14-Day Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

With 14 delicious days of healthy meals and snacks, this gluten-free meal plan makes it easy to stick to your diet.

With 14 delicious days of healthy meals and snacks, this gluten-free meal plan makes it easy to stick to your diet. Over the course of this plan, you'll get your fill of healthy whole foods—some that you'll prep from scratch and others that you can buy from the store (see our Shopping Tips for finding the healthy gluten-free versions of packaged foods). The meals and snacks in this plan will have you feeling energized, satisfied and good about what's on your plate. And at 1,200 calories, this diet meal plan may set you up to lose up to 4 pounds over 2 weeks. Not trying to lose weight? See this gluten-free meal plan at 1,500 and 2,000 calories.

The recipes in this plan are free of gluten and gluten-containing ingredients, but to be safe, always double-check the labels of packaged foods and watch out for hidden sources of gluten, especially if you have celiac disease—a gluten allergy.

Week 1

How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals:

A little prep at the beginning of the week goes a long way to make your week ahead easy.

Day 1

Cajun Salmon with Greek Yogurt Remoulade﻿

Breakfast (231 calories)

1 serving Steel-Cut Oatmeal

1 cup raspberries

1 tsp. brown sugar

A.M. Snack (106 calories)

1 Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffin

Lunch (325 calories)

1 serving Quick Creamy Tomato Cup-of-Soup

1 cup sliced cucumber

1/2 avocado, diced

Toss cucumber and avocado with 1 tsp. each olive oil and red wine vinegar and a pinch of salt and pepper.

P.M. Snack (121 calories)

1 cup broccoli florets

1/4 cup Avocado-Yogurt Dip

Dinner (416 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,199 calories, 68 g protein, 123 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 54 g fat, 31 mg niacin, 8 mcg vitamin B12, 341 mcg folate, 1,608 mg sodium.

Day 2

Vegetarian Niçoise Salad

Breakfast (254 calories)

1 serving Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

1/2 cup blueberries

A.M. Snack (171 calories)

1 cup raspberries

2 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted peanuts

Lunch (311 calories)

1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (70 calories)

1 cup broccoli florets

1/4 cup Avocado-Yogurt Dip

Dinner (370 calories)

1 serving Vegetarian Niçoise Salad

Daily Totals: 1,176 calories, 58 g protein, 105 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 63 g fat, 22 mg niacin, 2 mcg vitamin B12, 329 mcg folate, 1,815 mg sodium.

Day 3

Polenta Bowl with roasted veggies and a fried etgg

Breakfast (214 calories)

1 serving Steel-Cut Oats

1 cup raspberries

1 tsp. brown sugar

A.M. Snack (101 calories)

1 cup pears

Lunch (311 calories)

1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (63 calories)

2 celery stalks

2 Tbsp. Avocado-Yogurt Dip

Dinner (512 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,201 calories, 52 g protein, 164 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 44 g fat, 19 mg niacin, 2 mcg vitamin B12, 535 mcg folate, 1,700 mg sodium.

Day 4

Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers

Breakfast (254 calories)

1 serving Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

1/2 cup blueberries

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (311 calories)

1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (121 calories)

1 cup broccoli florets

1/4 cup Avocado-Yogurt Dip

Dinner (430 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,179 calories, 73 g protein, 112 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 55 g fat, 29 mg niacin, 3 mcg vitamin B12, 307 mcg folate, 2,025 mg sodium.

Day 5

Gluten-Free Eggplant Parmesan

Breakfast (254 calories)

1 serving Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

1/2 cup blueberries

A.M. Snack (209 calories)

2 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted peanuts

1 pear

Lunch (311 calories)

1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese

1 apple

P.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Dinner (352 calories)

1 serving Gluten-Free Eggplant Parmesan

2 cups spinach

1 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette

1/4 avocado

Daily Totals: 1,189 calories, 54 g protein, 125 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 59 g fat, 24 mg niacin, 2 mcg vitamin B12, 392 mcg folate, 1,633 mg sodium.

Day 6

pork and rice noodle dish

Breakfast (254 calories)

1 serving Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

1/2 cup blueberries

A.M. Snack (101 calories)

1 medium pear

Lunch (430 calories)

1 serving Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (375 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Prepare 1 hard-boiled egg for a morning snack tomorrow.

Daily Totals: 1,222 calories, 70 g protein, 125 g carbohydrates, 28 g fiber, 51 g fat, 27 mg niacin, 2 mcg vitamin B12, 258 mcg folate, 1,481 mg sodium.

