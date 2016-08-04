7-Day Meal Plan: What to Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking
Seven days of ridiculously delicious dinners, too easy to mess up and ready in 30 minutes or less. This stress-free meal plan, with helpful make-ahead notes and meal-prep tips, will help you get dinner on the table in no time.
Day 1: Honey-Paprika-Glazed Steak & Onions
Honey-Paprika-Glazed Steak & Onions: We love the flavor of grilled onions with the steak in this healthy 5-ingredient recipe (not including oil, salt and pepper) but if onions aren't your favorite, skewer up any veggies in your fridge-zucchini, cherry tomatoes and eggplant are all good choices. Serve this dish with Grilled Corn on the Cob.
Day 2: Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowl
Meal Prep Tips: If your grocery store has a buffet, you can often find pre-cooked quinoa to use in this recipe if you don't already have cooked quinoa on hand. Or make a big batch of quinoa on a Sunday to have for the week. The Basic Quinoa recipe is a foolproof way to make perfectly-cooked quinoa every time. If you have time earlier in the week, make the roasted pepper sauce ahead of time and store in the fridge.
Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowl: Quinoa and chickpeas pack this vegetarian grain bowl with plenty of plant-based protein. Whip up a batch of this Mediterranean meal in just 20 minutes, and pack the leftovers in containers with lids to stash in the fridge for easy, healthy grab & go lunches all week long.
Day 3: Grilled Pizza with Prosciutto, Corn & Basil
Grilled Pizza with Prosciutto, Corn & Basil: If you have time, let the dough stand at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes to make rolling it out easier in this 20-minute healthy pizza recipe. Thawed frozen corn works in place of fresh, just pat it dry before sprinkling it on the pizza.
Day 4: Green Goddess Salad with Chicken
Meal Prep Tips: If you have the time on a earlier night this week, make the salad dressing ahead of time-it will keep in the fridge for up to 3 days. Try the easy-to-follow steps for poached chicken in the "Tips" section on the recipe page, or simply pick up a pre-cooked chicken breast from the grocery store.
Green Goddess Salad with Chicken: In this cucumber, tomato, Swiss and chicken salad recipe, a healthy green goddess dressing made with avocado, buttermilk and herbs comes together quickly for a fast and delicious dinner.
Day 5: Banh Mi Hot Dog
Banh Mi Hot Dog: If you're a fan of the Vietnamese banh mi sandwich-or even if you're not-try this unique fresh topping combo the next time you're grilling to take your hot-dog game to the next level. We love the crunch of carrot and cucumber, the fresh taste of cilantro and the tangy zip from a big squeeze of lime. For a healthier hot dog, choose one that's no more than 150 calories, has 3 grams or less of saturated fat and 370 mg or less of sodium.
Day 6: Turkey & Balsamic Onion Quesadillas
Turkey & Balsamic Onion Quesadillas: Not your traditional quesadilla, these feature deli turkey and Cheddar cheese, along with onions quickly marinated in balsamic vinegar. Serve with sauteed vegetables or a tossed salad for a quick and tasty meal.
Day 7: Orange-Sesame Shrimp Salad
Orange-Sesame Shrimp Salad: In this healthy Asian-inspired shrimp salad recipe, two types of greens-romaine lettuce and red cabbage-pair beautifully with the avocado and shrimp. Ready in just 10 minutes, this dinner is impressively tasty for such little effort.