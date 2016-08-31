14-Day Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

With 14 delicious days of healthy meals and snacks, this gluten-free meal plan makes it easy to stick to your diet.
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD Updated December 04, 2022
With 14 delicious days of healthy meals and snacks, this gluten-free meal plan makes it easy to stick to your diet. Over the course of this plan, you'll get your fill of healthy whole foods—some that you'll prep from scratch and others that you can buy from the store (see our Shopping Tips for finding the healthy gluten-free versions of packaged foods). The meals and snacks in this plan will have you feeling energized, satisfied and good about what's on your plate. And at 1,200 calories, this diet meal plan may set you up to lose up to 4 pounds over 2 weeks. Not trying to lose weight? See this gluten-free meal plan at 1,500 and 2,000 calories.

The recipes in this plan are free of gluten and gluten-containing ingredients, but to be safe, always double-check the labels of packaged foods and watch out for hidden sources of gluten, especially if you have celiac disease—a gluten allergy.

Week 1

How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals:

A little prep at the beginning of the week goes a long way to make your week ahead easy.

  1. Meal prep the Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese for lunch on Days 2, 3, 4 and 5. Refrigerate in glass meal prep containers. (To buy: amazon.com, $26 for 5)
  2. Make the Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins for a grab-and-go breakfast on Days 2, 4, 5 and 6 and as snacks at other times this week. For easy clean up, use reusable silicone muffin cups. (To buy: amazon.com, $5.39 for pack of 12)
  3. Mix up a batch of Citrus Vinaigrette to have throughout the week. For easy clean-up and storages make dressings in mason jars. (To buy: amazon.com, $13.95 for 6)
  4. Make the Avocado-Yogurt Dip for Days 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Day 1

Breakfast (231 calories)

A.M. Snack (106 calories)

Lunch (325 calories)

Toss cucumber and avocado with 1 tsp. each olive oil and red wine vinegar and a pinch of salt and pepper.

P.M. Snack (121 calories)

Dinner (416 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,199 calories, 68 g protein, 123 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 54 g fat, 31 mg niacin, 8 mcg vitamin B12, 341 mcg folate, 1,608 mg sodium.

Day 2

Breakfast (254 calories)

A.M. Snack (171 calories)

  • 1 cup raspberries
  • 2 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted peanuts

Lunch (311 calories)

P.M. Snack (70 calories)

Dinner (370 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,176 calories, 58 g protein, 105 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 63 g fat, 22 mg niacin, 2 mcg vitamin B12, 329 mcg folate, 1,815 mg sodium.

Day 3

Breakfast (214 calories)

A.M. Snack (101 calories)

  • 1 cup pears

Lunch (311 calories)

P.M. Snack (63 calories)

Dinner (512 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,201 calories, 52 g protein, 164 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 44 g fat, 19 mg niacin, 2 mcg vitamin B12, 535 mcg folate, 1,700 mg sodium.

Day 4

Breakfast (254 calories)

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

  • 1 cup raspberries

Lunch (311 calories)

P.M. Snack (121 calories)

Dinner (430 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,179 calories, 73 g protein, 112 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 55 g fat, 29 mg niacin, 3 mcg vitamin B12, 307 mcg folate, 2,025 mg sodium.

Day 5

Breakfast (254 calories)

A.M. Snack (209 calories)

  • 2 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted peanuts
  • 1 pear

Lunch (311 calories)

P.M. Snack (64 calories)

  • 1 cup raspberries

Dinner (352 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,189 calories, 54 g protein, 125 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 59 g fat, 24 mg niacin, 2 mcg vitamin B12, 392 mcg folate, 1,633 mg sodium.

Day 6

Breakfast (254 calories)

A.M. Snack (101 calories)

  • 1 medium pear

Lunch (430 calories)

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

  • 1 cup blackberries

Dinner (375 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Prepare 1 hard-boiled egg for a morning snack tomorrow.

Daily Totals: 1,222 calories, 70 g protein, 125 g carbohydrates, 28 g fiber, 51 g fat, 27 mg niacin, 2 mcg vitamin B12, 258 mcg folate, 1,481 mg sodium.

