14-Day Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories
Following a gluten-free diet is easy and delicious with this 14-day, 2,000-calorie meal plan. We've done the hard work of planning for you and mapped out 14 full days of meals and snacks that are free of gluten and gluten-containing ingredients and are balanced for a healthy diet. Because gluten-free diets can be lacking in certain nutrients like fiber, niacin, folate and vitamin B12, we made sure to include plenty of healthy foods to help you meet your daily nutrient needs. To be safe, always double check the labels of packaged foods and watch out for hidden sources of gluten, especially if you have celiac disease (an allergy to gluten).
Not sure if this is the plan for you? We offer a variety of meal plans for different health conditions, needs and diets. Find the meal plan that works best for you.
Shopping Tips: Choose a gluten-free bread that is around 70 calories per slice. When shopping for gluten-free crackers, choose ones with a high fiber content that provide 10% or more of the daily value for fiber. People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use oats that are labeled "gluten-free," as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.
Day 1:
Breakfast (440 calories)
• 1 cup gluten-free oats cooked in 2 cups water
• 1/2 cup raspberries
• 2 Tbsp. sliced almonds
• 1 tsp. drizzle of honey
Cook oats and top with raspberries, almonds and honey.
- A.M. Snack(228 calories)
- 1 serving gluten-free crackers.
- 3 Tbsp. hummus
Lunch (496 calories)
Apple-Cheddar Cheese Toast
• 2 slices gluten-free bread
• 1 medium apple, sliced
• 4 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese
Top bread with apple slices and cheese; toast until the cheese begins to melt.
• 2 cups mixed greens topped with 1 Tbsp. each red-wine vinegar and olive oil
- P.M. Snack(210 calories)
- 1 medium banana
- 1 Tbsp. peanut butter
- Dinner(614 calories)
- 1 serving Roast Salmon with Chimichurri Sauce
- 1 cup cooked brown rice
- 1 cup steamed broccoli
Day 2:
- Breakfast(433 calories)
- 2 slices gluten-free bread
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. peanut butter
- 1 medium banana
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
- A.M. Snack(166 calories)
- 1/2 medium red bell pepper, sliced
- 2 medium carrots
- 1/2 cup hummus
Lunch (480 calories)
Toaster-Oven Quesadillas
• 2 corn tortillas
• 1/4 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
• 1/2 medium avocado, mashed
• 1/2 medium bell pepper, sliced
• 1/4 cup salsa
• 3 Tbsp. sour cream
Cover half of each tortilla with cheese, avocado and bell pepper. Fold the tortillas in half and toast until the cheese begins to melt. Top with salsa, sour cream, and if desired, hot sauce.
- P.M. Snack(165 calories)
- 1 medium orange
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds
- Dinner(600 calories)
- 1 serving Chickpea & Potato Hash
- 1 slice gluten-free bread, toasted
- 2 cups mixed greens topped with 1 Tbsp. each red-wine vinegar and olive oil
Evening Snack (156 calories)
• 1 oz. dark chocolate
Day 3:
- Breakfast(455 calories)
- 2 slices gluten-free bread
- 2 Tbsp. peanut butter
- 1 medium banana
- A.M. Snack(260 calories)
- 1 1/2 oz. Cheddar cheese
- 1 medium apple
Lunch (456 calories)
Tuna & White Bean Spinach Salad
• 2 cups spinach
• 2 1/2 oz. chunk light tuna in water, drained
• 1/2 cup canned white beans, rinsed
• 1 cup veggies of your choice (try cucumbers & tomatoes)
Combine ingredients and top salad with 1 Tbsp. each balsamic vinegar & olive oil.
