14-Day Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
With 14 delicious days of healthy meals and snacks, this gluten-free meal plan makes it easy to stick to your diet. Over the course of this plan, you'll get your fill of healthy whole foods—some that you'll prep from scratch and others that you can buy from the store (see our Shopping Tips for finding the healthy gluten-free versions of packaged foods). The meals and snacks in this plan will have you feeling energized, satisfied and good about what's on your plate. And at 1,200 calories, this diet meal plan may set you up to lose up to 4 pounds over 2 weeks. Not trying to lose weight? See this gluten-free meal plan at 1,500 and 2,000 calories.
The recipes in this plan are free of gluten and gluten-containing ingredients, but to be safe, always double-check the labels of packaged foods and watch out for hidden sources of gluten, especially if you have celiac disease—a gluten allergy.
Looking for more? See all of our gluten-free meal plans and healthy gluten-free recipes.
Week 1
How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals:
A little prep at the beginning of the week goes a long way to make your week ahead easy.
- Meal prep the Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese for lunch on Days 2, 3, 4 and 5. Refrigerate in glass meal prep containers. (To buy: amazon.com, $26 for 5)
- Make the Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins for a grab-and-go breakfast on Days 2, 4, 5 and 6 and as snacks at other times this week. For easy clean up, use reusable silicone muffin cups. (To buy: amazon.com, $5.39 for pack of 12)
- Mix up a batch of Citrus Vinaigrette to have throughout the week. For easy clean-up and storages make dressings in mason jars. (To buy: amazon.com, $13.95 for 6)
- Make the Avocado-Yogurt Dip for Days 1, 2, 3 and 4.
Day 1
Breakfast (231 calories)
- 1 serving Steel-Cut Oatmeal
- 1 cup raspberries
- 1 tsp. brown sugar
A.M. Snack (106 calories)
Lunch (325 calories)
- 1 serving Quick Creamy Tomato Cup-of-Soup
- 1 cup sliced cucumber
- 1/2 avocado, diced
Toss cucumber and avocado with 1 tsp. each olive oil and red wine vinegar and a pinch of salt and pepper.
P.M. Snack (121 calories)
Dinner (416 calories)
- 1 serving Cajun Salmon with Greek Yogurt Remoulade
- 1 serving Classic Potato Salad
- 1 cup Steamed Fresh Green Beans
Daily Totals: 1,199 calories, 68 g protein, 123 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 54 g fat, 31 mg niacin, 8 mcg vitamin B12, 341 mcg folate, 1,608 mg sodium.
Day 2
Breakfast (254 calories)
A.M. Snack (171 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted peanuts
Lunch (311 calories)
P.M. Snack (70 calories)
Dinner (370 calories)
- 1 serving Vegetarian Niçoise Salad
Daily Totals: 1,176 calories, 58 g protein, 105 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 63 g fat, 22 mg niacin, 2 mcg vitamin B12, 329 mcg folate, 1,815 mg sodium.
Day 3
Breakfast (214 calories)
- 1 serving Steel-Cut Oats
- 1 cup raspberries
- 1 tsp. brown sugar
A.M. Snack (101 calories)
- 1 cup pears
Lunch (311 calories)
P.M. Snack (63 calories)
- 2 celery stalks
- 2 Tbsp. Avocado-Yogurt Dip
Dinner (512 calories)
- 1 serving Polenta Bowls with Roasted Vegetables & Fried Eggs
- 1 serving Wilted Spinach with Garlic
Daily Totals: 1,201 calories, 52 g protein, 164 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 44 g fat, 19 mg niacin, 2 mcg vitamin B12, 535 mcg folate, 1,700 mg sodium.
Day 4
Breakfast (254 calories)
A.M. Snack (64 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
Lunch (311 calories)
P.M. Snack (121 calories)
Dinner (430 calories)
- 1 serving Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers
- 1 serving Oven Sweet Potato Fries
Daily Totals: 1,179 calories, 73 g protein, 112 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 55 g fat, 29 mg niacin, 3 mcg vitamin B12, 307 mcg folate, 2,025 mg sodium.
Day 5
Breakfast (254 calories)
A.M. Snack (209 calories)
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted peanuts
- 1 pear
Lunch (311 calories)
- 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese
- 1 apple
P.M. Snack (64 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
Dinner (352 calories)
- 1 serving Gluten-Free Eggplant Parmesan
- 2 cups spinach
- 1 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette
- 1/4 avocado
Daily Totals: 1,189 calories, 54 g protein, 125 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 59 g fat, 24 mg niacin, 2 mcg vitamin B12, 392 mcg folate, 1,633 mg sodium.
Day 6
Breakfast (254 calories)
A.M. Snack (101 calories)
- 1 medium pear
Lunch (430 calories)
P.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
Dinner (375 calories)
Meal-Prep Tip: Prepare 1 hard-boiled egg for a morning snack tomorrow.
Daily Totals: 1,222 calories, 70 g protein, 125 g carbohydrates, 28 g fiber, 51 g fat, 27 mg niacin, 2 mcg vitamin B12, 258 mcg folate, 1,481 mg sodium.
