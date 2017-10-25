7-Day Meal Plan: Easy 5-Ingredient Dinners

Making a delicious dinner doesn't need to be an elaborate event requiring tons of different ingredients. With the right recipe, you can easily get a crave-worthy meal on the table without all the fuss.

Making a delicious dinner doesn't need to be an elaborate event requiring 20 different ingredients. With the right recipe, you can easily get a crave-worthy meal on the table without all the fuss. The simple dinners in this week's meal plan use just 5 ingredients-not including staples like water, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper-to make for an easy week and a short shopping list.

Day 1: Chicken-Enchilada-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Chicken Enchilada-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Chicken Enchilada–Stuffed Spaghetti Squash: This healthy 5-ingredient spaghetti squash recipe is a satisfying low-carb alternative to taco night. Use leftover cooked chicken for an even faster dinner. To keep the nutrition in check, look for an enchilada sauce with less than 300 mg of sodium per serving, such as Hatch brand.

Day 2: Italian-Zucchini Topped Baked Potato

Italian Zucchini-Topped Baked Potato

Italian-Zucchini Topped Baked Potato: Quick-sautéed zucchini with herbs and a little cheese adds punch to a simple baked potato to make for an easy and delicious dinner.

Day 3: Chili-Rubbed Tilapia with Asparagus & Lemon

Chili-Rubbed Tilapia with Asparagus & Lemon

Chili-Rubbed Tilapia with Asparagus & Lemon: Tilapia, a relatively plentiful fish, has the unfortunate reputation of being dull. All it needs is a zesty spice rub to take it to the next level. Served with steamed asparagus and finished with fresh lemon juice, you'll have a easy and delicious dinner ready in a short 20 minutes. You could also use the rub on chicken breasts or toss it with lightly oiled shrimp before cooking.

Day 4: Creamy Chicken & Mushrooms

Creamy Chicken & Mushrooms

Creamy Chicken & Mushrooms: This healthy creamy chicken recipe is delicious with any combination of mushrooms. Serve this dish over whole-wheat egg noodles to round out the meal.

Day 5: Seared Salmon with Green Peppercorn Sauce

Seared Salmon with Green Peppercorn Sauce

Seared Salmon with Green Peppercorn Sauce: A simple sauce of green peppercorns, lemon juice and butter tops this seared salmon recipe. Serve with a smashed red potatoes and Basic Sautéed Kale.

Day 6: Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

Roasted Gnocchi & Brussel Sproutes with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette: In this quick on-pan vegetarian dinner recipe, you can skip boiling the gnocchi-they'll cook through while roasting on the sheet pan with the rest of the ingredients.

Day 7: Roast Chicken & Sweet Potatoes

Roast Chicken & Sweet Potatoes