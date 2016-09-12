14-Day Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Make following a gluten-free diet easy with this 14-day meal plan.Following a gluten-free diet is easy and delicious with this 14-day, 1,500-calorie meal plan. We've done the hard work of planning for you and mapped out 14 full days of meals and snacks that are free of gluten and gluten-containing ingredients and are balanced for a healthy diet. Because gluten-free diets can be lacking in certain nutrients like fiber, niacin, folate and vitamin B12, we made sure to include plenty of healthy foods to help you meet your daily nutrient needs. To be safe, always double check the labels of packaged foods and watch out for hidden sources of gluten, especially if you have celiac disease (an allergy to gluten).

Day 1

Shopping Tip: When buying a gluten-free bread, choose an option that is around 70 calories per slice. People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use oats that are labeled "gluten-free," as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.

Breakfast (343 calories)

• 3/4 cup gluten-free oats cooked in 1 1/2 cups water

• 1/2 cup raspberries

• 1 1/2 Tbsp. sliced almonds

• 1 tsp. drizzle of honey

Top oatmeal with raspberries, almonds and honey.

A.M. Snack (102 calories)

(102 calories) 2 medium carrots

2 Tbsp. hummus

Lunch (373 calories)

Apple-Cheddar Cheese Toast

• 1 slice gluten-free bread

• 1/2 apple, sliced

• 1 1/2 oz. Cheddar cheese

Top bread with apple slices and cheese; toast until the cheese begins to melt.

• 2 cups mixed greens topped with 1 1/2 tsp. each red-wine vinegar and olive oil

P.M. Snack (152 calories)

(152 calories) 1/2 apple

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (506 calories)

(506 calories) 1 servingRoast Salmon with Chimichurri Sauce

1/2 cup cooked brown rice

1 cup steamed broccoli

Day 2

Breakfast (310 calories)

(310 calories) 1 slice gluten-free bread

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

1 medium banana

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

A.M. Snack (115 calories)

(115 calories) 1/2 medium red bell pepper, sliced

1 medium carrot

3 Tbsp. hummus

Lunch (377 calories)

Toaster-Oven Quesadillas

• 2 corn tortillas

• 1/4 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

• 1/4 medium avocado, mashed

• 1/2 medium bell pepper, sliced

• 1/4 cup salsa

• 2 Tbsp. sour cream

Cover half of each tortilla with cheese, avocado and bell pepper. Fold the tortillas in half and toast until the cheese begins to melt. Top with salsa, sour cream, and if desired, hot sauce.

P.M. Snack (217 calories)

(217 calories) 1 medium orange

1 oz. dark chocolate

Dinner (465 calories)

(465 calories) 1 servingChickpea & Potato Hash

2 cups mixed greens topped with 1 1/2 tsp. each red-wine vinegar and olive oil

Day 3

Breakfast (333 calories)

(333 calories) 1 slice gluten-free bread

1 1/2 Tbsp. peanut butter

1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (205 calories)

(205 calories) 1 oz. Cheddar cheese

1 medium apple

Lunch (362 calories)

Tuna & White Bean Spinach Salad

• 2 cups spinach

• 2 1/2 oz. chunk light tuna in water, drained

• 1/2 cup canned white beans, rinsed

• 1 cup veggies of your choice (try cucumbers & tomatoes)

Combine ingredients and top salad with 1 Tbsp. each balsamic vinegar & olive oil.

P.M. Snack (77 calories)

(77 calories) 1/2 cup fresh raspberries

1 1/2 cups unsweetened almond milk

Dinner (504 calories)

(504 calories) 4 oz. pork chop, cooked with 2 tsp. olive oil and seasoned with a pinch each of salt and pepper

1 cupGarlic Rosemary Smashed Potatoes

1 cup steamed broccoli

Meal Prep Tip: Make the White Bean Spread with Fennel & Carrot Slaw tonight to have for lunch tomorrow. When shopping for gluten-free crackers, choose a brand with a high fiber content that provide 10% or more of the daily value for fiber.

Day 4

Garlic Shrimp with Cilantro Spaghetti Squash

Breakfast (348 calories)

• 1 corn tortillas

• 2 scrambled eggs cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive or cooking spray (1-second spray)

• 1/4 avocado, diced

• 2 Tbsp. salsa

Top tortilla with eggs, avocado and salsa.

A.M. Snack (72 calories)

(72 calories) 1 cup unsweetened almond milk

2/3 cup raspberries

Lunch (367 calories)

(367 calories) 1 servingWhite Bean Spread with Fennel & Carrot Slaw

1 medium kiwi

P.M. Snack (214 calories)

• 1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted peanuts

Dinner (517 calories)

(517 calories) 1 servingGarlic Shrimp with Cilantro Spaghetti Squash

2 cups salad greens topped with 1 Tbsp. each red-wine vinegar and olive oil

1 slice gluten-free bread, toasted and topped with 1 tsp. butter

Meal Prep Tip: Hard-boil an egg for tomorrow's snack.