Day 7
Breakfast (292 calories)
- 1 serving Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes
- 2 Tbsp. maple syrup
- 1 cup raspberries
A.M. Snack (78 calories)
- 1 hard-boiled egg
- Pinch of salt & pepper
Lunch (430 calories)
P.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
Dinner (348 calories)
- 1 serving BBQ Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw
- 1/3 cup low-sodium black beans, rinsed
- Pinch of salt & pepper
- Pinch of crushed red pepper
Daily Totals: 1,209 calories, 74 g protein, 143 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 39 g fat, 27 mg niacin, 2 mcg vitamin B12, 211 mcg folate, 1,637 mg sodium.
Week 2
How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals:
A little prep at the beginning of the week goes a long way to make your week ahead easy.
- Meal prep the Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls for lunch on Days 9, 10, 11 and 12. Refrigerate in glass meal prep containers. (To buy: amazon.com, $25 for 5)
- Mix up a batch of Citrus Vinaigrette to have throughout the week. For easy clean-up and storage, make dressings in mason jars. (To buy: amazon.com, $13.95 for 6)
Day 8
Breakfast (223 calories)
- 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup blueberries
- 1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
A.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
Lunch (339 calories)
- 2 servings Tuna Salad Spread
- 2 cups spinach
- 1 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette
P.M. Snack (64 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
Dinner (509 calories)
- 1 serving Salmon & Asparagus with Lemon-Garlic Butter Sauce
- 3/4 cup Basic Quinoa
- 2 cups mixed greens
- 1 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette
Daily Totals: 1,197 calories, 83 g protein, 100 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 57 g fat, 22 mg niacin, 7 mcg vitamin B12, 579 mcg folate, 1,027 mg sodium.
Day 9
Breakfast (223 calories)
- 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup blueberries
- 1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
A.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
Lunch (413 calories)
P.M. Snack (64 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
Dinner (462 calories)
- 1 serving Barbecue Chicken Stuffed Baked Potatoes
- 1 cup steamed spinach
Meal-Prep Tip: Prepare 3 servings of Peanut Butter Protein Overnight Oats to have for breakfast on Days 10, 12 and 13.
Daily Totals: 1,223 calories, 92 g protein, 149 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 35 g fat, 31 mg niacin, 2 mcg vitamin B12, 459 mcg folate, 1,405 mg sodium.
Day 10
Breakfast (368 calories)
A.M. Snack (21 calories)
- 3/4 cup sliced red bell pepper
Lunch (413 calories)
P.M. Snack (30 calories)
- 1 plum
Dinner (387 calories)
- 1 serving Cheesy Spinach & Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
- 2 cups mixed greens
- 1 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette
- 1/4 avocado
Daily Totals: 1,219 calories, 56 g protein, 153 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 49 g fat, 18 mg niacin, 2 mcg vitamin B12, 477 mcg folate, 1,450 mg sodium.
Day 11
Breakfast (223 calories)
- 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup blueberries
- 1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
A.M. Snack (64 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
Lunch (413 calories)
P.M. Snack (77 calories)
- 2 celery stalks
- 2 tsp. peanut butter
Dinner (434 calories)
- 1 serving Taco-Stuffed Zucchini
- 1/4 cup pico de gallo
- 2 Tbsp. sour cream
Daily Totals: 1,210 calories, 83 g protein, 107 g carbohydrates, 28 g fiber, 56 g fat, 22 mg niacin, 4 mcg vitamin B12, 304 mcg folate, 1,726 mg sodium.
Day 12
Breakfast (368 calories)
A.M. Snack (30 calories)
- 1 plum
Lunch (413 calories)
P.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
Dinner (334 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,208 calories, 73 g protein, 156 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 37 g fat, 29 mg niacin, 2 mcg vitamin B12, 331 mcg folate, 1,307 mg sodium.
Day 13
Breakfast (368 calories)
A.M. Snack (64 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
Lunch (323 calories)
- 1 serving Cucumber Turkey Sub Sandwich
P.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
Dinner (383 calories)
- 1 serving Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Peach Salsa
- 2 cups mixed greens
- 1 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette
Daily Totals: 1,199 calories, 71 g protein, 123 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 53 g fat, 31 mg niacin, 3 mcg vitamin B12, 329 mcg folate, 1,283 mg sodium.
Day 14
Breakfast (336 calories)
- 1 serving Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes
- 1 Tbsp. maple syrup
- 1 cup raspberries
- 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
A.M. Snack (72 calories)
- 1 cup broccoli florets
- 2 Tbsp. hummus
Lunch (323 calories)
- 1 serving Cucumber Turkey Sub Sandwich
P.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
Dinner (422 calories)
- 1 serving Salmon Tacos with Pineapple Salsa
- 1 serving Broiled Mango
Daily Totals: 1,214 calories, 71 g protein, 136 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 49 g fat, 32 mg niacin, 6 mcg vitamin B12, 345 mcg folate, 1,326 mg sodium.
You made it!
Great job following this gluten-free meal plan. Whether you made every single recipe in this diet plan or not, we hope you found it inspiring, exciting and informational. Keep up the good work and don't miss our other healthy meal plans.