackers

1 oz. Cheddar cheese

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (224 calories)

(224 calories) 3/4 cup blueberries

2 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips

2 cups unsweetened almond milk

Dinner (613 calories)

(613 calories) 1 serving Sausage & Quinoa Stuffed Zucchini

2 cups mixed greens topped with 1 Tbsp. each red-wine vinegar and olive oil

1 slice gluten-free bread, toasted, rubbed with garlic and drizzled with 1 tsp. olive oil

Day 11:

Breakfast (451 calories)

• 1 cup gluten-free oats cooked in 2 cups unsweetened almond milk

• 1/2 cup raspberries

• 1 Tbsp. slivered almonds

Cook oats and top with raspberries and almonds

A.M. Snack (164 calories)

(164 calories) 8 gluten-free crackers

3 Tbsp. hummus

Lunch (477 calories)

Taco Salad

• 2 cups greens, such as romaine lettuce

• 1/2 cup leftover black beans from dinner on Day 9

• 1 cup leftover veggies from dinner on Day 9

• 1/2 avocado, diced

• 2 Tbsp. salsa

• 2 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese

• 2 Tbsp. sour cream

• 1 corn tortilla on the side

Combine lettuce, beans and veggies together and top with avocado, salsa, cheese & sour cream. Serve with the corn tortilla and garnish with a lime wedge.

P.M. Snack (234 calories)

(234 calories) 2 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds

1/3 cup blueberries

Dinner (595 calories)

(595 calories) 1 serving Seared Chicken with Mango Salsa & Spaghetti Squash

2 cups mixed greens topped with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil & red wine vinegar

2 kiwis to enjoy after dinner

Evening Snack (85 calories)

Day 12:

Breakfast (451 calories)

• 1 cup gluten-free oats cooked in 2 cups unsweetened almond milk

• 1/2 cup raspberries

• 1 Tbsp. slivered almonds

Cook oats and top with raspberries and almonds

A.M. Snack (128 calories)

(128 calories) 2 medium carrots

3 Tbsp. hummus

Lunch (482 calories)

(482 calories) 1 serving White Bean Spread with Fennel & Carrot Slaw

1 medium orange

1 cup mixed greens topped with 2 tsp. each olive oil & red-wine vinegar

P.M. Snack (252 calories)

(252 calories) 1 medium apple, sliced

1 1/2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (611 calories)

(611 calories) 2 cups Bell Pepper, Bok Choy & Pork Stir-Fry

1 cup cooked brown rice

Evening Snack (84 calories)

• 2 kiwis

Day 13:

Breakfast (455 calories)

(455 calories) 2 slices gluten-free bread

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (125 calories)

(125 calories) 1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 medium apple

Lunch (459 calories)

Leftovers

• 3/4 cup cooked rice

P.M. Snack (268 calories)

(268 calories) 1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds

1 medium orange

Dinner (559 calories)

• 1 serving Sweet Potato with Warm Black Bean Salad

• 2 cups mixed greens

• 1/2 green bell pepper, sliced

• 1/4 cup grated carrot

• 3 Tbsp. chopped red onion

• 2 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese

Combine salad ingredients and top with 1 Tbsp. each balsamic vinegar & olive oil.

Evening Snack (156 calories)

• 1 oz. dark chocolate

Day 14:

Breakfast (434 calories)

• 2 corn tortillas

• 2 scrambled eggs, cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive oil or cooking spray (1-second spray)

• 1/2 avocado, diced

• 2 Tbsp. salsa

Top tortillas with eggs, avocado and salsa.

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

• 1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Lunch (496 calories)

Apple-Cheddar Cheese Toast

• 2 slices gluten-free bread

• 4 tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese

• 1 medium apple, sliced

Top bread with apple slices and cheese; toast until the cheese begins to melt.

• 2 cups mixed greens topped with 1/2 Tbsp. each red-wine vinegar and olive oil

P.M. Snack (228 calories)

(228 calories) 1 1/2 cups unsweetened almond milk

1 medium banana

1 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips

Dinner (641 calories)

• 4 Peanut Chicken Cabbage Wraps

• 3/4 cups cooked quinoa seasoned with freshly ground pepper

• 1 serving Broiled Mango to enjoy after dinner

Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, sodium, fiber, niacin, folate and vitamin B12. If a particular nutrient is of concern, consider speaking with your health-care provider about supplementation or altering this meal plan to better suit your individual nutrition needs.