1-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan

Quick, clean and satisfying, this wholesome clean-eating meal plan sets you up for a healthy and successful day.

Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD November 12, 2018
Eating clean doesn't have to be complicated or cumbersome. This 1-day meal plan is a perfect example of just how deliciously simple clean eating can be.

These daily eats are free of additives and foods with long ingredient lists and full of real foods like fresh vegetables, dairy and whole grains. Quick, clean and satisfying, this wholesome meal plan sets you up for a healthy and successful day.

Meal Prep Tips for this Week

  • Make the Spiced Chickpea "Nuts" and put the grapes in the freezer a day ahead of time.

Breakfast

318 Calories

• 1 serving Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie (1 3/4 cup)

A.M. Snack

240 Calories

• 1 serving Spiced Chickpea "Nuts" (1/4 cup)

• 2-inch cube sharp Cheddar cheese (1 oz.)

Lunch

375 Calories

• 1 serving Mediterranean Tuna-Spinach Salad

P.M. Snack

295 Calories

  • 1 medium apple
  • 26 unsalted roasted almonds (1 oz.)

Dinner

473 Calories

• 1 serving Roast Chicken with Parmesan-Herb Sauce

Evening Snack

104 Calories

• 1 cup frozen grapes

Not sure if this is the plan for you? We offer a variety of meal plans for different health conditions, needs and diets. Find the meal plan that works best for you.