• 1 medium apple
- P.M. Snack(232 calories)
- 1/2 cup fresh raspberries
- 1 1/2 cups unsweetened almond milk
- 3 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds
- Dinner(613 calories)
- 5 oz. pork chop, cooked with 2 tsp. olive oil and seasoned with a pinch each of salt and pepper
- 1 cup cooked mushrooms and onions, cooked in 1 tsp. oil and 1/4 tsp. dried thyme, to top pork chop
- 1 cup Garlic Rosemary Smashed Potatoes
- 1 cup steamed broccoli
Meal Prep Tip: Make the White Bean Spread with Fennel & Carrot Slaw tonight to have for lunch tomorrow.
Day 4:
Breakfast (438 calories)
• 2 corn tortillas
• 2 scrambled eggs cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive or cooking spray (1-second spray)
• 1/2 avocado, diced
• 1/4 cup salsa
Top tortillas with eggs, avocado and salsa.
- A.M. Snack(94 calories)
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 1 cup raspberries
- Lunch(482 calories)
- 1 serving White Bean Spread with Fennel & Carrot Slaw
- 1 medium orange
- 1 cup mixed greens topped with 2 tsp. each olive oil and red wine vinegar
- P.M. Snack(272 calories)
- 1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted peanuts
- 1/2 oz. Cheddar cheese
- Dinner(621 calories)
- 1 serving Garlic Shrimp with Cilantro Spaghetti Squash
- 2 cups salad greens topped with 1 Tbsp. each red-wine vinegar and olive oil
- 2 slices gluten-free bread, toasted and topped with 2 tsp. butter
Evening Snack (101 calories)
• 2 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips
Meal Prep Tip: Hard-boil an egg for tomorrow's snack.
Day 5:
Breakfast (432 calories)
• 1 cup gluten-free oats cooked in 1 cup each water and unsweetened almond milk
• 1/2 cup raspberries
• 1 1/2 Tbsp. sliced almonds
Cook oats and top with raspberries and almonds
- A.M. Snack(217 calories)
- 1 medium orange
- 1 oz. dark chocolate
Lunch (456 calories)
Tuna & White Bean Spinach Salad
• 2 cups spinach
• 2 1/2 oz. chunk light tuna in water, drained
• 1/2 cup canned white beans, rinsed
• 1 cup veggies of your choice (try cucumbers & tomatoes)
Combine ingredients and top salad with 1 Tbsp. each balsamic vinegar & olive oil.
• 1 medium apple
- P.M. Snack(241 calories)
- 1 hard-boiled egg
- 1 oz. Cheddar cheese
- 5 gluten-free crackers
Dinner (652 calories)
• 2 cups Cornbread-Topped Chili Casserole
Day 6:
Meal Prep Tip: Cook an extra 1/2 cup of quinoa and 4 oz. of chicken tonight at dinner to have for lunch on Day 7.
- Breakfast(451 calories)
- 2 slices gluten-free bread
- 2 Tbsp. peanut butter
- 1 medium pear
- A.M. Snack(218 calories)
- 1 oz. Cheddar cheese
- 10 gluten-free crackers
Lunch (490 calories)
Leftovers
• 1 1/2 cups Cornbread-Topped Chili Casserole
- P.M. Snack(180 calories)
- 1 1/2 cups unsweetened almond milk
- 1/2 cup raspberries
- Dinner(589 calories)
- Grilled Romaine with Avocado-Lime Dressing
- 5 oz. chicken breast, cooked in 1 Tbsp. olive oil and seasoned with 1/4 tsp. ground cumin and a pinch each of salt and pepper
- 1 cup cooked quinoa
Evening Snack (62 calories)
• 1 medium orange
Day 7:
Breakfast (422 calories)
• 1 corn tortilla
• 2 scrambled eggs cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive oil or cooking spray (1-second spray)
• 1/2 avocado, diced
• 2 Tbsp. salsa
• 2 Tbsp. sour cream
Top tortilla with eggs, avocado, salsa and sour cream.
