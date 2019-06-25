14-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories
This easy clean-eating meal plan features healthy whole foods and limits processed items to help you get back on track with healthy habits.
If you feel like your healthy habits have gotten off track, this simple take on a clean-eating meal plan can help you get back to the eating habits that help you feel your best. With 14 days of wholesome meals and snacks, this clean-eating meal plan is a great way to up your intake of good-for-you foods (like whole grains, lean protein, healthy fats and plenty of fruits and veggies), while limiting the stuff that can make you feel not-so-great in large amounts (think refined carbs, alcohol, added sugars and hydrogenated fats). Here at EatingWell, we approach clean-eating sensibly. While all foods can be part of a healthy diet, sometimes you just need to hit reset and focus on eating more of the healthy foods you may be skimping on. This 2,000-calorie clean-eating meal plan will help you do just that.
Over the course of this 14-day diet plan, you'll get your fill of healthy whole foods-some that you'll prep from scratch and others that you can buy from the store (see our Clean-Eating Shopping Tips for finding the "cleanest" versions of packaged foods). The meals and snacks in this plan will have you feeling energized, satisfied and good about what's on your plate. Looking for a different calorie level? See this clean-eating meal plan at 1,200 and 1,500 calories. If 14 days feel like too much, start with our 3-Day Clean Eating Kick-Start Meal Plan and go from there. Once you conquer this 14-day plan, try our Clean-Eating Challenge for 30 days, where you can plan to eat tons of delicious clean-eating foods, like what you'll find in this meal plan.
Week 1
How to Meal Prep You Week of Meals:
A little prep at the beginning of the week goes a long way to make your week ahead easy.
1. Make a double batch of the Lemon-Tahini Dressing. You'll use it throughout the week for lunch and dinner.
2. Cook a double batch of the Easy Brown Rice to use throughout the week. Because Day 1's dinner (Kale Salad with Beets & Wild Rice) calls for wild rice you can choose to either prep a bigger batch of wild rice or swap in brown rice in the recipe so you're not having to make two different rices.
Day 1
Breakfast (393 calories)
• 1 serving Muesli with Raspberries
• 1 medium banana
Clean-Eating Shopping Tip: When buying muesli, look for a brand that doesn't have added sugars, which take away from the healthy goodness of this whole-grain breakfast.
A.M. Snack (216 calories)
- 1 medium orange
- 20 almonds
Lunch (550 calories)
- 4 cupsWhite Bean & Veggie Salad
- 1/4 cup hummus
- 8 seeded crackers
P.M. Snack (305 calories)
- 1 medium apple, sliced
- 2 Tbsp. peanut butter
Dinner (420 calories)
• 4 cups (1 1/2 servings) Kale Salad with Beets & Wild Rice
• 1 serving Balsamic-Dijon Chicken
Meal-Prep Tip: Save 1 serving Balsamic-Dijon Chicken (1/2 breast) for lunch of Day 2.
Evening Snack (101 calories)
• 1 medium pear, sliced and sprinkled with cinnamon
Daily Totals: 1,985 calories, 82 g protein, 240 g carbohydrates, 59 g fiber, 86 g fat, 1,856 mg sodium.
Day 2
Breakfast (542 calories)
• 2 servings Avocado-Egg Toast
Clean-Eating Shopping Tip: Use sprouted-grain bread as your bread for these next two weeks as it's made without added sugars, unlike many store-bought breads. Also, if you plan to top your egg toast with hot sauce, look for a brand that's made without added sugars.
A.M. Snack (294 calories)
- 1 medium pear
- 25 almonds
Lunch (414 calories)
• 2 cups mixed greens
• 1/2 cup chopped cucumber
• 1/2 Balsamic-Dijon Chicken breast, chopped
• 2 Tbsp. Lemon-Tahini Dressing
• 2 Tbsp. sunflower seeds
Combine greens, cucumber and chicken and top with dressing and sunflower seeds.