Day 7

Breakfast (292 calories)

A.M. Snack (78 calories)

  • 1 hard-boiled egg
  • Pinch of salt & pepper

Lunch (430 calories)

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

  • 1 cup blackberries

Dinner (348 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,209 calories, 74 g protein, 143 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 39 g fat, 27 mg niacin, 2 mcg vitamin B12, 211 mcg folate, 1,637 mg sodium.

Week 2

How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals:

A little prep at the beginning of the week goes a long way to make your week ahead easy.

  1. Meal prep the Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls for lunch on Days 9, 10, 11 and 12. Refrigerate in glass meal prep containers. (To buy: amazon.com, $25 for 5)
  2. Mix up a batch of Citrus Vinaigrette to have throughout the week. For easy clean-up and storage, make dressings in mason jars. (To buy: amazon.com, $13.95 for 6)

Day 8

Breakfast (223 calories)

  • 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 cup blueberries
  • 1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

  • 1 cup blackberries

Lunch (339 calories)

P.M. Snack (64 calories)

  • 1 cup raspberries

Dinner (509 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,197 calories, 83 g protein, 100 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 57 g fat, 22 mg niacin, 7 mcg vitamin B12, 579 mcg folate, 1,027 mg sodium.

Day 9

Breakfast (223 calories)

  • 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 cup blueberries
  • 1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

  • 1 cup blackberries

Lunch (413 calories)

P.M. Snack (64 calories)

  • 1 cup raspberries

Dinner (462 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Prepare 3 servings of Peanut Butter Protein Overnight Oats to have for breakfast on Days 10, 12 and 13.

Daily Totals: 1,223 calories, 92 g protein, 149 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 35 g fat, 31 mg niacin, 2 mcg vitamin B12, 459 mcg folate, 1,405 mg sodium.

Day 10

Breakfast (368 calories)

A.M. Snack (21 calories)

  • 3/4 cup sliced red bell pepper

Lunch (413 calories)

P.M. Snack (30 calories)

  • 1 plum

Dinner (387 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,219 calories, 56 g protein, 153 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 49 g fat, 18 mg niacin, 2 mcg vitamin B12, 477 mcg folate, 1,450 mg sodium.

Day 11

Breakfast (223 calories)

  • 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 cup blueberries
  • 1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

  • 1 cup raspberries

Lunch (413 calories)

P.M. Snack (77 calories)

  • 2 celery stalks
  • 2 tsp. peanut butter

Dinner (434 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,210 calories, 83 g protein, 107 g carbohydrates, 28 g fiber, 56 g fat, 22 mg niacin, 4 mcg vitamin B12, 304 mcg folate, 1,726 mg sodium.

Day 12

Breakfast (368 calories)

A.M. Snack (30 calories)

  • 1 plum

Lunch (413 calories)

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

  • 1 cup blackberries

Dinner (334 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,208 calories, 73 g protein, 156 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 37 g fat, 29 mg niacin, 2 mcg vitamin B12, 331 mcg folate, 1,307 mg sodium.

Day 13

Breakfast (368 calories)

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

  • 1 cup raspberries

Lunch (323 calories)

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

  • 1 cup blackberries

Dinner (383 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,199 calories, 71 g protein, 123 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 53 g fat, 31 mg niacin, 3 mcg vitamin B12, 329 mcg folate, 1,283 mg sodium.

Day 14

Breakfast (336 calories)

A.M. Snack (72 calories)

  • 1 cup broccoli florets
  • 2 Tbsp. hummus

Lunch (323 calories)

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

  • 1 cup blackberries

Dinner (422 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,214 calories, 71 g protein, 136 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 49 g fat, 32 mg niacin, 6 mcg vitamin B12, 345 mcg folate, 1,326 mg sodium.

You made it!

Great job following this gluten-free meal plan. Whether you made every single recipe in this diet plan or not, we hope you found it inspiring, exciting and informational. Keep up the good work and don't miss our other healthy meal plans.

