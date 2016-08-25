7-Day Meal Plan: Filling Low-Calorie Dinners

You don't need to starve yourself with small portions to eat low calorie. When you fill your plate with the right foods, you'll feel super satisfied while still keeping your calories in check. The delicious low-calorie dinners in this week's meal plan come in around 400 calories and incorporate lean protein, like shrimp, chicken and beans, healthy portions of satisfying whole grains, and are overflowing with fiber-rich vegetables. Forget about late night snacking-these filling dinners will keep you satisfied all evening long.

How to Make Vegetarian Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili

Ham & Chard Stuffed Shells: In this healthy stuffed shells recipe, tons of dark leafy chard replaces some of the cheese. Any hearty green, like kale or collards, will work well in this recipe. Serve with a large green salad with vinaigrette for a delicious, filling dinner.

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili: Make a double batch of this quick vegetarian chili, full of black beans and sweet potatoes, and eat it for lunch the next day or freeze the extras for another night. We love the smoky heat from the ground chipotle, but omit it if you prefer a mild chili. With 16 grams of fiber per serving, this dish will leave you feeling full and satisfied.

Creamy Garlic Pasta with Shrimp & Vegetables for Two

Creamy Garlic Pasta with Shrimp & Vegetables: Toss a garlicky, Middle Eastern-inspired yogurt sauce with pasta, shrimp, asparagus, peas and red bell pepper for a fresh, satisfying summer meal. Using yogurt instead of cream keeps this dish low calorie. Serve along with a salad of sliced cucumber and tomato tossed with lemon juice and olive oil.

Five-Spice Turkey & Lettuce Wraps: Based on a popular Chinese dish, these fun wraps make for a tasty dinner or an appealing appetizer for entertaining. The lean turkey used in the recipe keeps the dish low-calorie while the protein helps to fill you up. The Mango & Kiwi with Fresh Lime Zest recipe comes together quickly for a delicious dessert with just the right amount of sweetness.

Day 5: Southwestern Salmon Cobb Salad

Southwestern Salmon Cobb Salad: Here's a healthy twist on a classic Cobb salad recipe: we skip the bacon, getting smoky flavor from chipotle peppers instead, add salmon for a power-protein kick, and load on the veggies. This healthy salad is as satisfying as it is delicious.

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich with Coleslaw: This eastern North Carolina-style chicken barbecue recipe is vinegar-based, a far cry from the sweet tomato-heavy sauces from the western part of the state. Crunchy coleslaw is the perfect accompaniment to round out the dish. For dessert, enjoy the fresh taste of the Strawberry Fruit Salad.