Day 5

Breakfast (344 calories)

• 3/4 cup gluten-free oats cooked in 3/4 cup each water and unsweetened almond milk

• 1/2 cup raspberries

• 1 1/2 Tbsp. sliced almonds

Top oatmeal with raspberries and almonds.

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

• 1 medium orange

Lunch (362 calories)

Tuna & White Bean Spinach Salad

• 2 cups spinach

• 2 1/2 oz. chunk light tuna in water, drained

• 1/2 cup canned white beans, rinsed

• 1 cup veggies of your choice (try cucumbers & tomatoes)

Combine ingredients and top salad with 1 Tbsp. each balsamic vinegar & olive oil.

P.M. Snack (241 calories)

(241 calories) 1 hard-boiled egg

1 oz. Cheddar cheese

5 gluten-free crackers

Dinner (490 calories)

• 1 1/2 cups Cornbread-Topped Chili Casserole

Day 6

Meal Prep Tip: Cook an extra 1/3 cup quinoa and 4 oz. of chicken tonight at dinner to have for lunch on Day 7.

Breakfast (329 calories)

(329 calories) 1 slice gluten-free bread

1 1/2 Tbsp. peanut butter

1 medium pear

A.M. Snack (164 calories)

(164 calories) 1 oz. Cheddar cheese

5 gluten-free crackers

Lunch (370 calories)

Leftovers

• 1 cup Cornbread-Topped Chili Casserole topped with 2 Tbsp. sour cream

P.M. Snack (77 calories)

(77 calories) 1 1/2 cups unsweetened almond milk

1/2 cup fresh raspberries

Dinner (492 calories)

(492 calories) Grilled Romaine with Avocado-Lime Dressing

4 oz. chicken breast, cooked in 1 1/2 tsp. olive oil and seasoned with 1/4 tsp. ground cumin and a pinch each of salt and pepper

1 cup cooked quinoa

Evening Snack (62 calories)

• 1 medium orange

Day 7

Breakfast (342 calories)

• 1 corn tortilla

• 2 scrambled eggs cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive oil or cooking spray (1-second spray)

• 1/4 avocado, diced

• 2 Tbsp. salsa

• 2 Tbsp. sour cream

Top tortilla with eggs, avocado, salsa and sour cream.

A.M. Snack (154 calories)

(154 calories) 2 medium carrots

1/4 cup hummus

Lunch (372 calories)

Green Salad with Chicken & Quinoa

• 2 cups mixed greens

• 5 cherry tomatoes, halved

• 4 oz. cooked chicken, leftover from last night's dinner

• 1/3 cup cooked quinoa, leftover from last night's dinner

Combine ingredients and top with 1/2 Tbsp. each red-wine vinegar and olive oil.

P.M. Snack (145 calories)

(145 calories) 2/3 cup fresh raspberries

2 Tbsp. dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (502 calories)

(502 calories) 5 oz. cod, cooked in 2 tsp. olive oil and seasoned with 1/2 Tbsp. fresh parsley and a pinch each of salt and pepper

1 medium red potato, topped with 2tsp. butter and a pinch each of salt and pepper

1 cup steamed green beans

1 servingGluten-Free Pretzels with Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butterto enjoy after dinner

Day 8

Breakfast (342 calories)

• 2/3 cup gluten-free oats cooked in 1 1/3 cup unsweetened almond milk

• 1/2 cup raspberries

• 1 1/2 Tbsp. slivered almonds

Top oatmeal with raspberries and almonds.

A.M. Snack (214 calories)

• 1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted peanuts

Lunch (369 calories)

(369 calories) 3/4 cupVeggie Egg Salad

1 serving gluten-free crackers

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (114 calories)

(114 calories) 3/4 cup blueberries

1 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips

Dinner (475 calories)

(475 calories) 1 servingGrilled Portobellos with Chopped Salad

3/4 cup cooked brown rice

Day 9

Meal Prep Tip: Cook and extra 1/2 cup of beans and 1 cup of veggies tonight at dinner to have on Day 11.

Breakfast (342 calories)

• 2/3 cup gluten-free oats cooked in 1 1/3 cup unsweetened almond milk

• 1/2 cup raspberries

• 1 1/2 Tbsp. slivered almonds

Top oatmeal with raspberries and almonds.