- A.M. Snack(179 calories)
- 3 medium carrots
- 1/4 cup hummus
- 1 oz. Cheddar cheese
Lunch (498 calories)
Green Salad with Chicken & Quinoa
• 2 cups mixed greens
• 5 cherry tomatoes, halved
• 4 oz. cooked chicken, leftover from last night's dinner
• 1/2 cup cooked quinoa, leftover from last night's dinner
• 1 Tbsp. feta cheese
Combine ingredients and top with 1/2 Tbsp. each red-wine vinegar and olive oil.
- P.M. Snack(249 calories)
- 2/3 cup fresh raspberries
- 4 Tbsp. dry-roasted unsalted almonds
- Dinner(653 calories)
- 5 oz. cod, cooked in 1 Tbsp. olive oil and seasoned with 1/2 Tbsp. fresh parsley and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Garnish with a lemon wedge.
- 1 large red potato, topped with 2 tsp. butter and a pinch each of salt and pepper
- 1 cup steamed green beans
- 1 serving Gluten-Free Pretzels with Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter to enjoy after dinner
Day 8:
Breakfast (451 calories)
• 1 cup gluten-free oats cooked in 2 cups unsweetened almond milk
• 1/2 cup raspberries
• 1 Tbsp. slivered almonds
Cook oats and top with raspberries and almonds
A.M. Snack (214 calories)
• 1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted peanuts
- Lunch(484 calories)
- 3/4 cup Veggie Egg Salad
- 1 serving gluten-free crackers
- 1 oz. Cheddar cheese
- 1 medium apple
- P.M. Snack(219 calories)
- 3/4 cup blueberries
- 1 oz. dark chocolate
- Dinner(617 calories)
- 1 serving Grilled Portobellos with Chopped Salad
- 1 cup cooked brown rice
- 2 cups mixed greens topped with 1/2 Tbsp. each olive oil & balsamic vinegar
Day 9:
Meal Prep Tip: Cook and extra 1/2 cup of beans and 1 cup of veggies tonight at dinner to have on Day 11.
Breakfast (451 calories)
• 1 cup gluten-free oats cooked in 2 cups unsweetened almond milk
• 1/2 cup raspberries
• 1 Tbsp. slivered almonds
Cook oats and top with raspberries and almonds
- A.M. Snack(169 calories)
- 1 medium orange
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted, dry-roasted peanuts
Lunch (471 calories)
Leftovers
• 1 serving Grilled Portobellos with Chopped Salad
• 2 cups mixed greens topped with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil & balsamic vinegar
- P.M. Snack(261 calories)
- 10 gluten-free crackers
- 3 Tbsp. hummus
- 2 medium carrots
Dinner (656 calories)
Black Bean & Quinoa Bowl
• 1 cup cooked quinoa
• 1/2 cup cooked black beans
• 2 cup veggies of your choice (try peppers & onions), cooked in 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil seasoned with 1/4 tsp. ground cumin and a pinch each of salt and pepper
• 1/4 cup salsa
• 3 Tbsp. Cheddar cheese
• 1/2 avocado, diced
Combine quinoa, beans and veggies together and top with salsa, cheese and avocado. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Day 10:
- Breakfast(451 calories)
- 2 slices gluten-free bread
- 2 Tbsp. peanut butter
- 1 medium pear
A.M. Snack (206 calories)
• 1/4 cup unsalted, dry-roasted almonds
- Lunch(484 calories)
- 3/4 cup Veggie Egg Salad
- 1 serving gluten-free crackers
- 1 oz. Cheddar cheese
- 1 medium apple
- P.M. Snack(224 calories)
- 3/4 cup blueberries
- 2 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips
- 2 cups unsweetened almond milk
- Dinner(613 calories)
- 1 serving Sausage & Quinoa Stuffed Zucchini
- 2 cups mixed greens topped with 1 Tbsp. each red-wine vinegar and olive oil
- 1 slice gluten-free bread, toasted, rubbed with garlic and drizzled with 1 tsp. olive oil
Day 11:
Breakfast (451 calories)
• 1 cup gluten-free oats cooked in 2 cups unsweetened almond milk
• 1/2 cup raspberries
• 1 Tbsp. slivered almonds
Cook oats and top with raspberries and almonds
- A.M. Snack(164 calories)
- 8 gluten-free crackers
- 3 Tbsp. hummus
Lunch (477 calories)
Taco Salad
• 2 cups greens, such as romaine lettuce
• 1/2 cup leftover black beans from dinner on Day 9
• 1 cup leftover veggies from dinner on Day 9
• 1/2 avocado, diced
• 2 Tbsp. salsa
• 2 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese
• 2 Tbsp. sour cream
• 1 corn tortilla on the side
Combine lettuce, beans and veggies together and top with avocado, salsa, cheese & sour cream. Serve with the corn tortilla and garnish with a lime wedge.
