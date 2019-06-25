14-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

This easy clean-eating meal plan features healthy whole foods and limits processed items to help you get back on track with healthy habits.

If you feel like your healthy habits have gotten off track, this simple take on a clean-eating meal plan can help you get back to the eating habits that help you feel your best. With 14 days of wholesome meals and snacks, this clean-eating meal plan is a great way to up your intake of good-for-you foods (like whole grains, lean protein, healthy fats and plenty of fruits and veggies), while limiting the stuff that can make you feel not-so-great in large amounts (think refined carbs, alcohol, added sugars and hydrogenated fats). Here at EatingWell, we approach clean-eating sensibly. While all foods can be part of a healthy diet, sometimes you just need to hit reset and focus on eating more of the healthy foods you may be skimping on. This 2,000-calorie clean-eating meal plan will help you do just that.

Over the course of this 14-day diet plan, you'll get your fill of healthy whole foods-some that you'll prep from scratch and others that you can buy from the store (see our Clean-Eating Shopping Tips for finding the "cleanest" versions of packaged foods). The meals and snacks in this plan will have you feeling energized, satisfied and good about what's on your plate. Looking for a different calorie level? See this clean-eating meal plan at 1,200 and 1,500 calories. If 14 days feel like too much, start with our 3-Day Clean Eating Kick-Start Meal Plan and go from there. Once you conquer this 14-day plan, try our Clean-Eating Challenge for 30 days, where you can plan to eat tons of delicious clean-eating foods, like what you'll find in this meal plan.

Week 1

How to Meal Prep You Week of Meals:

A little prep at the beginning of the week goes a long way to make your week ahead easy.

1. Make a double batch of the Lemon-Tahini Dressing. You'll use it throughout the week for lunch and dinner.

2. Cook a double batch of the Easy Brown Rice to use throughout the week. Because Day 1's dinner (Kale Salad with Beets & Wild Rice) calls for wild rice you can choose to either prep a bigger batch of wild rice or swap in brown rice in the recipe so you're not having to make two different rices.

Day 1

Prewashed Greens

Breakfast (393 calories)

• 1 serving Muesli with Raspberries

• 1 medium banana

Clean-Eating Shopping Tip: When buying muesli, look for a brand that doesn't have added sugars, which take away from the healthy goodness of this whole-grain breakfast.

A.M. Snack (216 calories)

1 medium orange

20 almonds

Lunch (550 calories)

4 cupsWhite Bean & Veggie Salad

1/4 cup hummus

8 seeded crackers

P.M. Snack (305 calories)

1 medium apple, sliced

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (420 calories)

• 4 cups (1 1/2 servings) Kale Salad with Beets & Wild Rice

• 1 serving Balsamic-Dijon Chicken

Meal-Prep Tip: Save 1 serving Balsamic-Dijon Chicken (1/2 breast) for lunch of Day 2.

Evening Snack (101 calories)

• 1 medium pear, sliced and sprinkled with cinnamon

Daily Totals: 1,985 calories, 82 g protein, 240 g carbohydrates, 59 g fiber, 86 g fat, 1,856 mg sodium.

Day 2

Squash & Red Lentil Curry

Breakfast (542 calories)

• 2 servings Avocado-Egg Toast

Clean-Eating Shopping Tip: Use sprouted-grain bread as your bread for these next two weeks as it's made without added sugars, unlike many store-bought breads. Also, if you plan to top your egg toast with hot sauce, look for a brand that's made without added sugars.

A.M. Snack (294 calories)

1 medium pear

25 almonds

Lunch (414 calories)

• 2 cups mixed greens

• 1/2 cup chopped cucumber

• 2 Tbsp. sunflower seeds

Combine greens, cucumber and chicken and top with dressing and sunflower seeds.

• 1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (201 calories)

1 medium banana

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (552 calories)

• 1 serving cup Squash & Red Lentil Curry

• 1 cup Easy Brown Rice

Meal-Prep Tip: Save a 1 cup serving of rice to have for dinner on Day 3.

Daily Totals: 2,003 calories, 88 g protein, 225 g carbohydrates, 47 g fiber, 90 g fat, 2,256 mg sodium.

Day 3

5628534.jpg

Breakfast (393 calories)

• 1 serving Muesli with Raspberries

• 1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (294 calories)

1 medium pear

25 almonds

Lunch (537 calories)

1 serving cupsSquash & Red Lentil Curry

1/4 cup hummus

10 seeded crackers

P.M. Snack (305 calories)

1 medium apple, sliced

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (495 calories)

• 1 serving Asian Tilapia with Stir-Fried Green Beans

• 1 1/2 cup Easy Brown Rice

Daily Totals: 2,024 calories, 82 g protein, 285 g carbohydrates, 57 g fiber, 72 g fat, 1,932 mg sodium.

Day 4

5147298.jpg

Breakfast (562 calories)

• 3/4 cup rolled oats, cooked in 1 1/2 cups milk

• 1 medium banana, chopped

• 2 Tbsp. slivered almonds

Cook oats and top with banana, almonds and a pinch of cinnamon.

