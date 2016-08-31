7-Day Meal Plan: Our Best Fall Dinners

These delicious, comforting dinners make transitioning into fall as easy as can be.

As the weather begins to cool down, it's the perfect time to fire up the oven, take out your trusty slow cooker and get the soup pot ready to go. In this week's meal plan, we've picked out some of our favorite fall dinners, like Ginger Roasted Salmon & Broccoli, Slow-Cooker Curried Butternut Squash Soup and Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin. These delicious, comforting dinners make transitioning into fall as easy as can be.

No-Noodle Eggplant Lasagna

No-Noodle Eggplant Lasagna: Comfort food doesn't have to mean calorie-laden. This no-noodle eggplant lasagna provides the comforting flavors of fall without sacrificing nutrition. Round out the meal (and up your veggies even further) by pairing this dish with our Basic Green Salad with Vinaigrette.

Roasted Autumn Vegetables & Chicken Sausage: Butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, garlic and sausage all roast on one sheet pan in this super-easy dinner. We're partial to the flavor of chicken-apple sausage, but you can pick whatever variety of chicken sausage you prefer. Serve with crusty bread and a dollop of whole-grain mustard.

Slow-Cooker Curried Butternut Squash Soup

Slow-Cooker Curried Butternut Squash Soup: Warm curry flavors balance the subtle sweetness of the butternut squash to make a comforting and cozy dish for cooler nights. Pair with Mixed Greens with Lentils & Sliced Apple to make this soup into a filling meal.

Day 4: Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Spaghetti Squash: Enjoy the classic flavors of Buffalo chicken wings in a healthier way. Spooned into spaghetti squash boats and topped with blue cheese, this lighter version is just as tasty as the real deal-but it will actually make you crave your veggies.

ginger roasted salmon & broccoli

Ginger Roasted Salmon & Broccoli: This flavorful, healthy salmon dish is on the table in under 30 minutes, making it a perfect meal for busy evenings. Serve this simple sheet-pan combo over Easy Brown Rice.

Chicken, Arugula & Butternut Squash Salad with Brussels Sprouts: Hot roasted vegetables lightly wilt the arugula in this healthy dinner salad recipe. Keep prep time minimal by using leftover chicken, precut butternut squash and trimmed Brussels sprouts.

Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin with Honey-Almond Green Beans: Classic pork tenderloin gets a sweet and savory twist when coated in cherry preserves, wrapped in a layer of bacon and roasted until crispy. Served with a flavorful side of green beans, this mouthwatering meal will quickly become a favorite fall dinner staple.