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

• 1 medium orange

Lunch (401 calories)

Leftovers

• 1 serving Grilled Portobellos with Chopped Salad

• 2 cups mixed greens topped with 1/2 Tbsp. each olive oil & balsamic vinegar

P.M. Snack (186 calories)

(186 calories) 10 gluten-free crackers

3 Tbsp. hummus

Dinner (519 calories)

Black Bean & Quinoa Bowl

• 3/4 cup cooked quinoa

• 1/2 cup cooked black beans

• 2 cup veggies of your choice (try peppers & onions), cooked in 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil seasoned with 1/4 tsp. ground cumin and a pinch each of salt and pepper

• 1/4 cup salsa

• 3 Tbsp. Cheddar cheese

• 1/4 avocado, diced

Combine quinoa, beans and veggies together and top with salsa, cheese and avocado. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Day 10

Breakfast (329 calories)

(329 calories) 1 slice gluten-free bread

1 1/2 Tbsp. peanut butter

1 medium pear

A.M. Snack (218 calories)

(218 calories) 1 oz. Cheddar cheese

2 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Lunch (369 calories)

(369 calories) 3/4 cupVeggie Egg Salad

1 serving gluten-free crackers

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (123 calories)

(123 calories) 1/3 cup blueberries

1 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips

1 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk

Dinner (440 calories)

(440 calories) 1 servingSausage & Quinoa Stuffed Zucchini

2 cups mixed greens topped with 1 Tbsp. each red-wine vinegar and olive oil

Day 11

Breakfast (342 calories)

• 2/3 cup gluten-free oats cooked in 1 1/3 cup unsweetened almond milk

• 1/2 cup raspberries

• 1 1/2 Tbsp. slivered almonds

Top oatmeal with raspberries and almonds.

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

• 1 medium orange

Lunch (396 calories)

Taco Salad

• 2 cups greens, such as romaine lettuce

• 1/2 cup leftover black beans from dinner on Day 9

• 1 cup leftover veggies from dinner on Day 9

• 1/4 avocado, diced

• 2 Tbsp. salsa

• 2 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese

• 2 Tbsp. sour cream

• 1 corn tortilla on the side

Combine lettuce, beans and veggies together and top with avocado, salsa, cheese & sour cream. Serve with the corn tortilla and garnish with a lime wedge.

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

(131 calories) 2 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds

1/3 cup blueberries

Dinner (470 calories)

(470 calories) 1 servingSeared Chicken with Mango Salsa & Spaghetti Squash

2 cups mixed greens topped with 2 tsp. each olive oil & red wine vinegar

Evening Snack (85 calories)

Day 12

Breakfast (342 calories)

• 2/3 cup gluten-free oats cooked in 1 1/3 cup unsweetened almond milk

• 1/2 cup raspberries

• 1 1/2 Tbsp. slivered almonds

Top oatmeal with raspberries and almonds.

A.M. Snack (50 calories)

• 2 medium carrots

Lunch (367 calories)

(367 calories) 1 servingWhite Bean Spread with Fennel & Carrot Slaw

1 medium kiwi

P.M. Snack (252 calories)

(252 calories) 1 medium apple, sliced

1 1/2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (513 calories)

(513 calories) 1 1/2 cupsBell Pepper, Bok Choy & Pork Stir-Fry

1 cup cooked brown rice

Day 13

Breakfast (333 calories)

(333 calories) 1 slice gluten-free bread

1 1/2 Tbsp. peanut butter

1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (125 calories)

(125 calories) 1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 medium apple

Lunch (368 calories)

Leftovers

• 1/3 cup cooked rice

P.M. Snack (216 calories)

(216 calories) 3 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds

1 medium orange

Dinner (467 calories)

(467 calories) 1 servingSweet Potato with Warm Black Bean Salad

2 cups mixed greens topped with 1 Tbsp. each balsamic vinegar and olive oil

Day 14

Breakfast (343 calories)

• 2 corn tortillas

• 2 scrambled eggs, cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive oil or cooking spray (1-second spray)

• 1/4 avocado, diced

• 1 Tbsp. salsa

Top tortillas with eggs, avocado and salsa.

A.M. Snack (155 calories)

• 3 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Lunch (373 calories)

Apple-Cheddar Cheese Toast

• 1 slice gluten-free bread

• 1 1/2 oz. Cheddar cheese

• 1/2 apple, sliced

Top bread with apple slices and cheese; toast until the cheese begins to melt.

• 2 cups mixed greens topped with 1/2 Tbsp. each red-wine vinegar and olive oil

P.M. Snack (178 calories)

(178 calories) 1/2 apple

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips

Dinner (433 calories)

(433 calories) 4Peanut Chicken Cabbage Wraps

1 medium orange

Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, sodium, fiber, niacin, folate and vitamin B12. If a particular nutrient is of concern, consider speaking with your health-care provider about supplementation or altering this meal plan to better suit your individual nutrition needs.