- P.M. Snack(234 calories)
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds
- 1/3 cup blueberries
- Dinner(595 calories)
- 1 serving Seared Chicken with Mango Salsa & Spaghetti Squash
- 2 cups mixed greens topped with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil & red wine vinegar
- 2 kiwis to enjoy after dinner
Day 12:
Breakfast (451 calories)
• 1 cup gluten-free oats cooked in 2 cups unsweetened almond milk
• 1/2 cup raspberries
• 1 Tbsp. slivered almonds
Cook oats and top with raspberries and almonds
- A.M. Snack(128 calories)
- 2 medium carrots
- 3 Tbsp. hummus
- Lunch(482 calories)
- 1 serving White Bean Spread with Fennel & Carrot Slaw
- 1 medium orange
- 1 cup mixed greens topped with 2 tsp. each olive oil & red-wine vinegar
- P.M. Snack(252 calories)
- 1 medium apple, sliced
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. peanut butter
- Dinner(611 calories)
- 2 cups Bell Pepper, Bok Choy & Pork Stir-Fry
- 1 cup cooked brown rice
Evening Snack (84 calories)
• 2 kiwis
Day 13:
- Breakfast(455 calories)
- 2 slices gluten-free bread
- 2 Tbsp. peanut butter
- 1 medium banana
- A.M. Snack(125 calories)
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 1 medium apple
Lunch (459 calories)
Leftovers
• 1 1/2 cups Bell Pepper, Bok Choy & Pork Stir-Fry
• 3/4 cup cooked rice
- P.M. Snack(268 calories)
- 1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds
- 1 medium orange
Dinner (559 calories)
• 1 serving Sweet Potato with Warm Black Bean Salad
• 2 cups mixed greens
• 1/2 green bell pepper, sliced
• 1/4 cup grated carrot
• 3 Tbsp. chopped red onion
• 2 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese
Combine salad ingredients and top with 1 Tbsp. each balsamic vinegar & olive oil.
Evening Snack (156 calories)
• 1 oz. dark chocolate
Day 14:
Breakfast (434 calories)
• 2 corn tortillas
• 2 scrambled eggs, cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive oil or cooking spray (1-second spray)
• 1/2 avocado, diced
• 2 Tbsp. salsa
Top tortillas with eggs, avocado and salsa.
A.M. Snack (206 calories)
• 1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds
Lunch (496 calories)
Apple-Cheddar Cheese Toast
• 2 slices gluten-free bread
• 4 tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese
• 1 medium apple, sliced
Top bread with apple slices and cheese; toast until the cheese begins to melt.
• 2 cups mixed greens topped with 1/2 Tbsp. each red-wine vinegar and olive oil
- P.M. Snack(228 calories)
- 1 1/2 cups unsweetened almond milk
- 1 medium banana
- 1 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips
Dinner (641 calories)
• 3/4 cups cooked quinoa seasoned with freshly ground pepper
• 1 serving Broiled Mango to enjoy after dinner
Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, sodium, fiber, niacin, folate and vitamin B12. If a particular nutrient is of concern, consider speaking with your health-care provider about supplementation or altering this meal plan to better suit your individual nutrition needs.