• 1 medium orange
P.M. Snack (201 calories)
- 1 medium banana
- 1 Tbsp. peanut butter
Dinner (552 calories)
• 1 serving cup Squash & Red Lentil Curry
• 1 cup Easy Brown Rice
Meal-Prep Tip: Save a 1 cup serving of rice to have for dinner on Day 3.
Daily Totals: 2,003 calories, 88 g protein, 225 g carbohydrates, 47 g fiber, 90 g fat, 2,256 mg sodium.
Day 3
Breakfast (393 calories)
• 1 serving Muesli with Raspberries
• 1 medium banana
A.M. Snack (294 calories)
- 1 medium pear
- 25 almonds
Lunch (537 calories)
- 1 serving cupsSquash & Red Lentil Curry
- 1/4 cup hummus
- 10 seeded crackers
P.M. Snack (305 calories)
- 1 medium apple, sliced
- 2 Tbsp. peanut butter
Dinner (495 calories)
• 1 serving Asian Tilapia with Stir-Fried Green Beans
• 1 1/2 cup Easy Brown Rice
Daily Totals: 2,024 calories, 82 g protein, 285 g carbohydrates, 57 g fiber, 72 g fat, 1,932 mg sodium.
Day 4
Breakfast (562 calories)
• 3/4 cup rolled oats, cooked in 1 1/2 cups milk
• 1 medium banana, chopped
• 2 Tbsp. slivered almonds
Cook oats and top with banana, almonds and a pinch of cinnamon.
A.M. Snack (315 calories)
- 15 seeded crackers
- 1/4 cup hummus
- 2 medium carrots, cut into sticks
Lunch (420 calories)
• 1 medium apple
Clean-Eating Shopping Tip: Double-check the ingredient list on hummus to make sure you're choosing one without added sugars or excess sodium. You can also try making your own. EatingWell's Garlic Hummus is both easy and delicious.
P.M. Snack (105 calories)
• 1 cup non fat plain Greek yogurt
• 1 medium plum, chopped
Top yogurt with plum.
Dinner (432 calories)
• 1 serving Sheet-Pan Chicken & Brussels Sprouts
• 1 1/2 cups mixed greens dressed with 2 Tbsp. Lemon-Tahini Dressing
Evening Snack (101 calories)
• 1 medium pear, sliced and sprinkled with cinnamon
Daily Totals: 1,994 calories, 102 g protein, 271 g carbohydrates, 52 g fiber, 65 g fat, 2,245 mg sodium.
Day 5
Breakfast (420 calories)
• 1 cup non fat plain Greek yogurt
• 1 medium plum, chopped
Top yogurt with plum.
Clean-Eating Shopping Tip: When choosing a store-bought peanut butter, avoid brands with added sugars and trans fats. Read more about choosing a healthy peanut butter.
A.M. Snack (210 calories)
- 1 medium apple
- 15 almonds
Lunch (555 calories)
• 4 cups White Bean & Veggie Salad
• 1 slice sprouted-grain bread topped with 1 oz. Cheddar cheese and toasted
P.M. Snack (265 calories)
- 15 seeded crackers
- 1/4 cup hummus
Dinner (543 calories)
• 1 serving Pork Chops with Garlicky Broccoli
Daily Totals: 1,993 calories, 94 g protein, 187 g carbohydrates, 43 g fiber, 104 g fat, 1,942 mg sodium.
Day 6
Breakfast (521 calories)
• 3/4 cup rolled oats, cooked in 1 1/2 cups milk
• 1 cup raspberries
• 2 Tbsp. slivered almonds
Cook oats and top with raspberries, almonds and a pinch of cinnamon.