A.M. Snack (315 calories)

15 seeded crackers

1/4 cup hummus

2 medium carrots, cut into sticks

Lunch (420 calories)

• 1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

• 1 medium apple

Clean-Eating Shopping Tip: Double-check the ingredient list on hummus to make sure you're choosing one without added sugars or excess sodium. You can also try making your own. EatingWell's Garlic Hummus is both easy and delicious.

P.M. Snack (105 calories)

• 1 cup non fat plain Greek yogurt

• 1 medium plum, chopped

Top yogurt with plum.

Dinner (432 calories)

• 1 1/2 cups mixed greens dressed with 2 Tbsp. Lemon-Tahini Dressing

Evening Snack (101 calories)

• 1 medium pear, sliced and sprinkled with cinnamon

Daily Totals: 1,994 calories, 102 g protein, 271 g carbohydrates, 52 g fiber, 65 g fat, 2,245 mg sodium.

Day 5

Pork Chops with Garlicky Broccoli

Breakfast (420 calories)

• 1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

• 1 cup non fat plain Greek yogurt

• 1 medium plum, chopped

Top yogurt with plum.

Clean-Eating Shopping Tip: When choosing a store-bought peanut butter, avoid brands with added sugars and trans fats. Read more about choosing a healthy peanut butter.

A.M. Snack (210 calories)

1 medium apple

15 almonds

Lunch (555 calories)

• 4 cups White Bean & Veggie Salad

• 1 slice sprouted-grain bread topped with 1 oz. Cheddar cheese and toasted

P.M. Snack (265 calories)

15 seeded crackers

1/4 cup hummus

Dinner (543 calories)

• 1 serving Pork Chops with Garlicky Broccoli

Daily Totals: 1,993 calories, 94 g protein, 187 g carbohydrates, 43 g fiber, 104 g fat, 1,942 mg sodium.

Day 6

5434467.jpg

Breakfast (521 calories)

• 3/4 cup rolled oats, cooked in 1 1/2 cups milk

• 1 cup raspberries

• 2 Tbsp. slivered almonds

Cook oats and top with raspberries, almonds and a pinch of cinnamon.

A.M. Snack (101 calories)

• 1 medium pear

Lunch (433 calories)

• 1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

• 10 seeded crackers

P.M. Snack (305 calories)

1 medium apple, sliced

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (523 calories)

• 1 serving Cauliflower Rice-Stuffed Peppers

• 2 cups mixed greens dressed with 2 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette

Evening Snack (110 calories)

• 1 cup Pineapple Nice Cream

Daily Totals: 1,993 calories, 80 g protein, 240 g carbohydrates, 51 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,530 mg sodium.

Day 7

Spicy Weight-Loss Cabbage Soup

Breakfast (338 calories)

• 2 cups Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

• 1 plum

A.M. Snack (315 calories)

1 medium banana

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Lunch (502 calories)

2 1/4 cupTomato, Cucumber & White-Bean Salad with Basil Vinaigrette

1 slice sprouted-grain bread topped with 1 oz. Cheddar cheese and toasted

1 medium orange

Meal-Prep Tip: Save a serving of the Tomato, Cucumber & White-Bean Salad with Basil Vinaigrette to have for lunch on Day 10. Store the dressing separately.

P.M. Snack (315 calories)

15 seeded crackers

1/4 cup hummus

2 medium carrots, cut into sticks

Dinner (545 calories)

• 2 cups Mexican Cabbage Soup

• 2 cups No-Cook Black Bean Salad

Meal-Prep Tip: Save a 2-cup serving of the No-Cook Black Bean Salad to have for lunch on Day 9. Store the dressing separately and wait to add until ready to eat. Pack up two 2-cup servings of the Mexican Cabbage Soup to have for lunch on Days 9 & 12.

Daily Totals: 2,015 calories, 61 g protein, 255 g carbohydrates, 67 g fiber, 92 g fat, 2,259 mg sodium.

Week 2

How to Meal Prep You Week of Meals:

A little prep at the beginning of the week goes a long way to make your week ahead easy.

1. Make a batch of the Meal-Prep Sheet-Pan Chicken Thighs and Basic Quinoa when preparing the Greek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken recipe for dinner on Day 8. This way, you'll have leftover chicken and quinoa to use during the week.

2. Cook a batch of the No-Sugar-Added Oatmeal Cookies to have throughout the week.

Day 8

Greek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken

Breakfast (439 calories)

• 1 serving Scrambled Eggs with Vegetables

• 1 medium pear

A.M. Snack (315 calories)

1 medium banana

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Lunch (433 calories)

• 1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

• 10 seeded crackers

P.M. Snack (150 calories)

Dinner (566 calories)

1 servingGreek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken

2 Tbsp. crumbled feta cheese

2 Tbsp. sunflower seeds

1 slice sprouted-grain bread, toasted and drizzled with 1 tsp. olive oil

Evening Snack (102 calories)

• 1 serving Broiled Mango

Daily Totals: 2,005 calories, 76 g protein, 216 g carbohydrates, 42 g fiber, 98 g fat, 2,141 mg sodium.

