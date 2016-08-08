7-Day Vegetarian Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

This vegetarian meal plan makes it easy to get you fill of plant-based foods with a full week of breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner recipes.

Whether you already follow a vegetarian diet or are just looking to go meatless sometimes, this 7-day vegetarian meal plan makes it easy to eat meat-free and maintain a healthy weight. Eating more plant-based foods is a great way to boost your overall health, too. A vegetarian diet has been shown to reduce your risk of heart disease, type-2 diabetes and even certain types of cancer.

In this 2,000-calorie vegetarian meal plan, we make sure to include plenty of filling foods so you feel satisfied—not starved—while meeting your nutrition goals. Protein-rich beans and tofu, high-fiber whole grains, fruits and vegetables and healthy fats, like nuts, help to keep you feeling energized all day long (get our list of Best Vegetarian Protein Foods to Eat). Coupled this healthy plant-based meal plan with daily exercise and you're on track to a healthier you.

Looking for a different calorie level? See our vegetarian meal plans at 1,200 calories and 1,500 calories.

How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals:

Meal prep the Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls and store in meal-prep containers for the work week. (To buy: amazon.com, $30 for 5) Bake a batch of the Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups to have throughout the week. Store in air-tight containers to keep fresh (To buy: amazon.com, $20 for 1 large). Make 3 hard-boiled eggs to have as snacks for the week. (To buy: amazon.com, $12 for 1 medium).

Day 1

6683928.jpg

Breakfast (522 calories)

1 cup oatmeal cooked in 2 cup water

1/2 cup raspberries

1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

1 hard-boiled egg

Top oatmeal with raspberries, walnuts and a pinch of cinnamon.

A.M. Snack (286 calories)

1 medium apple

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Lunch (450 calories)

1 serving Whole-Wheat Veggie Wrap

1 banana

P.M. Snack (210 calories)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup sliced strawberries

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

Dinner (509 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,978 calories, 80 g protein, 241 g carbohydrates, 48 g fiber, 85 g fat, 1,709 mg sodium.

Day 2

3759120.jpg

Shopping Tip: When buying a premade muesli, look for one without added sugars, which take away from the healthy goodness of this whole-grain breakfast.

Breakfast (421 calories)

2 servings Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

2 clementine

A.M. Snack (216 calories)

1/2 cup raspberries

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

Lunch (455 calories)

1 serving Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls

1 apple

P.M. Snack (201 calories)

1 medium banana

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (422 calories)

Evening Snack (156 calories)

1 ounce dark chocolate

Daily Totals: 1,985 calories, 72 g protein, 258 g carbohydrates, 52 g fiber, 86 g fat, 1,771 mg sodium.

Day 3

One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta

Breakfast (271 calories)

2 serving Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

1 medium apple

A.M. Snack (158 calories)

1 hard-boiled egg seasoned with a pinch each of salt and pepper

1/4 avocado, sliced

1 slice whole-wheat toast

Spread avocado on toast.

Lunch (465 calories)

1 serving Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls

1 banana

P.M. Snack (216 calories)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup raspberries

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

Dinner (479 calories)

1 serving One-Pot Tomato Bail Pasta topped with 2 Tbsp. shredded Parmesan cheese

2" slice of whole-wheat baguette

Evening Snack (156 calories)

1 ounce dark chocolate

Daily Totals: 1,991 calories, 81 g protein, 273 g carbohydrates, 49 g fiber, 73 g fat, 2,010 mg sodium.

Day 4

stuffed potatoes with salsa

Breakfast (446 calories)

2 serving Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

1 medium apple

A.M. Snack (229 calories)

1 hard-boiled egg seasoned with a pinch each of salt and pepper

1/4 avocado, sliced

1 slice of whole-wheat bread

Lunch (465 calories)

1 serving Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls

1 medium banana

P.M. Snack (253 calories)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

2 clementines

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

Dinner (520 calories)

1 serving Stuffed Potatoes with Salsa & Beans topped with 2 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese and 1 Tbsp. sour cream

1 serving Basic Green Salad with Vinaigrette

Evening Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Daily Totals: 1,977 calories, 77 g protein, 268 g carbohydrates, 58 g fiber, 77 g fat, 1,879 mg sodium.

Day 5

meal prep veggie and quinoa bowls

Breakfast (340 calories)

1 serving Avocado-Egg Toast

2 clementine

A.M. Snack (215 calories)

1/2 cup raspberries

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

Lunch (465 calories)

1 serving Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls

1 banana

P.M. Snack (286 calories)

1 medium apple

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (543 calories)

1 serving Vegetarian Tikka Masala

3/4 cup cooked brown rice

1 serving Basic Green Salad with Vinaigrette

Evening Snack (156 calories)

1 ounce dark chocolate

Daily Totals: 2,006 calories, 84 g protein, 231 g carbohydrates, 49 g fiber, 93 g fat, 1,620 mg sodium.

Day 6

6474212.jpg

Breakfast (523 calories)

1 cup oatmeal cooked in 2 cup water

1/2 cup raspberries

1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

1 hard-boiled egg

Top oatmeal with raspberries, walnuts and a pinch of cinnamon.

A.M. Snack (223 calories)

1 cup cucumber slices

1/2 cup hummus

Lunch (450 calories)

1 serving Whole-Wheat Veggie Wrap

1 banana

P.M. Snack (286 calories)

1 medium apple

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (475 calories)

Evening Snack (32 calories)

1/2 cup raspberries

Daily Totals: 1,988 calories, 71 g protein, 237 g carbohydrates, 53 g fiber, 94 g fat, 2,056 mg sodium.

Day 7

6349104.jpg

Breakfast (382 calories)

1/2 cup oatmeal cooked in 1/2 cup skim milk and 1/2 cup water

1/2 medium apple, diced

1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

1 hard-boiled egg

A.M. Snack (286 calories)

1 medium apple

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Lunch (450 calories)

1 serving Whole-Wheat Veggie Wrap

1 banana

P.M. Snack (229 calories)

1 hard-boiled egg seasoned with a pinch each of salt and pepper

1/4 avocado, sliced

1 slice of whole-wheat bread

Dinner (474 calories)

1 serving Curried Chickpea Stew

1 4" diameter whole-wheat pita

Evening Snack (156 calories)

1 ounce dark chocolate