A.M. Snack (101 calories)
• 1 medium pear
Lunch (433 calories)
• 10 seeded crackers
P.M. Snack (305 calories)
- 1 medium apple, sliced
- 2 Tbsp. peanut butter
Dinner (523 calories)
• 1 serving Cauliflower Rice-Stuffed Peppers
• 2 cups mixed greens dressed with 2 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette
Evening Snack (110 calories)
• 1 cup Pineapple Nice Cream
Daily Totals: 1,993 calories, 80 g protein, 240 g carbohydrates, 51 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,530 mg sodium.
Day 7
Breakfast (338 calories)
• 2 cups Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie
• 1 plum
A.M. Snack (315 calories)
- 1 medium banana
- 2 Tbsp. peanut butter
Lunch (502 calories)
- 2 1/4 cupTomato, Cucumber & White-Bean Salad with Basil Vinaigrette
- 1 slice sprouted-grain bread topped with 1 oz. Cheddar cheese and toasted
- 1 medium orange
Meal-Prep Tip: Save a serving of the Tomato, Cucumber & White-Bean Salad with Basil Vinaigrette to have for lunch on Day 10. Store the dressing separately.
P.M. Snack (315 calories)
- 15 seeded crackers
- 1/4 cup hummus
- 2 medium carrots, cut into sticks
Dinner (545 calories)
• 2 cups No-Cook Black Bean Salad
Meal-Prep Tip: Save a 2-cup serving of the No-Cook Black Bean Salad to have for lunch on Day 9. Store the dressing separately and wait to add until ready to eat. Pack up two 2-cup servings of the Mexican Cabbage Soup to have for lunch on Days 9 & 12.
Daily Totals: 2,015 calories, 61 g protein, 255 g carbohydrates, 67 g fiber, 92 g fat, 2,259 mg sodium.
Week 2
How to Meal Prep You Week of Meals:
A little prep at the beginning of the week goes a long way to make your week ahead easy.
1. Make a batch of the Meal-Prep Sheet-Pan Chicken Thighs and Basic Quinoa when preparing the Greek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken recipe for dinner on Day 8. This way, you'll have leftover chicken and quinoa to use during the week.
2. Cook a batch of the No-Sugar-Added Oatmeal Cookies to have throughout the week.
Day 8
Breakfast (439 calories)
• 1 serving Scrambled Eggs with Vegetables
• 1 medium pear
A.M. Snack (315 calories)
- 1 medium banana
- 2 Tbsp. peanut butter
Lunch (433 calories)
• 10 seeded crackers
P.M. Snack (150 calories)
Dinner (566 calories)
- 1 servingGreek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken
- 2 Tbsp. crumbled feta cheese
- 2 Tbsp. sunflower seeds
- 1 slice sprouted-grain bread, toasted and drizzled with 1 tsp. olive oil
Evening Snack (102 calories)
• 1 serving Broiled Mango
Daily Totals: 2,005 calories, 76 g protein, 216 g carbohydrates, 42 g fiber, 98 g fat, 2,141 mg sodium.
Day 9
Breakfast (472 calories)
• 2 cups Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie
• 1 slice sprouted-grain bread, toasted and topped with 2 tsp, olive oil and a pinch each of salt & pepper.
A.M. Snack (217 calories)
- 1 medium pear
- 15 almonds
Lunch (545 calories)
• 2 cup No-Cook Black Bean Salad
P.M. Snack (92 calories)
• 3/4 cup Kiwi & Mango with Fresh Lime Zest
Dinner (519 calories)
• 1 cup riced cauliflower, heated
• 1 serving Soy-Lime Roasted Tofu
• 2 cups Colorful Roasted Sheet-Pan Veggies
• 2 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette
Top riced cauliflower with tofu, veggies and drizzle with the vinaigrette.
Evening Snack (150 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,994 calories, 62 g protein, 236 g carbohydrates, 63 g fiber, 102 g fat, 1,996 mg sodium.