Day 9

4694709.jpg

Breakfast (472 calories)

• 2 cups Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

• 1 slice sprouted-grain bread, toasted and topped with 2 tsp, olive oil and a pinch each of salt & pepper.

A.M. Snack (217 calories)

1 medium pear

15 almonds

Lunch (545 calories)

• 2 cups Mexican Cabbage Soup

• 2 cup No-Cook Black Bean Salad

P.M. Snack (92 calories)

Dinner (519 calories)

• 1 cup riced cauliflower, heated

• 1 serving Soy-Lime Roasted Tofu

• 2 cups Colorful Roasted Sheet-Pan Veggies

• 2 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette

Top riced cauliflower with tofu, veggies and drizzle with the vinaigrette.

Evening Snack (150 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,994 calories, 62 g protein, 236 g carbohydrates, 63 g fiber, 102 g fat, 1,996 mg sodium.

Day 10

chicken apple kale wraps

Breakfast (391 calories)

• 1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

• 1 medium pear

A.M. Snack (271 calories)

1 hard-boiled egg seasoned with a pinch each salt & pepper

25 almonds

Lunch (434 calories)

• 1 serving Chicken & Apple Kale Wraps

• 1 cup raspberries

P.M. Snack (261 calories)

10 seeded crackers

1/4 cup hummus

2 medium carrots, cut into sticks

Dinner (628 calories)

• 1 serving Panko-Crusted Pork Chops with Asian Slaw

• 1 cup Easy Brown Rice

Daily Totals: 1,985 calories, 96 g protein, 236 g carbohydrates, 48 g fiber, 79 g fat, 1,811 mg sodium.

Day 11

Salmon & Asparagus with Lemon-Garlic Butter Sauce

Breakfast (332 calories)

• 1 serving Avocado-Egg Toast

• 1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (265 calories)

15 seeded crackers

1/4 cup hummus

Lunch (508 calories)

• 1 serving Greek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken

• 2 Tbsp. crumbled feta cheese

• 2 Tbsp. sunflower seeds

Top salad with feta and sunflower seeds.

• 1 cup raspberries

P.M. Snack (286 calories)

1 medium apple

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (478 calories)

• 1 cup Basic Quinoa

Evening Snack (150 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Cook a hard-boiled egg tonight so it's ready for your P.M. Snack on Day 12.

Daily Totals: 2,020 calories, 94 g protein, 208 g carbohydrates, 45 g fiber, 98 g fat, 2,056 mg sodium.

Day 12

4456404.jpg

Breakfast (420 calories)

• 1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

• 1 cup non fat plain Greek yogurt

• 1 medium plum, chopped

Top yogurt with plum.

A.M. Snack (294 calories)

1 medium pear

25 almonds

Lunch (526 calories)

• 2 cups Mexican Cabbage Soup

• 2 cups mixed greens

• 2 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette

• 2 Tbsp. sunflower seeds

Toss greens in vinaigrette. Top with sunflower seeds.

• 1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (192 calories)

1 hard-boiled egg, seasoned with a pinch each of salt and pepper

1 oz. Cheddar cheese

Dinner (572 calories)

• 1 serving Spaghetti Squash & Meatballs

• 1 slice sprouted-grain bread, toasted and drizzled with 2 tsp. olive oil.

Daily Totals: 2,005 calories, 96 g protein, 201 g carbohydrates, 47 g fiber, 97 g fat, 2,001 mg sodium.

Day 13

Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto Shrimp

Breakfast (437 calories)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1 cup blueberries

1/2 cup muesli

A.M. Snack (315 calories)

1 medium banana

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Lunch (426 calories)

• 1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

• 1 medium pear

P.M. Snack (244 calories)

• 1 medium apple

Dinner (596 calories)

• 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp

• 2 cups mixed greens topped with 2 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 2,019 calories, 85 g protein, 236 g carbohydrates, 51 g fiber, 95 g fat, 1,470 mg sodium.

Day 14

3758878.jpg

Breakfast (376 calories)

• 1 serving Avocado-Egg Toast

• 1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (294 calories)

1 medium pear

25 almonds

Lunch (441 calories)

• 1 slice sprouted-grain bread topped with 1 oz. Cheddar cheese and toasted

P.M. Snack (261 calories)

10 seeded crackers

1/4 cup hummus

2 medium carrots, cut into sticks

Dinner (628 calories)

• 1 serving Fish with Coconut-Shallot Sauce

• 1 cup Basic Quinoa

• 2 cups mixed greens topped with 1 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 2,000 calories, 84 g protein, 201 g carbohydrates, 45 g fiber, 103 g fat, 1,759 mg sodium.

You made it!

Great job following this clean-eating meal plan at 2,000 calories. Whether you made every single recipe in this diet plan or not, we hope you found it inspiring, exciting and informational. Keep up the good work and don't miss our other healthy meal plans.

