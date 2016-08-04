7-Day Meal Plan: What to Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

Seven days of ridiculously delicious dinners, too easy to mess up and ready in 30 minutes or less. This stress-free meal plan, with helpful make-ahead notes and meal-prep tips, will help you get dinner on the table in no time.

4526588.jpg

Honey-Paprika-Glazed Steak & Onions: We love the flavor of grilled onions with the steak in this healthy 5-ingredient recipe (not including oil, salt and pepper) but if onions aren't your favorite, skewer up any veggies in your fridge-zucchini, cherry tomatoes and eggplant are all good choices. Serve this dish with Grilled Corn on the Cob.

Day 2: Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowl

Meal Prep Tips: If your grocery store has a buffet, you can often find pre-cooked quinoa to use in this recipe if you don't already have cooked quinoa on hand. Or make a big batch of quinoa on a Sunday to have for the week. The Basic Quinoa recipe is a foolproof way to make perfectly-cooked quinoa every time. If you have time earlier in the week, make the roasted pepper sauce ahead of time and store in the fridge.

Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowl

Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowl: Quinoa and chickpeas pack this vegetarian grain bowl with plenty of plant-based protein. Whip up a batch of this Mediterranean meal in just 20 minutes, and pack the leftovers in containers with lids to stash in the fridge for easy, healthy grab & go lunches all week long.

Prosciutto Pizza with Corn & Arugula

Grilled Pizza with Prosciutto, Corn & Basil: If you have time, let the dough stand at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes to make rolling it out easier in this 20-minute healthy pizza recipe. Thawed frozen corn works in place of fresh, just pat it dry before sprinkling it on the pizza.

Day 4: Green Goddess Salad with Chicken

Meal Prep Tips: If you have the time on a earlier night this week, make the salad dressing ahead of time-it will keep in the fridge for up to 3 days. Try the easy-to-follow steps for poached chicken in the "Tips" section on the recipe page, or simply pick up a pre-cooked chicken breast from the grocery store.

Green Goddess Salad with Chicken

Green Goddess Salad with Chicken: In this cucumber, tomato, Swiss and chicken salad recipe, a healthy green goddess dressing made with avocado, buttermilk and herbs comes together quickly for a fast and delicious dinner.

Day 5: Banh Mi Hot Dog

Banh Mi Hot Dog: If you're a fan of the Vietnamese banh mi sandwich-or even if you're not-try this unique fresh topping combo the next time you're grilling to take your hot-dog game to the next level. We love the crunch of carrot and cucumber, the fresh taste of cilantro and the tangy zip from a big squeeze of lime. For a healthier hot dog, choose one that's no more than 150 calories, has 3 grams or less of saturated fat and 370 mg or less of sodium.

Turkey & Balsamic Onion Quesadillas: Not your traditional quesadilla, these feature deli turkey and Cheddar cheese, along with onions quickly marinated in balsamic vinegar. Serve with sauteed vegetables or a tossed salad for a quick and tasty meal.