Day 10
Breakfast (391 calories)
• 1 medium pear
A.M. Snack (271 calories)
- 1 hard-boiled egg seasoned with a pinch each salt & pepper
- 25 almonds
Lunch (434 calories)
• 1 serving Chicken & Apple Kale Wraps
• 1 cup raspberries
P.M. Snack (261 calories)
- 10 seeded crackers
- 1/4 cup hummus
- 2 medium carrots, cut into sticks
Dinner (628 calories)
• 1 serving Panko-Crusted Pork Chops with Asian Slaw
• 1 cup Easy Brown Rice
Daily Totals: 1,985 calories, 96 g protein, 236 g carbohydrates, 48 g fiber, 79 g fat, 1,811 mg sodium.
Day 11
Breakfast (332 calories)
• 1 serving Avocado-Egg Toast
• 1 medium orange
A.M. Snack (265 calories)
- 15 seeded crackers
- 1/4 cup hummus
Lunch (508 calories)
• 1 serving Greek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken
• 2 Tbsp. crumbled feta cheese
• 2 Tbsp. sunflower seeds
Top salad with feta and sunflower seeds.
• 1 cup raspberries
P.M. Snack (286 calories)
- 1 medium apple
- 2 Tbsp. peanut butter
Dinner (478 calories)
• 1 cup Basic Quinoa
Evening Snack (150 calories)
Meal-Prep Tip: Cook a hard-boiled egg tonight so it's ready for your P.M. Snack on Day 12.
Daily Totals: 2,020 calories, 94 g protein, 208 g carbohydrates, 45 g fiber, 98 g fat, 2,056 mg sodium.
Day 12
Breakfast (420 calories)
• 1 cup non fat plain Greek yogurt
• 1 medium plum, chopped
Top yogurt with plum.
A.M. Snack (294 calories)
- 1 medium pear
- 25 almonds
Lunch (526 calories)
• 2 cups mixed greens
• 2 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette
• 2 Tbsp. sunflower seeds
Toss greens in vinaigrette. Top with sunflower seeds.
• 1 medium orange
P.M. Snack (192 calories)
- 1 hard-boiled egg, seasoned with a pinch each of salt and pepper
- 1 oz. Cheddar cheese
Dinner (572 calories)
• 1 serving Spaghetti Squash & Meatballs
• 1 slice sprouted-grain bread, toasted and drizzled with 2 tsp. olive oil.
Daily Totals: 2,005 calories, 96 g protein, 201 g carbohydrates, 47 g fiber, 97 g fat, 2,001 mg sodium.
Day 13
Breakfast (437 calories)
- 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1 cup blueberries
- 1/2 cup muesli
A.M. Snack (315 calories)
- 1 medium banana
- 2 Tbsp. peanut butter
Lunch (426 calories)
• 1 medium pear
P.M. Snack (244 calories)
• 1 medium apple
Dinner (596 calories)
• 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp
• 2 cups mixed greens topped with 2 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette
Daily Totals: 2,019 calories, 85 g protein, 236 g carbohydrates, 51 g fiber, 95 g fat, 1,470 mg sodium.
Day 14
Breakfast (376 calories)
• 1 serving Avocado-Egg Toast
• 1 medium banana
A.M. Snack (294 calories)
- 1 medium pear
- 25 almonds
Lunch (441 calories)
• 1 slice sprouted-grain bread topped with 1 oz. Cheddar cheese and toasted
P.M. Snack (261 calories)
- 10 seeded crackers
- 1/4 cup hummus
- 2 medium carrots, cut into sticks
Dinner (628 calories)
• 1 serving Fish with Coconut-Shallot Sauce
• 1 cup Basic Quinoa
• 2 cups mixed greens topped with 1 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette
Daily Totals: 2,000 calories, 84 g protein, 201 g carbohydrates, 45 g fiber, 103 g fat, 1,759 mg sodium.
You made it!
Great job following this clean-eating meal plan at 2,000 calories. Whether you made every single recipe in this diet plan or not, we hope you found it inspiring, exciting and informational. Keep up the good work and don't miss our other healthy meal plans.