Day 7

BBQ Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw

Breakfast (292 calories)

1 serving Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 cup raspberries

A.M. Snack (78 calories)

1 hard-boiled egg

Pinch of salt & pepper

Lunch (430 calories)

1 serving Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (348 calories)

1 serving BBQ Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw

1/3 cup low-sodium black beans, rinsed

Pinch of salt & pepper

Pinch of crushed red pepper

Daily Totals: 1,209 calories, 74 g protein, 143 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 39 g fat, 27 mg niacin, 2 mcg vitamin B12, 211 mcg folate, 1,637 mg sodium.

Week 2

How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals:

A little prep at the beginning of the week goes a long way to make your week ahead easy.

Meal prep the Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls for lunch on Days 9, 10, 11 and 12. Refrigerate in glass meal prep containers. (To buy: amazon.com, $25 for 5)

Mix up a batch of Citrus Vinaigrette to have throughout the week. For easy clean-up and storage, make dressings in mason jars. (To buy: amazon.com, $13.95 for 6)

Day 8

Salmon & Asparagus with Lemon-Garlic Butter Sauce

Breakfast (223 calories)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup blueberries

1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Lunch (339 calories)

2 servings Tuna Salad Spread

2 cups spinach

1 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette

P.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Dinner (509 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,197 calories, 83 g protein, 100 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 57 g fat, 22 mg niacin, 7 mcg vitamin B12, 579 mcg folate, 1,027 mg sodium.

Day 9

barbecue chicken stuffee baked potatoes

Breakfast (223 calories)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup blueberries

1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Lunch (413 calories)

P.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Dinner (462 calories)

1 serving Barbecue Chicken Stuffed Baked Potatoes

1 cup steamed spinach

Meal-Prep Tip: Prepare 3 servings of Peanut Butter Protein Overnight Oats to have for breakfast on Days 10, 12 and 13.

Daily Totals: 1,223 calories, 92 g protein, 149 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 35 g fat, 31 mg niacin, 2 mcg vitamin B12, 459 mcg folate, 1,405 mg sodium.

Day 10

Cheesy Spinach-&-Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Breakfast (368 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter Protein Overnight Oats

A.M. Snack (21 calories)

3/4 cup sliced red bell pepper

Lunch (413 calories)

P.M. Snack (30 calories)

1 plum

Dinner (387 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,219 calories, 56 g protein, 153 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 49 g fat, 18 mg niacin, 2 mcg vitamin B12, 477 mcg folate, 1,450 mg sodium.

Day 11

Taco-Stuffed Zucchini

Breakfast (223 calories)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup blueberries

1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (413 calories)

P.M. Snack (77 calories)

2 celery stalks

2 tsp. peanut butter

Dinner (434 calories)

1 serving Taco-Stuffed Zucchini

1/4 cup pico de gallo

2 Tbsp. sour cream

Daily Totals: 1,210 calories, 83 g protein, 107 g carbohydrates, 28 g fiber, 56 g fat, 22 mg niacin, 4 mcg vitamin B12, 304 mcg folate, 1,726 mg sodium.

Day 12

Chicken Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan

Breakfast (368 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter Protein Overnight Oats

A.M. Snack (30 calories)

1 plum

Lunch (413 calories)

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (334 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,208 calories, 73 g protein, 156 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 37 g fat, 29 mg niacin, 2 mcg vitamin B12, 331 mcg folate, 1,307 mg sodium.

Day 13

grilled pork tenderloin with peach salsa

Breakfast (368 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter Protein Overnight Oats

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (323 calories)

1 serving Cucumber Turkey Sub Sandwich

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (383 calories)

1 serving Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Peach Salsa

2 cups mixed greens

1 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,199 calories, 71 g protein, 123 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 53 g fat, 31 mg niacin, 3 mcg vitamin B12, 329 mcg folate, 1,283 mg sodium.

Day 14

Salmon Tacos with Pineapple Salsa

Breakfast (336 calories)

1 serving Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

1 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 cup raspberries

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (72 calories)

1 cup broccoli florets

2 Tbsp. hummus

Lunch (323 calories)

1 serving Cucumber Turkey Sub Sandwich

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (422 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,214 calories, 71 g protein, 136 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 49 g fat, 32 mg niacin, 6 mcg vitamin B12, 345 mcg folate, 1,326 mg sodium.

You made it!

Great job following this gluten-free meal plan. Whether you made every single recipe in this diet plan or not, we hope you found it inspiring, exciting and informational. Keep up the good work and don't miss our other healthy meal plans.

